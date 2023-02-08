Goal and Highlights: Academico 0-1 Porto in Taça Portugal (0-1)
Photo: Porto

5:55 PM17 hours ago

Gave Dragons

Porto solves in the first half, eliminates Académico de Viseu and goes to the semifinals of the Taça de Portugal.
5:53 PM18 hours ago

97'

END OF GAME
5:52 PM18 hours ago

95' Yellow card for Viseu

Toro
5:46 PM18 hours ago

90'

+6
5:44 PM18 hours ago

87' Substitution in Porto

In: Taremi

Out: André Franco

5:43 PM18 hours ago

87'

Toro decides to take a chance, but hits it weakly and Claudio Ramos fits with ease
5:43 PM18 hours ago

84' Substitutions in Viseu

In: Labila and Rodrigo Pereira

Out: Milioransa e Clóvis

5:36 PM18 hours ago

78' Substitutions in Porto

In: Rodrigo Conceição and Grujic

Out: Bernardo Folha and Namaso

5:33 PM18 hours ago

75' Yellow card for Viseu

Tomás Silva
5:31 PM18 hours ago

68'

Ott crosses in the area and Claudio Ramos grabs it from the top
5:25 PM18 hours ago

66' Substitutions in Porto

In: Evanilson and Galeno

Out: João Mário and Toni Martínez

5:24 PM18 hours ago

65' Substitution in Viseu

In: Yuri Araújo

Out: Quizera 

5:23 PM18 hours ago

64'

Namaso mends a bicycle in the area, but sends it out
5:18 PM18 hours ago

60'

Arthur Chaves and Toni Martínez dispute the ball in the air and hit head to head.  The game is stopped for the players' attention
5:12 PM18 hours ago

53' Yellow card for Porto

João Mário
5:09 PM18 hours ago

50' GOAL PORTO

Uribe crosses the ball into the box. André Franco sneaks in between the marking and heads the ball into the back of the net
5:02 PM18 hours ago

46' Yellow card for Porto

Uribe
5:01 PM18 hours ago

45'

Game restarts
4:47 PM19 hours ago

46'

The first half ends
4:47 PM19 hours ago

46' Yellow card for Porto

Toni Martínez 
4:46 PM19 hours ago

45'

+1
4:46 PM19 hours ago

45' Yellow card for Viseu

Milioransa 
4:36 PM19 hours ago

43'

Toro deflects the ball on the edge of the area. Clóvis picks up the loose ball, hits a cross and almost two teammates appear to clear, but the ball goes dangerously wide.
4:35 PM19 hours ago

39'

Pepê takes a frontal free-kick towards the goal and the goalkeeper saves without problems
4:34 PM19 hours ago

34'

André Franco receives medical attention
4:33 PM19 hours ago

30'

Zaidu looks for João Mário in the area, who heads the ball to the defense of Gril
4:11 PM19 hours ago

19'

Quizera presses back Marcano to Claudio Ramos, but the goalkeeper gets possession quickly
4:04 PM19 hours ago

12' Yellow card for Viseu

Toro
3:59 PM19 hours ago

6'

Ott makes a great individual play, sets up a counterattack through the middle and opens up with Quizera. Cláudio Ramos comes out of the gogl to smother
3:57 PM19 hours ago

4'

Tomás Silva makes a throw-in from midfield to nobody. The ball is with the goalkeeper and the midfielder apologizes
3:54 PM19 hours ago

2'

Zaidu takes a corner kick from outside the area, hits it, the good deflects and Porto wins another corner
3:52 PM20 hours ago

00'

Ball rolling
3:41 PM20 hours ago

⏱️

Teams on the field
3:38 PM20 hours ago

⏱️

Warm-up time
3:14 PM20 hours ago

Académico de Viseu reserves

Mbaye, Ícaro, Yuri, Ramírez, Rodrigo, Bandeira, Labila, Luisinho and Pana
3:06 PM20 hours ago

Académico de Viseu lineup

 Gril, Tiago Mesquita, André Almeida, Arthur, Milioransa; Messeguem, Tomás Silva, Quizera; Ott, Clóvis, Toro
3:04 PM20 hours ago

Porto reserves

Diogo Costa, Taremi, Galeno, Grujic, Rodrigo Conceição, Manafá, Evanilson, João Marcelo and Gonçalo Borges
3:04 PM20 hours ago

Porto lineup

Cláudio Ramos; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu; Pepê, Uribe, Bernardo Folha, André Franco; Namaso, Toni Martínez
2:55 PM20 hours ago

Video Refereeing

VAR: André Narciso 

AVAR: Paulo Brás

2:50 PM21 hours ago

Field Referee

Referee: Gustavo Correia

Assistant 1: Tiago Costa

Assistant Referee 2: Inácio Pereira

Fourth official: Carlos Macedo

2:45 PM21 hours ago

How and where to watch the Académico de Viseu vs Porto match live?

