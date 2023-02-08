Goals and Highlights: Marseille 2-1 PSG in Coupe de France 2023
6:06 PM17 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

5:06 PM18 hours ago

95'

It's over! Marseille eliminates PSG in the Coupe de France.
5:03 PM18 hours ago

92'

Offside! Ramos scored the second, but the referee signals offside.
5:01 PM18 hours ago

90'

A cross was cut out by the home defense to prevent a shot on goal.
4:55 PM18 hours ago

83'

Messi and company look to generate danger, but cannot reach the rival goal.
4:47 PM19 hours ago

75'

PSG change. Verratti comes off and Soelr takes his place.
4:45 PM19 hours ago

68'

PSG press in search of the equalizer, but Marseille are well stopped.
4:35 PM19 hours ago

63'

Changes in both squads. Marseille bring on Kolasinac for Kaboré. PSG bring on Vitinha and Danilo for Emery and Ekitike.
4:29 PM19 hours ago

57'

Goal, goal, goal for Marseille! The ball is delayed until Malinovskiy appears to send a tremendous shot and score the second.
4:27 PM19 hours ago

52'

A very tight game in the midfield, both teams fight for the ball.
4:18 PM19 hours ago

45'

The whistle blows and the match between Marseille and PSG is underway.
4:01 PM19 hours ago

45+2'

At the end of the first half, with a last-minute goal, PSG managed to go into the break level.
4:01 PM19 hours ago

45+1'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Ramos pops up inside the box and with a great header ties the match.
3:55 PM19 hours ago

41'

Goalkeeper! A shot from Under, but the ball is deflected by Donnaruma and then hits the crossbar.
3:51 PM20 hours ago

38'

Close! Messi's free kick shot, but the ball went wide.
3:44 PM20 hours ago

30'

Goal, goal, goal for Marseille! Alexis beats Donnaruma and sends his shot into the back of the net.
3:43 PM20 hours ago

29'

Penalty for Marseille! Under was brought down by Ramos inside the box and the penalty is called.
3:38 PM20 hours ago

26'

Guendouzi sends a left-footed shot inside the box, but Donnaruma intercepts the ball without problems.
3:38 PM20 hours ago

19'

Close! Marseille are going all out, and this time Kolasinac's shot went just past the post.
3:30 PM20 hours ago

16'

Goalkeeper! Good save by Donnaruma to keep Malinovskiy's shot from outside the box out of his net.
3:25 PM20 hours ago

9'

Close! Clauss was looking for a shot inside the box, but Ramos made a good save to keep out the first goal.
3:15 PM20 hours ago

0'

The match kicks off in Marseille.
3:02 PM20 hours ago

PSG: LineUp

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, Danilo, Verratti; Vitinha; Neymar, Messi
2:58 PM20 hours ago

Marsella: LineUp

Pau López; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Ünder, Rongier, Veretout, Clauss; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Alexis Sánchez
2:56 PM20 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
2:51 PM21 hours ago

At home

Marseille is already at the stadium and will be looking for the difficult task of defeating this complicated team.
2:46 PM21 hours ago

They're here!

PSG are already at the Stade Velodrome, and will be looking to put in a good performance and score goals to qualify for the next round.
2:41 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Malinovskiy is the player PSG must pay close attention to, the striker will be looking to score goals and contribute to his team in a positive way.
2:36 PM21 hours ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until this important match kicks off, here will be defined another team that will qualify for the quarterfinals.
2:31 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Lionel Messi is the architect of the dangerous plays for PSG, the player will be looking to generate a lot of danger and go all out to score goals.
2:26 PM21 hours ago

What a tip!

The last meeting between these teams was in October last year, when the score ended in PSG's favor by the minimum.
2:21 PM21 hours ago

Jewel!

This is where Marseille and PSG will battle it out for a place in the quarterfinals, a very intense duel to come.
2:16 PM21 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of Marseille's clash with PSG. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about each team, as well as the confirmed lineups.

 

2:11 PM21 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Marseille vs PSG live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Marseille vs PSG live, as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
2:06 PM21 hours ago

Where and how to watch Marseille vs PSG live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
Marseille vs PSG can be tuned in from the live streams on fuboTV App. 
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
2:01 PM21 hours ago

What time is the match of Marseille vs PSG, match corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France?

This is the kick-off time for the Marseille vs PSG match on February 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:10 hours
Bolivia: 4:10pm
Brazil: 4:10pm
Chile: 4:10pm
Colombia: 2:10pm
Ecuador: 2:10 p.m.
Spain: 7:10 p.m.
United States: 2:10 p.m. PT and 4:10 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:10 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:10 p.m.
Peru: 4:10 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:10 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:10 p.m. ET
Japan: 3:10 p.m.
India: 2:10pm 
Nigeria: 2:10 p.m.
South Africa: 2:10 p.m.
Australia: 4:10 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 3:10pm

1:56 PM21 hours ago

PSG Statement

Christophe Galtier spoke ahead of this important match: "We've shown a good attitude in recent games. Against Toulouse it was more difficult because we fell behind, but given the results at the weekend, we got a good result. Everyone is in top form, little by little. It bodes well. "
"It's a knockout match, the players know that. They know what a Classique is. There are a lot of players with a lot of experience in a Classique. We've talked about it a lot since the Toulouse game. It's a pity that our fans can't go. There will be many supporting us from their sofas. A Cup match is special, we are preparing well. We are preparing for the match with the squad we have available, and with a concrete game plan. ."
"When I arrived in Paris, I knew we were going to play Marseille. Two matches against them are coming up quickly. I stopped thinking about the fact that I was born in Marseille. I know what it means to be Paris Saint-Germain coach. I'm very focused on preparing the game to go for qualification."
"Renato Sanches is not available for the trip to Marseille, he is out.  Marco Verratti , Neymar and Sergio Ramos are available. Nordi Mukiele has not yet trained with us, but he is progressing well. Presnel Kimpembe is not far from returning ". in the team, he is back in full training. And Kylian Mbappé is out."
"It's an exciting period with a lot of important matches to play. Matches are like that, and when you are Paris Saint-Germain, you have to get results. There are a lot of important matches to play, in every competition, with knockout matches."
"Marseille put a lot of pressure on you, they chase you everywhere. We'll have to deal with that. We have to have the ball at our feet, deal with their pressure. We have the squad to get the result we want."
"Experience helps you deal with emotions. We've played these kinds of matches before, enough of them to avoid surprises. It's an 11 vs. 11 game, and we have to finish 11 vs. 11 on the field, and not let ourselves get carried away with bad fouls or showing dissent. We have to keep a cool head. The idea is not to be calm, but to have the clarity of thought for each player to play to his strengths."
1:51 PMa day ago

How is PSG coming along?

 PSG beat Toulouse two goals to one and will be looking to continue their progress in this competition and reach the final of the Coupe de France.

1:46 PMa day ago

How are Marseille coming in?

Marseille arrives to this match after a resounding defeat against Nice, three goals to one, so they will be looking for a boost and to qualify to the quarterfinals.

1:41 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome.

The match Marseille vs PSG will be played at the Stade Vélodrome, located in Marseille, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
1:36 PMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Marseille vs PSG in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France. The match will take place at the Stade Velodrome at 3:10pm.
