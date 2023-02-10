Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 0-3 Leon in Liga MX 2023
Thank you for following Querétaro vs León on VAVEL.
IT'S OVER

Match ends, León beats Gallos 0-3. 
86

Gallos try from corner kicks but can hardly generate danger in attack
77

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY Y. MORENO AND LEÓN ALREADY WINS IT 3-0 ON VISIT
68

Leon's long-range shot goes into the stands at Estadio Corregidora.
64

The Roosters continue with low intensity and do not manage to keep the ball for long.
60

The pace of the game slows down and León is dedicated to walking the ball all over the field.
53

Gallos tried long crosses into the box, but still failed to reach Cota's goal with clarity.
50

León, who came alive in the second half and quickly took control of the game.
48

Gallos Blancos start the second half well and for the moment they own the ball.
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER

At the end of the first half at the Corregidora, Gallos are down 0-2 to León. 
40

Pablo Barrera sends in a cross that ends in nothing and the Gallos are still down by two.
39

León is now sending his players out to press less aggressively and wait for the locals.
34

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!
ANGEL MENA HITS THE CENTER AND EASILY FOOLS THE GALLOS GOALKEEPER.
32

Penalty for León, big mistake by Querétaro's centerback
28

Yellow Card for L- Di Yorio for elbowing (León)
25

The game is cut off after many fouls, neither team dominates so far.
19

Querétaro puts intensity into the match and wants a quick tie
16

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO HEADER BY VICTOR DÁVILA, LEÓN LEADS 1-0
15

León has become more confident in the opponent's field and is beginning to have more possession of the field.
8

Both teams take their precautions and each team takes its time to settle in during the first minutes of the match.
5

Ángel Mena already warned that León was looking to take the lead from the start with a shot that whizzed just past the post.
The game begins

Matchday 6 of Mexican soccer kicks off between Gallos and León. 
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Gallos Blancos del Querétaro vs León, matchday 6 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
LEÓN'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that Nicolás Lacarmón is sending to the field to get the three points at the Estadio Corregidora and at last add their second victory of the tournament.

QUERÉTARO'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that Querétaro will send to the field of Estadio Corregidora to get their first win and try to get out of the bottom of the table. 

SO ARE THE POSITIONS IN THE TABLE

At the moment, Pachuca is at the top of the general table with 12 points, followed by Rayados de Monterrey with 12 points in second place, Tigres de la UANL in third place with 11 points, Guerreros de la Comarca Lagunera in fourth place with 8 points, Pumas de la UNAM in fifth place with 8 points and Atlético de San Luis in sixth place with the same number of points. 
THE BEST ALLIES

At the moment, the leaders in assists are Luis Chávez of Pachuca, Juan Brunetta of Santos Laguna and Jesús Gallardo of Monterrey with 3 assists, followed by Toro Fernández of FC Juárez, I. Moreno of León, Maximiliano Araujo of Toluca, Henry Martín of Club América and Federico Mancuello of Puebla with 2 assists so far in the championship.
THE SCOREERS

At the moment, the top scorer of the tournament is the Mexican striker of Club América: Henry Martín, with 6 goals so far in the championship, in second place is Javier López of Pachuca, Rogelio Funes Mori of Rayados del Monterrey, Juan Ignacio Dinenno of Pumas and Luis Quiñones of Atlas with 4 goals. In third place are Arturo González of Monterrey, Darío Lezcano of Bravos de Juárez and Andre Pierre Gignac of Tigres with 3 goals scored. 
QUERETARO'S LAST MATCH

In the last match played by the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, the Querétaro team came close to getting their first win of the tournament against Guadalajara in front of an Akron Stadium that was filled with red and white fans who thought it was the right day for Chivas to get three more points in the championship. However, the panorama changed for the rebaño sagrado as, at the 78th minute, an apparently harmless shot by Pablo Barrera ended in a goal thanks to a mistake by Wacho Jiménez, but luckily for them, Alejandro Mayorga made it 1-1 in the added time, sealing a bitter draw for the roosters. 
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in Liga MX, the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro will welcome the Panzas Verdes of León to the Estadio Corregidora for Matchday 6 of the tournament, and both teams will be looking for a win as they have different outlooks, On the one hand, the Gallos are looking for their first win of the tournament after coming within minutes of beating Chivas and letting the three points slip away on aggregate. On the other hand, León are looking for their second win of the tournament and to consolidate their position in the group at the start of the project under the leadership of Nicolás Lacarmón. 
Tune in here Queretaro vs Leon Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Leon match.
What time is Queretaro vs Leon match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Leon of 9th February in several countries:

