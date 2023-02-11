Highlights: Puebla 3-1 Mazatlan in Liga MX Clausura 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the transmission of the Puebla 3-1 Mazatlán game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90'
5 more minutes are added.
86'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Ake Loba's auction for the first of Mazatlán.
85'
Mazatlán presses but the somersault looks very complicated.
75'
Very little from Mazatlan, the poblanos are defending their advantage but without feeling pressure.
65'
Both teams begin to make adjustments to try to encourage the game but there is no danger in the areas.
55'
The game continues in the same vein as in the first half with Puebla playing better.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We are going to rest with a partial victory for Puebla by 3 goals.
45'
4 more minutes are added.
37'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Emanuel Gularte's header after a corner kick and it is the third for Puebla.
35'
The pace of the game slows down after Puebla's second goal.
26'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Memo Martínez's header for Puebla's second.
25'
The best standing Puebla in the area and already looking for the second, Mazatlán fails to generate on the pitch.
15'
Tight start but La Franja took advantage of what it had and is ahead on the scoreboard.
9'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Pablo Parra defines crossed and opens the scoring for the poblanos.
0'
The match begins at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the Liga MX.
Puebla lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Puebla for today's game:
Mazatlán lineup!
These are the Mazatlán headlines for today's game:
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Central Referee: Edgar Allan Morales Olvera
Assistants: Enrique Martìnez Sandoval and César Arturo Cerritos García 4th Referee: Iván Antonio López Sánchez
La Franja appears!
The Puebla players are already in their stadium for today's game:
¡El Pueblota llegó al 🏟️Cuauhtémoc, hijos de su Enfranjadísima madre!😎
A alguien le hace falta agüita y no diré a quién Bob Esponja FC es🧽😅
RT si #LaFranjaNosUne🎽 porque ya vienes camino al Dos Veces🔵
Here is Mazatlan!
The Cañoneros are already at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for today's game:
Nuevo destino: Pueblita City #ARREbatando ⚓️
Last duel!
The last official match between Puebla and Mazatlán was in the Apertura 2022 when the Strip won the visit by a score of 4 to 2 with goals from Fernando Aristigueta, Martín Barragán, Israel Reyes and Amaury Escoto, while for the Cañoneros they discounted Gabriel López and Edward Bello.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away for the game between Puebla and Mazatlán to start at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Puebla vs Mazatlán live of the Liga MX Clausura 2023!
Where and how to see Puebla vs Mazatlán online and live from the Clausura 2023?
This is the start time of the Puebla vs Mazatlán match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 21 hours on Star+
Brazil: 22 hours on Star+
Chile: 22 hours on Star+
Colombia: 20 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 20 hours in Star+
US (ET): 20 hours on Vix+
Spain: 02 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 7 pm on Azteca 7, TUDN, ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 22 hours on Star+
Peru: 20 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 21 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nicolas Benedetti, a must see player!
The forward of the Cañoneros starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games played . Benedetti is becoming a fundamental piece of the Mazatlán offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the Liga MX league. Benedetti will have to manage to work more with Yoel Barcenas, Marco Fabian and Ariel Nahuelpan to create an offensive of fear. The Colombian finished the Apertura 2022 with 3 goals and 2 assists to be the highest reference in attack for the Cañoneros.
How does Mazatlan arrive?
The Cañoneros arrive after completing the Apertura 2022 outside the playoffs, the team finished with 17 points after 3 wins, 8 draws and 6 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important change in the team to be sought. Players like Ariel Nahuelpan, Luis Quintana, Facundo Almada and Aké Loba arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team's offense. Mazatlán has a deep squad and it is expected that it will obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as it went on a 4-game losing streak against Atlas, América, Juárez and Santos. The Cañoneros march in the last place of the Clausura 2023 with 0 units, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 4 losses. Until now, the team has shown significant defensive fragility, allowing 12 goals in 4 games, causing Gabriel Caballero to be fired from the club and bringing in Rubén Omar Romano as his replacement as technical director.
Martin BArragan, a must see player!
The striker from the Strip will seek to continue being an important part of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and has been one of the important pieces for the club to march as a good offense within the tournament. Baragán comes to this duel after finishing fifth in the Apertura 2022 scoring table with 9 goals and, now, he will seek to continue being the important piece of the team on offense. The most important thing for him is for the club to start to have greater offensive regularity and this fits better with Facundo Waller, Daniel Alvares and Federico Mancuello. At the moment, he is marching with 1 goal in 5 games. If Barragán recovers the goal-scoring spirit of last season, Puebla will have more options to get into the league.
How does Puebla get here?
La Franja comes after completing the Apertura 2022 in the Liguilla Quarterfinals, the team finished with 22 points in the MX League and entered the Liguilla, leaving Chivas out in the playoffs. However, the team was forced to renew itself, the coaching staff of Nicolas Larcamon and key players such as Israel Reyes, Maxi Araujo and Jordi Cortizo left, so the club is undergoing a major renovation. For this tournament, Eduardo Arce was named technical director and players like Facundo Waller, Fernando Arce, Carlos Baltazar and Daniel Álvarez arrived. Puebla has a renewed squad and will seek to repeat what was done last tournament and we will see how far the board will go to continue with the good pace of the Camoteros in recent years. Currently the team is in fifteenth place in the table with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses. The people of Puebla will seek to take advantage of the game against Mazatlán to continue adding points and get into playoff positions.
Where's the game?
The Cuauhtémoc Stadium located in the city of Puebla will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the regular season of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs. Mazatlán match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the 2023 MX Clausura League. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. sharp.