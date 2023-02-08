Goal and Highlights: Academico 0-1 Porto in Taça Portugal (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Gave Dragons
97'
95' Yellow card for Viseu
90'
87' Substitution in Porto
Out: André Franco
87'
84' Substitutions in Viseu
Out: Milioransa e Clóvis
78' Substitutions in Porto
Out: Bernardo Folha and Namaso
75' Yellow card for Viseu
68'
66' Substitutions in Porto
Out: João Mário and Toni Martínez
65' Substitution in Viseu
Out: Quizera
64'
60'
53' Yellow card for Porto
50' GOAL PORTO
46' Yellow card for Porto
45'
46'
46' Yellow card for Porto
45'
45' Yellow card for Viseu
43'
39'
34'
30'
19'
12' Yellow card for Viseu
6'
4'
2'
00'
Académico de Viseu reserves
Académico de Viseu lineup
Porto reserves
Porto lineup
Video Refereeing
AVAR: Paulo Brás
Field Referee
Assistant 1: Tiago Costa
Assistant Referee 2: Inácio Pereira
Fourth official: Carlos Macedo
What time is Académico de Viseu vs Porto match for Taça de Portugal?
Argentina 5:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 4:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 5:45 pm: ESPN3,Star+
Chile 4:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: RTPi
Spain 9:45 pm: RTPi
Mexico 1:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 4:45 pm: Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 5:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 4:45 pm: Star +
Probable lineup of Porto
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
We have to think that this is an elimination game that allows us to reach the semifinal so that we can then discuss the final and win. If we are not at our best, if we don't look at our record, what we are as a team, and if we are not prepared to be strong at every moment of the game, we are going to have difficulties. I'm not trying to lower people's expectations or give Académico a cheap moral, nothing like that. Académico is a good team, well trained, and it is a traditionally difficult field for all teams. They have a path in the Cups in which they have eliminated teams from the Premier League, and this is demonstrative of Académico's quality.
With the exception of the Champions Legue, speaking only of national competitions, in my opinion, the Portuguese Cup outings are the most difficult. We will face a good team, with many players that can play Primeira Liga and that, despite coming from a defeat, has a path with Jorge Costa that makes us alert. And if we are not alert, and we are not true to who we are as a team, we will have difficulties. Now, the game depends on what we do on the field. We are favorites and we assume that responsibility, but we have to show it on the field.
The place where I most like to see Pepê is playing well and inside the eleven. He did all his training as a left wing, where he feels more comfortable, but he is an extremely intelligent player and can occupy other positions on the field because he understands well what is asked of him. I manage with the team in mind and only leave someone out or on the bench when there is negative behavior, which is not the case."
Speak up, Jorge Costa!
Taça de Portugal
Throughout its 80 editions, only 13 teams lifted the cup, Benfica being the biggest winner, with 26 titles.
- 26 Benfica
- 18 Porto
- 17 Sporting
- 5 Boavista
- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal e Belenenses
- 2 Académica
- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora e Desportivo das Aves