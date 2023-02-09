Goal and Highlights: Deportivo Pereira 0-1 Atlético Nacional in Superliga 2023
Image: DIMAYOR

10:24 PM13 hours ago

End of transmission

We end the coverage of the 0-1 victory of Atlético Nacional over Deportivo Pereira in the Superliga Ida 2023, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
10:23 PM13 hours ago

Match statistics

Goals: 0 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 1

Possession: 43% Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 57%

Total shots: 6 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 15

Shots on target: 0 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 4

Total Paces: 315 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 432

Fouls: 16 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 12

10:19 PM13 hours ago

End of the match

Atlético Nacional won 0-1 over Deportivo Pereira as a visitor, the goal was scored by Andrés Román at minute 77'.
10:16 PM13 hours ago

Minute 90'

Six additional minutes will be played in the second half.
10:15 PM13 hours ago

Minute 87'

Approach disallowed to Deportivo Pereira after Angelo Rodriguez was found to be offside.
10:14 PM13 hours ago

Minute 82'

Corner kick for Deportivo Pereira after Sergio Mosquera's clearance.
10:13 PM13 hours ago

Minute 77' | GOAL

GOAL for Atlético Nacional, scored by Andrés Román after a right-footed shot inside the area, this after an assist by Danovis Banguero.
10:10 PM13 hours ago

Minute 75'

Free kick for Deportivo Pereira in the middle of the field after a foul by Yerson Candelo on Jhony Vásquez.
10:09 PM13 hours ago

Minute 70'

Free kick for Atlético Nacional in their own half after a foul on Kevin Mier.
10:08 PM13 hours ago

Minute 65'

Red card for Atlético Nacional's Juan Felipe Aguirre after a foul on Arley Rodríguez.
10:07 PM13 hours ago

Minute 60'

Corner kick for Deportivo Pereira after Sergio Mosquera's clearance.
10:06 PM13 hours ago

Minute 55'

A very dangerous chance for Atlético Nacional after Jarlan Barrera's shot hit the post.
10:04 PM13 hours ago

Minute 50'

Red card for Deportivo Pereira's Yilmar Velásquez after a foul in the middle of the field.
10:00 PM13 hours ago

Second half begins

At the moment, Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional are tied 0-0.
8:56 PM14 hours ago

First Half Statistics

Goals: 0 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 0

Possession: 43.4% Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 56.6%

Total shots: 3 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 6

Shots on target: 0 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 1

Total Paces: 177 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 233

Fouls: 9 Deportivo Pereira - Atlético Nacional 8

8:49 PM15 hours ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
8:47 PM15 hours ago

Minute 45'

Two additional minutes will be played in the first half.
8:46 PM15 hours ago

Minute 43'

Free kick for Deportivo Pereira in the opponent's half after a handball by Danovis Banguero.
8:45 PM15 hours ago

Minute 40'

Corner kick for Deportivo Pereira after Juan Felipe Aguirre's clearance.
8:44 PM15 hours ago

Minute 36'

Free kick for Deportivo Pereira in the opponent's half after a foul by Danovis Banguero on Yesus Cabrera.
8:43 PM15 hours ago

Minute 32'

Atletico Nacional's approach after Francisco Da Costa's shot is deflected over the goal.
8:41 PM15 hours ago

Minute 28'

Free kick for Atlético Nacional in the middle of the field after a handball by Maicol Medina.
8:39 PM15 hours ago

Minute 24'

Approach disallowed to Deportivo Pereira after Angelo Rodriguez was found to be offside.
8:37 PM15 hours ago

Minute 20'

Yellow card for Deportivo Pereira's Maicol Medina after a foul on Jarlan Barrera.
8:36 PM15 hours ago

Minute 16'

Corner kick for Atlético Nacional after Aldair Quintana's clearance.
8:35 PM15 hours ago

Minute 12'

Yellow card for Atlético Nacional's Francisco Da Costa after a foul on Maicol Medina.
8:34 PM15 hours ago

Minute 8'

Approach disallowed to Deportivo Pereira after Arley Rodríguez was found to be offside.
8:33 PM15 hours ago

Minute 4'

Free kick for Atlético Nacional in the opponent's half after a foul on Francisco Da Costa.
8:31 PM15 hours ago

The match starts!

