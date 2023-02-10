Birmingham vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Birmingham vs West Brom Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Birmingham vs West Brom EFL Championship match.
What time is the Birmingham vs West Brom match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs West Brom of February 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
West Bromwich Albion last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Palmer, Erik Pieters, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace.
Alex Palmer, Erik Pieters, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace.
Birmingham City last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John Ruddy, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, and Troy Deeney.
John Ruddy, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, and Troy Deeney.
West Bromwich Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Bromwich's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Birmingham City. English striker Brandon Thomas-Asante (#21) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 5 goals in 19 games and scored in the last game of the tournament against Rotherham United. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is John Swift (#19), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 28 games played. He got his sixth assist last game and could get his seventh on Friday. Finally, midfielder Jed Wallace (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer of the team with 4 goals and he scored in the last match.
West Bromwich Albion in the tournament
The West Bromwich soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) well, they are in sixth position in the general table with 12 games won, 8 tied and 9 lost, getting 44 points . West Bromwich seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be promoted. Their last match was on February 3, 2023, ending in a 1-0 win against Coventry City at The Hawthorns, earning their twelfth win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they are playing as a visitor, however they could surprise and win.
Birmingham City Players to Watch
There are three Birmingham City players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Irish striker Scott Hogan (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 24 games played and scored in the previous game against Sunderland. Another player is Tahith Chong (#18), he plays in the midfielder position and at 23 years old he is the second highest assister on the team with 4 assists in 22 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Troy Deeney (#8), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 6 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score again on Friday.
Birmingham City in the tournament
Birmingham City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, it is in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 30 of the tournament they have a total of 35 points after 9 games won, 8 tied and 7 lost. They are located in the eighteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal the seventeenth place from Bristol City they must win the game. Their last game was on February 4, ending in a 4-3 win against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium and in doing so they secured their ninth win of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
St. Andrew's Stadium is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1906, cost £10,000 to build and is currently the home of Birmingham City.