Goals and Highlights: Marseille 2-1 PSG in Coupe de France 2023

Goals and Highlights
95'
It's over! Marseille eliminates PSG in the Coupe de France.
92'
Offside! Ramos scored the second, but the referee signals offside.
90'
A cross was cut out by the home defense to prevent a shot on goal.
83'
Messi and company look to generate danger, but cannot reach the rival goal.
75'
PSG change. Verratti comes off and Soelr takes his place.
68'
PSG press in search of the equalizer, but Marseille are well stopped.
63'
Changes in both squads. Marseille bring on Kolasinac for Kaboré. PSG bring on Vitinha and Danilo for Emery and Ekitike.
57'
Goal, goal, goal for Marseille! The ball is delayed until Malinovskiy appears to send a tremendous shot and score the second.
52'
A very tight game in the midfield, both teams fight for the ball.
45'
The whistle blows and the match between Marseille and PSG is underway.
45+2'
At the end of the first half, with a last-minute goal, PSG managed to go into the break level.
45+1'
Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Ramos pops up inside the box and with a great header ties the match.
41'
Goalkeeper! A shot from Under, but the ball is deflected by Donnaruma and then hits the crossbar.
38'
Close! Messi's free kick shot, but the ball went wide.
30'
Goal, goal, goal for Marseille! Alexis beats Donnaruma and sends his shot into the back of the net.
29'
Penalty for Marseille! Under was brought down by Ramos inside the box and the penalty is called.
26'
Guendouzi sends a left-footed shot inside the box, but Donnaruma intercepts the ball without problems.
19'
Close! Marseille are going all out, and this time Kolasinac's shot went just past the post.
16'
Goalkeeper! Good save by Donnaruma to keep Malinovskiy's shot from outside the box out of his net.
9'
Close! Clauss was looking for a shot inside the box, but Ramos made a good save to keep out the first goal.
0'
The match kicks off in Marseille.
PSG: LineUp
Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, Danilo, Verratti; Vitinha; Neymar, Messi
Marsella: LineUp
Pau López; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Ünder, Rongier, Veretout, Clauss; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Alexis Sánchez
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
At home
Marseille is already at the stadium and will be looking for the difficult task of defeating this complicated team.
They're here!
PSG are already at the Stade Velodrome, and will be looking to put in a good performance and score goals to qualify for the next round.
Watch out for this player
Malinovskiy is the player PSG must pay close attention to, the striker will be looking to score goals and contribute to his team in a positive way.
It won't be long now!
Less than an hour to go until this important match kicks off, here will be defined another team that will qualify for the quarterfinals.
Watch out for this player
Lionel Messi is the architect of the dangerous plays for PSG, the player will be looking to generate a lot of danger and go all out to score goals.
What a tip!
The last meeting between these teams was in October last year, when the score ended in PSG's favor by the minimum.
Jewel!
This is where Marseille and PSG will battle it out for a place in the quarterfinals, a very intense duel to come.
We're back!
We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of Marseille's clash with PSG. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about each team, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Marseille vs PSG live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Marseille vs PSG live, as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Marseille vs PSG live online
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Marseille vs PSG, match corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France?
This is the kick-off time for the Marseille vs PSG match on February 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:10 hours
Bolivia: 4:10pm
Brazil: 4:10pm
Chile: 4:10pm
Colombia: 2:10pm
Ecuador: 2:10 p.m.
Spain: 7:10 p.m.
United States: 2:10 p.m. PT and 4:10 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:10 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:10 p.m.
Peru: 4:10 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:10 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:10 p.m. ET
Japan: 3:10 p.m.
India: 2:10pm
Nigeria: 2:10 p.m.
South Africa: 2:10 p.m.
Australia: 4:10 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 3:10pm
PSG Statement
Christophe Galtier spoke ahead of this important match: "We've shown a good attitude in recent games. Against Toulouse it was more difficult because we fell behind, but given the results at the weekend, we got a good result. Everyone is in top form, little by little. It bodes well. "
How is PSG coming along?
PSG beat Toulouse two goals to one and will be looking to continue their progress in this competition and reach the final of the Coupe de France.
How are Marseille coming in?
Marseille arrives to this match after a resounding defeat against Nice, three goals to one, so they will be looking for a boost and to qualify to the quarterfinals.
The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome.
The match Marseille vs PSG will be played at the Stade Vélodrome, located in Marseille, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of Marseille vs PSG in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France. The match will take place at the Stade Velodrome at 3:10pm.