Braga vs Benfica Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Portugal Cup
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Braga vs. Benfica match on TV and in real time?

Braga vs Benfica
Portuguese Cup Quarterfinals

Date: 08 February 2022

Time: 17h30 (Brasília time)

Venue: Braga's Stadium
Broadcast: Star+.

9:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Braga x Benfica match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Braga x Benfica will start at 4:30 pm ET, being played at the Estádio de Braga, in Portugal, valid for the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BENFICA:

Odysseas Vlachodimos, Alexander Bah, Nicolás Otamendi, António Silva, Álex Grimaldo, Chiquinho, Florentino Luís, David Neres, João Mário, Fredrik Aursnes, Gonçalo Guedes.
9:45 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BRAGA:

Matheus Magalhães, Nuno Siqueira, Paulo Oliveira, Vítor Tormena, Victor Gómez, Uros Racic, Al Musrati, André Horta, Simon Banza, Iuri Medeiros e Abel Ruiz.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

BRUMA!

Recently hired by Braga, striker Bruma has already shown what he is about. The "Gverreiro" scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Famalicão after coming from the bench. The detail is that he scored in stoppage time: at 90+1 and 90+3 of the second half.

 

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Roger Schmidt:

Roger Schmidt before Benfica's Portuguese Cup match against Braga:

"This is another game, another competition, and it's another opportunity for us to show that we can and want to win in Braga."

9:30 AM2 hours ago

BENFICA:

The clash with Braga is Benfica's last match before their Champions League replay. The game that would have next weekend against Gil Vicente for the twentieth round of the Portuguese Championship was brought forward so that it could have a longer period of preparation to face Brugge, in Belgium, on Wednesday, February 15.

He scored 2-0 at Gil Vicente putting three more points on his account. He did the same on Saturday, February 4, when he faced Casa Pia. Playing at the Luz stadium, he overcame the youngest of the First Division of the Portuguese Championship applying 3-0. In the duel, he had control of the round for 72% of the time, developing 16 opportunities to finish. Five of them were on target.

As a visitor, it also has the best campaign of the tournament. Of the 30 points it played as column two, it won 25 (eight wins, one draw and one defeat). It scored 19 goals and conceded four.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

BRAGA:

It was in their stadium that Braga achieved on Sunday, February 5, the recovery from the defeat suffered on Wednesday, February 1, to Sporting. At the José Alvalade stadium, they were beaten 5-0. A score that repeated the result of the game against the Lion that eliminated him from the Portuguese League Cup. This time the damage was caused in the Portugal League. They lost the second place in the competition.

Famalicao ended up paying the price for the bad result. Needing to give an immediate response to their fans, Braga reacted by applying 4-1 in the match for the nineteenth round of the Portuguese League. At home, their performance is a little inferior. It appears in fifth position in the ranking of home teams in the Portuguese League. Of the 27 points that played in the condition of column one, won 19 (six wins, one draw and two losses). It scored 19 goals and conceded six.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Braga x Benfica is valid for the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup. Whoever wins advances to the semis and whoever loses goes home.

The current leader of the Portuguese Championship, Benfica has 53 points, eight more than second-place Porto. Braga follows closely, being the current third.

However, because it is a cup game, none of this interferes and the match tends to be very balanced, because they are strong, well-balanced teams. Although Benfica has a better team, Braga is the one with the strength of the fans. Anything can happen. The ball starts rolling for Braga x Benfica at 4:30 pm ET, in Braga stadium, Portugal.

9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Braga x Benfica live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match between two great teams from Portugal: on one side the mighty Benfica. On the other, the strong Braga. Both teams face each other in the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup, in a knockout game. That is, whoever loses will go home. The match between the two happens at Braga Stadium, at 17:30 (Brasília). Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo