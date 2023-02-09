Goal and Highlights: Deportivo Pereira 0-1 Atlético Nacional in Superliga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
Match statistics
Possession: 43% Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 57%
Total shots: 6 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 15
Shots on target: 0 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 4
Total Paces: 315 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 432
Fouls: 16 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 12
End of the match
Minute 90'
Minute 87'
Minute 82'
Minute 77' | GOAL
Minute 75'
Minute 70'
Minute 65'
Minute 60'
Minute 55'
Minute 50'
Second half begins
First Half Statistics
Possession: 43.4% Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 56.6%
Total shots: 3 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 6
Shots on target: 0 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 1
Total Paces: 177 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 233
Fouls: 9 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 8
First half ends
Minute 45'
Minute 43'
Minute 40'
Minute 36'
Minute 32'
Minute 28'
Minute 24'
Minute 20'
Minute 16'
Minute 12'
Minute 8'
Minute 4'
The match starts!
Clothing
Atlético Nacional comes out with their regular uniform, green and white vertical striped shirt, white shorts and white socks.
Field trip
Pre-competition movements
Substitutes - Atlético Nacional
Starters in Atlético Nacional
Coach: Paulo Autuori.
Substitutes - Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira starters
Coach: Alejandro Restrepo.
Get ready!
Tune in here Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional Live Score
How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional live on TV and online?
What time is Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional?
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports+
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee team
Assistant Nr. 1: John A. León - Caldas
Assistant No. 2: Mario Tarache - Casanare
Fourth Referee: Luis Delgado - Valle
VAR: Lisandro Castillo - Bogota
AVAR: Herminzul Calderon - Bogota
VAR Observer: Danel Montenegro - Federation
Key player at Atlético Nacional
Key player in Deportivo Pereira
History Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Atletico Nacional with 34 goals to Deportivo Pereira's 17.
Actuality - Atlético Nacional
- Last five matches
Atlético Nacional 1 - 1 La Equidad
Atletico Nacional 3 - 0 Alianza Lima
Atletico Nacional 1 - 0 Once Caldas
Atletico Nacional 0 - 0 Aguilas Doradas
Jaguares of Cordoba 2 - 1 Atletico Nacional
Actuality - Deportivo Pereira
- Last five games
Junior de Barranquilla 0 - 2 Deportivo Pereira
Independiente Medellín 1 - 1 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 0 - 0 Independiente Medellín
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 3 Millonarios
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 1 Atletico Huila
The match will be played at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium
Start of transmission
