Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Tune in here Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg Live Score!
How to watch Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
What time is Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Brasil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
España: 8:30 PM
México: 1:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN2 y Star +
Perú: 2:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Key player - Wolfsburg
In Wolfsburg, the presence of Ridle Baku stands out. The 24-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has five goals in 19 games played, where he has started 18 of them. He has a total of 1,641 minutes.
Key player - Schalke 04
In Schalke 04, the presence of Dominic Drexler stands out. The 32-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has two goals and three assists in 15 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 823 minutes in total.
Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg history
These two teams have met 54 times. The statistics are in favor of Schalke 04, who have emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while Wolfsburg have won on 16 occasions, for a total of 20 draws.
In the Bundesliga...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 49 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Schalke 04 with 17 victories, while Wolfsburg has won 15, for a balance of 17 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Schalke 04 has been at home against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, there are 24 matches, where the miners have the advantage with 13 wins over the five that the wolves have won, and the six draws that have been given.
Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg are coming from two consecutive defeats against Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, as well as the elimination from the German Cup against Union Berlin. While they still aspire to fight for a place in European competitions next season, they will have to start to get back on track if they do not want that goal to slip away.
Schalke 04
Schalke 04 is coming from two draws in a row against Cologne and Monchengladbach, however, it is a very bad streak that the team is going through, as it is last in the table and has won only two matches in the season. Exactly, since November 9 they have not known victory, and they will need as soon as possible to regain the winning memory if they do not want to quickly return to the second division.