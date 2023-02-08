Al Ahly Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 in Club World Cup 2023

4:47 PM19 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

3:59 PM19 hours ago

99'

It's over! Real Madrid scores and qualifies for the final.
3:58 PM19 hours ago

98'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Arribas shoots inside the box and sends in a lethal shot for the fourth.
3:56 PM19 hours ago

97'

Madrid changes. Vinicius comes on for Arribas.
3:54 PM19 hours ago

94'

Madrid changes. Rodryog and Modric come on for Mariano and Odriozola.
3:52 PM20 hours ago

92'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Ceballos' backheel to Rodrygo, the latter settles in and finishes in a great way to score the third.
3:50 PM20 hours ago

81'

A cross looking for Valverde, but the keeper keeps the ball.
3:48 PM20 hours ago

88'

Al Ahly change. Kahraba replaces Magdy.
3:47 PM20 hours ago

86'

He stopped it! Elshanaway stopped Modric's shot and the score remains one goal ahead for Madrid.
3:46 PM20 hours ago

85'

Penalty for Madrid! After Vinicius is brought down by the defense in the box, the referee signals the penalty
3:45 PM20 hours ago

83'

VAR! The referee reviews a possible penalty in favor of Real Madrid.
3:34 PM20 hours ago

74'

Al Ahly changes. El Shahat comes off for Taher.
3:34 PM20 hours ago

69'

Quite an intense match, Al Ahly are looking to tie the match.
3:24 PM20 hours ago

64'

Goal, goal, goal for Al Ahly! Maaloul sent a lethal shot into the net to put the home side ahead.
3:23 PM20 hours ago

73'

Penalty for Al Ahly! Camavinga steps on El Shahat and scores the penalty against Madrid.
3:21 PM20 hours ago

61'

Al Ahly changes. Tau and Fathy are replaced by Sherif and Dieng.
3:17 PM20 hours ago

53'

Both teams are looking for the goal, one looking to score and the Spaniard looking to increase the lead.
3:11 PM20 hours ago

46'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! After a rebound by the home keeper, Valverde scores the second.
3:09 PM20 hours ago

45'

Real Madrid and Al Ahly are back in action.
2:44 PM21 hours ago

41'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Vinicius takes advantage of a ball, drives in and sends in a tremendous blast to score the first.
2:40 PM21 hours ago

35'

Madrid is on top of Al Ahly, but the definition is not good.
2:30 PM21 hours ago

28'

Rodrygo's powerful shot ends up hitting the post.
2:22 PM21 hours ago

20'

Nacho sent a long ball, but the ball was intercepted by the defense.
2:17 PM21 hours ago

15'

Kroos takes a free kick, but the ball ends up in the hands of El-Shenawy.
2:13 PM21 hours ago

8'

The ball is contested most of the time in midfield, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
2:05 PM21 hours ago

0'

The meeting kicks off in Morocco.
2:02 PM21 hours ago

Al Ahly: LineUp

El-Shenawy; Metwaly, Maaloul, Abdelmonem, Hany; Abdelkader, El Shahat, Dieng, El-Solia, Magdy Afsha; Sherif.
2:01 PM21 hours ago

Real Madrid: LineUp

Lunin; Fernandez, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.
1:50 PMa day ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
1:45 PMa day ago

Arrived

Real Madrid has already arrived with Ancelotti at the helm, and will be looking for a good game and an important victory.

1:40 PMa day ago

Present

Al Ahly are already at the stadium, they will be looking to continue surprising and give a great match.
1:35 PMa day ago

Watch out for this player

Al Dawsari is the one Real Madrid has to pay special attention to, the player scored a brace in the match against Flamengo and will be looking to continue his positive streak.
1:30 PMa day ago

Surprise!

Al Ahly was not budgeted to reach this stage, Almeida's team surprised in their match against Seattle Sounders, so they will be looking to continue making waves.
1:25 PMa day ago

Watch out for this!

The last match Madrid played outside of Spain was against Barcelona in the Super Cup, a match in which Ancelotti's team lost, so they will be looking to emerge victorious.
1:20 PMa day ago

It won't be long now!

We are less than an hour away from the start of this important match, a great duel is coming between these teams that will be looking for a place in the final.
1:15 PMa day ago

With casualties!

Courtois, Militao, Lucas Vázquez, Mendy, Hazard and Benzema are the players who did not travel to Morocco to face this important match.
1:10 PMa day ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of Real Madrid's match against Al Ahly. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
1:05 PMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Real Madrid vs Al Ahly live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Real Madrid vs Al Ahly live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Arechi Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
1:00 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Al Ahly online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:55 PMa day ago

What time is the Real Madrid vs Al Ahly match of the Club World Cup semifinal?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Al Ahly match on February 8, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 14:00 hours

India: 13:00 hours 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

12:50 PMa day ago

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "It means that we have done everything right up to this point. Morocco is a country with a lot of our fans and it's an opportunity to give them happiness. And it is to finish last season well and give momentum to this one, where we have many challenges to achieve."

"Is the problem Vinicius? Vinicius' teammates? What do they have to defend against? I don't know. It seems like the problem is Vinicius. The problem is what happens around him, period. It's a problem in Spanish soccer and it needs to be solved. It seems that he is to blame, and he is the victim of something that I don't understand."

"He has a good organization, with players who go fast. We know their history and how good they are at Club World Cups. Their history is very important in Africa. We respect them a lot."

"It's well organized, the facilities, the turf... everything is good. The weather is good... We are fine and delighted to be here for a week, to see if we can return to Madrid with the title."

"The demand is very high, we have to evaluate what has happened. The defeat in Mallorca hurt but I insist, the signs I have is that the team is growing. We have a good physical condition, but with injuries, because the calendar is terrible. We have confidence in the team that we are going to do well this season".

12:45 PMa day ago

Statements Real Madrid

Fede Valverde spoke before the match: "I have to say whichever position it is, because the coach is here and he might take me off if I say another position (laughs). I started as an inside back, but as a winger is where I've given the most goals and assists to the team. I try to learn and if you play several positions, you become an option for the coach and play more, I am open to everything."

"When you get on the field you want to escape from what's outside of soccer, I try to enjoy myself and my family gives me the advice I need. If things don't work out for you, for whatever reason, it makes you angry. Against Atleti I left sad, because I like to win and finish games. And the same against Mallorca. I am very competitive, I love to win, if the result is not what I want it makes me angry. These are things I have to improve. It's not the bench's fault that I'm not playing a good game that day. We have to keep improving. You're not always going to win, I hope so, but there are obstacles and you have to be prepared. If you come out, you come out stronger.

12:40 PMa day ago

How are Al Ahly coming in?

Al Ahly comes into this match after defeating the Seattle Sounders by the minimum, so they will go all out to beat the Spanish team and advance to the final of the competition.

12:35 PMa day ago

How will Real Madrid fare?

Real Madrid surprisingly fell in the duel against Mallorca as a visitor with a score of one goal to zero, so in this match they will be looking to make it three and surprise.

12:30 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Al Ahly match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, located in Rabat, Morocco. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
12:25 PMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Al Ahly live stream, corresponding to the semifinal of the Club World Cup. The match will take place at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium at 14:00 hrs.
