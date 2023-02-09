Braga vs Benfica Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Portugal Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Braga vs. Benfica match on TV and in real time?
"This is another game, another competition, and it's another opportunity for us to show that we can and want to win in Braga."
BENFICA:
He scored 2-0 at Gil Vicente putting three more points on his account. He did the same on Saturday, February 4, when he faced Casa Pia. Playing at the Luz stadium, he overcame the youngest of the First Division of the Portuguese Championship applying 3-0. In the duel, he had control of the round for 72% of the time, developing 16 opportunities to finish. Five of them were on target.
As a visitor, it also has the best campaign of the tournament. Of the 30 points it played as column two, it won 25 (eight wins, one draw and one defeat). It scored 19 goals and conceded four.
BRAGA:
Famalicao ended up paying the price for the bad result. Needing to give an immediate response to their fans, Braga reacted by applying 4-1 in the match for the nineteenth round of the Portuguese League. At home, their performance is a little inferior. It appears in fifth position in the ranking of home teams in the Portuguese League. Of the 27 points that played in the condition of column one, won 19 (six wins, one draw and two losses). It scored 19 goals and conceded six.
TIME AND PLACE!
The current leader of the Portuguese Championship, Benfica has 53 points, eight more than second-place Porto. Braga follows closely, being the current third.
However, because it is a cup game, none of this interferes and the match tends to be very balanced, because they are strong, well-balanced teams. Although Benfica has a better team, Braga is the one with the strength of the fans. Anything can happen. The ball starts rolling for Braga x Benfica at 4:30 pm ET, in Braga stadium, Portugal.
Portuguese Cup Quarterfinals
Date: 08 February 2022
Time: 17h30 (Brasília time)
Venue: Braga's Stadium
Broadcast: Star+.