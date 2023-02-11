Goals and Highlights: America 2-1 Necaxa in Liga MX
Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the América vs Necaxa match on VAVEL.
END GAME

AMÉRICA 2-1 NECAXA
90'

Brian Rodriguez's shot goes wide.
90'

8 more minutes added

Leo Suarez's shot from half distance goes wide.

88'

Domínguez's cutback and shot is saved by Jiménez.
83'

Israel Reyes has been cautioned.
81'

The VAR rectifies and Ontiveros is only cautioned.
80'

Agustín Ontiveros has been expelled.
78'

NECAXA GOAL

A counter-attacking play that Monreal plays to Silvera to make it 2-1 at the Azteca.

76'

Batista and Méndez leave

Silvera and Monreal enter

Necaxa changes

75'

Rodriguez, alone and inside the area, hits it first time and sends it over the top.
74'

Méndez's shot goes over the top of the goal.
73'

Rodriguez and Dos Santos

Jonathan Rodríguez and Fidalgo come out

América's changes

69'

Dominguez enters and Jurado leaves, Necaxa change.

Diego Valdés of América was cautioned.

65'

Aquino and Suárez enter

Sánchez and Roger Martínez leave

América's changes

60'

Gómez and Garnica

Esquivel and Madrigal are out

Jurado of Necaxa was cautioned.

60'

Henry's shot, but before Peña with the sweep to reach it to deflect it.
59'

Martin's shot is deflected by a good defensive sweep.
59'

Poggi of Necaxa has been cautioned.
GOAL AMÉRICA 2-0

53'

Roger's cross to the far post that no one manages to close the pincer.
51'

GOAL AMÉRICA

Henry Martín scores with a classy penalty kick to make it 2-0 and increase the difference.

46'

Valdés is knocked down inside the area and there is a penalty kick in favor of América. Alexis Peña is cautioned.
46'

The second half begins between América and Necaxa.
Half time

América 1-0 Necaxa
45'

Add 3 more minutes.
5:51 PM5 hours ago

43'

Fidalgo's shot inside the box on a counterattack hits the crossbar.
37'

Poggi missed it inside the area and ended up flying it when he was alone.
32'

Edgar Méndez commits the foul and is cautioned.
30'

Offensive foul on a corner kick and Necaxa's play is disallowed.
GOL AMERICA 1-0

25'

Jurado's shot goes over the goal.
22'

AMERICA GOAL

After VAR review, Diego Valdés is awarded the goal for 1-0.

20'

Goal disallowed to Diego Valdés for offside in the second corner kick.
17'

Henry Martín's header goes over the goal.
16'

Martinez's cross to the far post, behind Segovia's back, goes for a corner kick.
7'

Roger Martínez is fouled and América's attacking play is disallowed.
5'

Henry Martin's shot into the goalkeeper's hands, América comes close.
3'

Batista's shot from half distance goes wide.
0'

The match between América and Necaxa begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off at the Estadio Azteca between América and Necaxa.
Necaxa subtitutes

 209 Miguel Pedroza

 23 Alan Montes Castro

 18 Brayan Garnica

 17 Juan Domínguez

 15 Arturo Palma

 28 Rafael Ramírez

 21 Maximiliano Silvera

 196 Diego Gómez

 5 Edson Partida

 30 Ricardo Monreal

América substitutes

 2 Luis Fuentes

 5 Pedro Aquino

 6 Jonathan dos Santos

 4 Sebastián Cáceres

 199 Esteban Solana

 200 Román Martínez

 7 Brian Rodríguez

 33 Luis Malagón

 32 Leo Suárez

 19 Miguel Layún

XI Necaxa

22 Hugo González, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 4 Alexis Peña, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 2 José Van Rankin, 16 José Esquivel, 25 Vicente Poggi, 8 Fernando Madrigal González, 11 Facundo Batista, 27 Heriberto De Jesus, 7 Édgar Méndez.
XI America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes, 14 Néstor Araujo, 26 Salvador Reyes, 23 Emilio Lara, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 9 Roger Martínez.
Back home

Necaxa have played at Estadio Azteca for a long time and have won in three of their last five visits, so they will be looking to continue that momentum.
4:11 PM7 hours ago

They jump to warm up

Led by the goalkeeper, América has already warmed up at the Azteca Stadium.
4:06 PM7 hours ago

Leaving Necaxa?

In the last few hours, it has become clear that DT Andres Lillini would take the reins of the Mexican U-23 National Team due to the good relationship he has with Ares de Parga, remembering that they worked together at Pumas. So far, there is no official word on a possible change for the helmsman.
4:01 PM7 hours ago

Hard low

Alejandro Zendejas was injured in the last game against Santos Laguna and will be out for a couple of weeks, so Fernando Ortiz will have to replace him this afternoon.
3:56 PM7 hours ago

Start

The Águilas del América and the Rayos del Necaxa open Saturday's Liga MX 2023 activity at the Estadio Azteca. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
3:51 PM7 hours ago

Tune in here America vs Necaxa Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Necaxa match for the Liga MX 2023.
3:46 PM7 hours ago

Last games America vs Necaxa

The Águilas del América have dominated against the Aguascalientes side in the last five matches on any field, winning three games, drawing one and losing one, with that defeat coming by a landslide three years ago at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

Necaxa 1-2 América, Apertura 2022

Necaxa 0-1 América, Clausura 2022

America 2-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2021

Necaxa 1-1 América, Apertura 2020

America 0-3 Necaxa, Clausura 2020

Key Player Necaxa

It will always be special for Hugo González to face his former team and now he will have the opportunity to do it again, although he is expected to have a lot of activity under the three posts and he will have to be sharp in goal to get a positive result.
Key player America

He has been criticized a lot, but Henry Martín usually responds with goals on the field and that was the case last week, when he contributed with one of the goals to obtain the draw in Torreón.
Last lineup Necaxa

22 Hugo González, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 4 Alexis Peña, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 2 José Van Rankin, 8 Fernando Madrigal González, 25 Vicente Poggi, 27 Heriberto De Jesús, 7 Édgar Méndez, 21 Maximiliano Silvera, 11 Facundo Batista.
Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 14 Néstor Araujo, 26 Salvador Reyes, 23 Emilio Lara, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 17 Alejandro Zendejas.
They looked to win at all times

At the end of the match against Santos Laguna, América's head coach Fernando Ortiz commented that he liked his team's attitude of thinking about winning at all times and reflecting this on the field, despite the defensive errors they made during the match.

"We all had the sensation of taking the three points back to the capital, I always make a cold analysis. I think we saw a team that insisted on trying to get the result, with some lapses in their goals, but it is clear that in the 95 minutes there was only one team that wanted to win the match, I am satisfied," he said at the press conference.

Necaxa: rowing against the current

The Rayos del Necaxa have not been able to see theirs in the season and have only scored four points, none of them away from home, so they will have to adjust their defense and be accurate in the opportunities they have in order to be able to get a positive result.
América: flying high

The Águilas del América are undefeated in the championship after five games, but with the novelty that they have only been able to win one game in the championship and that was two weeks ago against Mazatlán by a landslide. Now they will be looking to sharpen their aim to get back on the winning track and thus avoid the pressure of not being able to win.
The Kick-off

The America vs Necaxa match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in America, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: America vs Necaxa!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