If you want to directly stream it: RTPi

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:40 PM21 hours ago

What time is Académico de Viseu vs Porto match for Taça de Portugal?

This is the start time of the game Académico de Viseu vs Porto of 8th February 2023 in several countries:

2:35 PM21 hours ago

Probable lineup of Porto

Without Meixedo, Wendell, Eustaquio, Otávio and Veron, all injured, Sérgio Conceição will take the field with Diogo Cota; Pepe, Marcano, Wendell; Grujic, Uribe, Pepê, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.
2:30 PM21 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"We know it's a tough field and you're not going to see opera on that pitch. The players are practically the same, the technical teams as well, the similarities exist, but the games are all different. The context is different, even though this is also a knockout game, but the competition is different, the field and the environment are different. There may be one nuance or another, but the principle of the teams will be the same. 

We have to think that this is an elimination game that allows us to reach the semifinal so that we can then discuss the final and win. If we are not at our best, if we don't look at our record, what we are as a team, and if we are not prepared to be strong at every moment of the game, we are going to have difficulties. I'm not trying to lower people's expectations or give Académico a cheap moral, nothing like that. Académico is a good team, well trained, and it is a traditionally difficult field for all teams. They have a path in the Cups in which they have eliminated teams from the Premier League, and this is demonstrative of Académico's quality. 

With the exception of the Champions Legue, speaking only of national competitions, in my opinion, the Portuguese Cup outings are the most difficult. We will face a good team, with many players that can play Primeira Liga and that, despite coming from a defeat, has a path with Jorge Costa that makes us alert. And if we are not alert, and we are not true to who we are as a team, we will have difficulties. Now, the game depends on what we do on the field. We are favorites and we assume that responsibility, but we have to show it on the field.

The place where I most like to see Pepê is playing well and inside the eleven. He did all his training as a left wing, where he feels more comfortable, but he is an extremely intelligent player and can occupy other positions on the field because he understands well what is asked of him. I manage with the team in mind and only leave someone out or on the bench when there is negative behavior, which is not the case."

2:25 PM21 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

Coach Jorge Costa should take the field with Gril; Tiago Mesquita, Arhur Chaves, Ícaro, Igor Milioransa; Paná, Thomás Silva; Jonathan Toro, Yuri Araújo, Ricardo Ramírez; André Clóvis.
2:20 PM21 hours ago

Speak up, Jorge Costa!

"It's going to be a challenging game for us, on a turf that is already good and I hope it will be a good show. We will put full strength and no sparing. We need to make fewer mistakes and be more courageous. Respect is nice and all, but we need to be braver. We will go with full strength. Our goal is to play well, to promote the players, the club, and the city, and that's it. Porto is the favorite. For everything and anything, and for having things that we don't have.
2:15 PM21 hours ago

Taça de Portugal

The Taça de Portugal is the country's main knockout tournament, which pits teams from the first, second, and third divisions of the Portuguese Championship, as well as the districts. Created in 1921, it ended up being the first official competition, with the name Campeonato de Portugal. Only in 1938 did it get its current name.

Throughout its 80 editions, only 13 teams lifted the cup, Benfica being the biggest winner, with 26 titles. 

- 26 Benfica

- 18 Porto

- 17 Sporting

- 5 Boavista

- 3 Braga, Vitória de Setúbal e Belenenses

- 2 Académica  

- 1 Vitória de Guimarães, Leixões, Beira-Mar, Estrela da Amadora e Desportivo das Aves

2:10 PM21 hours ago

Dragons

Coming from 19 consecutive wins, with the last defeat to rival Benfica, at the end of October, Porto reassumed the vice-leadership of the Primeira Liga, with 45 points, and won the League Cup title over Sporting, on January 28. In turn, in the Portuguese Cup, the Dragons joined the other teams in the third round and eliminated Anadia, Mafra and Arouca.
2:05 PM21 hours ago

Viseu

In the last five games, Académico de Viseu won only one victory, two draws and two defeats. Of these, one precisely to Porto, 3-0, for the semifinal of the League Cup. Viseu plays in the Liga Portugal 2, second Portuguese division, where it occupies fourth place with 31 points. For the current competition, entered in the second round and dispatched GD Fabril, Oriental, Camacha and Beira-Mar.
2:00 PM21 hours ago

Eye on the game

Académico de Viseu vs Porto live this Wednesday (8), at the Fontelo Stadium at 3:45 pm ET, for the Taça de Portugal. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
1:55 PM21 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Taça de Portugal match: Académico de Viseu vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo