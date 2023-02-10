Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
10:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg live match, as well as the latest information from the Veltins Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg of February 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Brasil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
España: 8:30 PM
México: 1:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN2 y Star +
Perú: 2:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Wolfsburg

In Wolfsburg, the presence of Ridle Baku stands out. The 24-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has five goals in 19 games played, where he has started 18 of them. He has a total of 1,641 minutes.

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Schalke 04

In Schalke 04, the presence of Dominic Drexler stands out. The 32-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has two goals and three assists in 15 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 823 minutes in total.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg history

These two teams have met 54 times. The statistics are in favor of Schalke 04, who have emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while Wolfsburg have won on 16 occasions, for a total of 20 draws.

In the Bundesliga...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count 49 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Schalke 04 with 17 victories, while Wolfsburg has won 15, for a balance of 17 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Schalke 04 has been at home against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, there are 24 matches, where the miners have the advantage with 13 wins over the five that the wolves have won, and the six draws that have been given.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg are coming from two consecutive defeats against Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, as well as the elimination from the German Cup against Union Berlin. While they still aspire to fight for a place in European competitions next season, they will have to start to get back on track if they do not want that goal to slip away.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

Schalke 04

Schalke 04 is coming from two draws in a row against Cologne and Monchengladbach, however, it is a very bad streak that the team is going through, as it is last in the table and has won only two matches in the season. Exactly, since November 9 they have not known victory, and they will need as soon as possible to regain the winning memory if they do not want to quickly return to the second division.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Veltins Arena

The Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg match will be played at the Veltins Arena, located in the city of Gelsenkirchen, in Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 62,271 spectators.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