Where to watch Queretaro vs Leon?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

February  9, 2023

20:05 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

February  9, 2023

22:05

  

Bolivia

February  9, 2023

21:05

  

Brasil

February  9, 2023

22:05

  

Chile

February  9, 2023

22:05

  

Colombia

February  9, 2023

20:05

  

Ecuador

February  9, 2023

20:05

  

Spain

February  9, 2023

0:05

Fubo TV

Mexico

February  9, 2023

19:05

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

February  9, 2023

20:05

  
Watch out for this León player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the visiting squad and known throughout Liga MX; Angel Mena. The center forward/right winger has not only been León's benchmark for years, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems that the years have never passed him by, also, Ángel Mena is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

León's final lineup:

R. Cota; O. Rodríguez, O. Villa, J. Barreiro, I. Moreno; Y. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, L. Romero, A. Mena; B. Rubio, V. Dávila.   
Watch out for this Querétaro player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Querétaro's Mexican goalkeeper; Gil Alcalá. The experienced goalkeeper of Los Gallos has undoubtedly been a key player since his arrival to Querétaro, as he not only consolidated his place in the team's starting lineup, but also due to his great performances, he has been a key factor in decisive matches where his great reflexes and elasticity have made dream saves, preventing the fall of his goal and the fall of Los Gallos, so if León wants to get the three points, they will have to overcome the great wall imposed by the goalkeeper.

Querétaro's last lineup:

G. Alcalá; J. Madueña, M. Barbieri, R. Fernández, G. Rojas; R. López, C. Rivera, J. Hernández, P. Barrera; A. Sepúlveda, J. R. Zúñiga Murillo.
Background:

Querétaro and León have faced each other on a total of 24 occasions (5 wins for Querétaro, 4 draws, 14 wins for León) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals, León has the advantage with 48 goals scored, while Querétaro has only scored 28 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 15 of the Apertura 2022, when León defeated Querétaro 3-1 at the Nou Camp Stadium.
About the Stadium

The Corregidora Stadium is a sports venue located in Querétaro, Mexico and is dedicated to the practice of professional soccer. It is currently the home of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, a club that plays its home matches in Mexico's first division or popularly known as Liga BBVAMX. It has a capacity to receive more than 35,000 spectators and was inaugurated on February 5, 1985 with the friendly match between Mexico's national team, which defeated Poland 5-0, and the first goal scored in the stadium was made by the then captain Tomás Boy. Its construction was due to the fact that Mexico was going to host the 1986 World Cup so it was necessary to have one more venue to receive such world event. 
The goal is to be in the playoffs

On the other hand, the Panzas Verde squad continues to shape the new project under the command of Nicolás Lacarmón, who is looking to shine in another Mexican soccer club. Currently, León has had a regular pace at the beginning of the tournament and although there are still doubts to be answered, it seems that little by little the team has adapted to the new system managed by coach Lacarmón. Likewise, the illusion has been growing little by little since the fiera's roster is vast enough to fight at least for a place in the last playoff of Mexican football. 
Every win is important

Queretaro will need to start taking advantage of every game they play at home because they can no longer afford to miss the opportunity to get at least one point in every game, with the news given last week about retaking the promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer, the red lights were lit within the Queretaro institution because they are not only in the low positions of the general table, If they do not have a good tournament, the teams that are close to Querétaro may start to take advantage of them until it becomes impossible to catch them, so for this match against León, Gallos will have to go out for at least a point.  
Liga MX returns

After such a long wait, Liga MX is finally back with all the actions, goals, controversies, saves and celebrations that characterize it for the start of a new adventure titled; Torneo Clausura 2023. The teams have been preparing for about a month to be at the top of their game for this tournament after having a fleeting participation in the Apertura 2022 due to the World Cup calendar, so the strategists also had the time to define their squads and find the right game system to make their teams as efficient as possible and take them far in this tournament. Likewise, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League the following season and will also have a ticket to play the next Champion of Champions against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro will open their doors to welcome Club León, a team that is looking to get up in the tournament and begin to take a course of confidence that will allow the players, technical management and fans to hope to return to the top positions of the general table and be in the next playoffs fighting for one more star like a few tournaments ago where the malaria of not winning the championship ended under the command of Nacho Ambriz, However, the Gallos Blancos are not going to give up so easily because, apart from being in the lower positions of the table, they are in trouble with the percentage table and with the news of the return of promotion/demotion in Mexico, from now on it will be very important to win every game if they do not want to be in the silver league and give up their place in the first division to another club. 
Kick-off time

The Queretaro vs Leon match will be played at Estadio Corregidora, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Queretaro vs Leon Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
