Goals and Highlights: America 2-1 Necaxa in Liga MX

END GAME
Leo Suarez's shot from half distance goes wide.
A counter-attacking play that Monreal plays to Silvera to make it 2-1 at the Azteca.
Silvera and Monreal enter
Necaxa changes
Jonathan Rodríguez and Fidalgo come out
América's changes
Diego Valdés of América was cautioned.
Sánchez and Roger Martínez leave
América's changes
Esquivel and Madrigal are out
Jurado of Necaxa was cautioned.
GOAL AMÉRICA 2-0
Henry Martín scores with a classy penalty kick to make it 2-0 and increase the difference.
Half time
GOL AMERICA 1-0
After VAR review, Diego Valdés is awarded the goal for 1-0.
Minutes away
Necaxa subtitutes
23 Alan Montes Castro
18 Brayan Garnica
17 Juan Domínguez
15 Arturo Palma
28 Rafael Ramírez
21 Maximiliano Silvera
196 Diego Gómez
5 Edson Partida
30 Ricardo Monreal
América substitutes
5 Pedro Aquino
6 Jonathan dos Santos
4 Sebastián Cáceres
199 Esteban Solana
200 Román Martínez
7 Brian Rodríguez
33 Luis Malagón
32 Leo Suárez
19 Miguel Layún
XI Necaxa
XI America
Back home
February 11, 2023
They jump to warm up
Leaving Necaxa?
Hard low
Start
Tune in here America vs Necaxa Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is America vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Canal 5, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games America vs Necaxa
Necaxa 1-2 América, Apertura 2022
Necaxa 0-1 América, Clausura 2022
America 2-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2021
Necaxa 1-1 América, Apertura 2020
America 0-3 Necaxa, Clausura 2020
Key Player Necaxa
Key player America
Last lineup Necaxa
Last lineup America
They looked to win at all times
"We all had the sensation of taking the three points back to the capital, I always make a cold analysis. I think we saw a team that insisted on trying to get the result, with some lapses in their goals, but it is clear that in the 95 minutes there was only one team that wanted to win the match, I am satisfied," he said at the press conference.