The ball rolls at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium.
8:31 PM15 hours ago

Clothing

Deportivo Pereira comes out with their traditional uniform; half yellow half red jersey, black shorts and black socks.
Atlético Nacional comes out with their regular uniform, green and white vertical striped shirt, white shorts and white socks.
8:31 PM15 hours ago

Field trip

Both teams, together with the referee team, take the field at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium.
8:31 PM15 hours ago

Pre-competition movements

Both teams warm up on the field at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium.
8:27 PM15 hours ago

Substitutes - Atlético Nacional

Ángel, Torres, Pabón, Castro, Castillo, Candelo, Jader.
8:26 PM15 hours ago

Starters in Atlético Nacional

Roster: Mier; Mosquera, Zapata, Aguirre; Román, Góez, Solis, Banguero; Barrera; Duque, Da Costa.
Coach: Paulo Autuori.
8:26 PM15 hours ago

Substitutes - Deportivo Pereira

Valencia, Suárez, Restrepo, Palacios, Castaño, Bocanegra, Aladesanmi.
8:25 PM15 hours ago

Deportivo Pereira starters

Roster: Quintana; Moreno, Hernández, Ramírez, Zuluaga; Vásquez, Medina; Arley Rodríguez, Velázquez, Cabrera; Angelo Rodríguez.
Coach: Alejandro Restrepo.
8:17 PM15 hours ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional of the Superliga Ida 2023.
1:00 PMa day ago

Tune in here Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional live, as well as the latest information from Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:55 PMa day ago

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional live on TV and online?

The match Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:50 PMa day ago

What time is Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional?

This is the kick-off time for the Deportivo Pereira vs Atletico Nacional match on February 8, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports+ 
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
12:45 PMa day ago

Referee team

Center: Andrés Rojas - Bogotá
Assistant Nr. 1: John A. León - Caldas
Assistant No. 2: Mario Tarache - Casanare
Fourth Referee: Luis Delgado - Valle
VAR: Lisandro Castillo - Bogota
AVAR: Herminzul Calderon - Bogota
VAR Observer: Danel Montenegro - Federation
12:40 PMa day ago

Key player at Atlético Nacional

One of the players to keep in mind in Atlético Nacional is Francisco Da Costa, the 27 year old center forward born in Brazil has played one game so far in the BetPlay 2023-I League, in that number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Jaguares de Córdoba.
12:35 PMa day ago

Key player in Deportivo Pereira

One of the most outstanding players in Deportivo Pereira is Arley Rodriguez, the 29 year old Colombian born center forward has played two games in the current edition of the BetPlay League, in that amount of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against; Millonarios and Atletico Huila.
12:30 PMa day ago

History Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional

In total, both teams have met 19 times since 2007, the record is dominated by Atletico Nacional with eight wins, there have been seven draws and Deportivo Pereira has won four matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Atletico Nacional with 34 goals to Deportivo Pereira's 17.
12:25 PMa day ago

Actuality - Atlético Nacional

Atletico Nacional throughout the BetPlay 2023-I League has had an acceptable performance, because after playing three games is located in the sixth position of the standings with four points, this was achieved after winning one game, tying one and losing one, also has a goal difference of 0, this after scoring two goals and conceding two.
  • Last five matches

Atlético Nacional 1 - 1 La Equidad
Atletico Nacional 3 - 0 Alianza Lima
Atletico Nacional 1 - 0 Once Caldas
Atletico Nacional 0 - 0 Aguilas Doradas
Jaguares of Cordoba 2 - 1 Atletico Nacional

12:20 PMa day ago

Actuality - Deportivo Pereira

Deportivo Pereira is going through an acceptable moment talking about the BetPlay 2023-I League, because after playing a total of two matches, is located in the 10th position of the standings with three points, this after winning one match, not drawing any and losing one, has also scored four goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of 0.
  • Last five games

Junior de Barranquilla 0 - 2 Deportivo Pereira
Independiente Medellín 1 - 1 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 0 - 0 Independiente Medellín
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 3 Millonarios
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 1 Atletico Huila

12:15 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium

The match between Deportivo Pereira and Atletico Nacional will take place at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium in the city of Pereira (Colombia), this stadium is where Club Deportivo Pereira plays its home games, it was built in 1971 and has a capacity for approximately 30,300 spectators.
Image: tripadvisor.co
Image: tripadvisor.co
12:10 PMa day ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Deportivo Pereira vs Atlético Nacional, valid for firts leg of the Superliga 2023. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
