Goal and Highlights: Tijuana 1-0 San Luis in Liga MX 2023
12:17 AM7 hours ago

García's own goal

12:12 AM7 hours ago

96'

It's over! Xolos adds its first win of the season.
12:09 AM7 hours ago

92'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Dominguez shoots at goal, García hits the ball and scores the first goal.
12:02 AM7 hours ago

86'

Goalkeeper! Martínez looked for the ball, but Barovero intervened and cleared the ball with his feet.
11:58 PM7 hours ago

81'

Close! Zaldívar sends a lethal shot, but the ball only passes close.
11:57 PM7 hours ago

80'

Rodriguez's powerful shot, but the ball goes over.
11:56 PM7 hours ago

77'

Xolos continues to look for a goal, but no one manages to score dangerously.
11:52 PM7 hours ago

71'

Xolos change. Valenzuela replaces Rodríguez.
11:47 PM7 hours ago

67'

Close! A powerful shot by Cavallini, but the ball goes wide.
11:39 PM7 hours ago

58'

Despite the attempts, the ball is disputed a lot with many fouls.
11:27 PM7 hours ago

51'

Xolos changes. Montecinos and Vázquez are replaced by Cavallini and López.
11:26 PM7 hours ago

46'

San Luis changes. Villalpando and Bonatini come off, García and Zaldívar take their places.
11:24 PM7 hours ago

45'

The second half resumes at the Caliente stadium.
11:05 PM8 hours ago

45+6'

At the end of the first half, the game remains close without much danger.
11:01 PM8 hours ago

45+3'

A header from the home team, but Barovero keeps the ball without problems.
11:00 PM8 hours ago

43'

Canelo looks to generate danger, but the Potosi defense prevents the ball from getting through.
10:51 PM8 hours ago

37'

Close! Sanabria's shot, but Rodríguez saves the ball to prevent the first goal.
10:47 PM8 hours ago

29'

The ball is disputed in the midfield, despite Xolos' attempts, San Luis generates more
10:39 PM8 hours ago

21'

Bonatini's powerful shot, but the ball goes wide.
10:34 PM8 hours ago

15'

After the expulsion, Xolos looked to go forward in search of the first goal.
10:20 PM9 hours ago

6'

He's off! Juan Martínez sent off after the referee's review in the video referee.
10:20 PM9 hours ago

5'

VAR! Juan Martinez's kick on Govea to be reviewed
10:14 PM9 hours ago

0'

The match kicks off at the Caliente stadium.
10:07 PM9 hours ago

San Luis: LineUp

Barovero; Martínez, Bilbao, Piñuelas, García; Villalpando, Dourado, Güemez, Sanabria; Murillo, Bonatini.
10:07 PM9 hours ago

Xolos: LineUp

Rodríguez; Godínez, López, Díaz, Govea; Armenta, Vázquez, Martínez; Titi Rodríguez, Canelo, Montecinos.
10:03 PM9 hours ago

At home

Xolos is already at the stadium, ready to face this sixth matchday of the Clausura 2023.
10:02 PM9 hours ago

Arrived

San Luis is already at the Caliente stadium, looking for an important victory tonight.

9:41 PM9 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Alexis Canelo is who San Luis has to pay close attention to, the striker will go all out to contribute and look for an important victory.
9:36 PM9 hours ago

It won't be long now!

We are less than an hour away from the start of this important match, and both teams will be looking to score goals and go for a victory.
9:31 PM9 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Bonatini is the player who has scored the most goals in this tournament for San Luis, Xolos will be looking to prevent the player from getting close to the goal.
9:26 PM9 hours ago

Gone!

Fernando León is now a new Emelec player, leaving Jardine's team.
9:21 PM10 hours ago

New coach!

Xolos will be coached by Cirilo Saucedo, but the team from the border has already announced that Miguel Herrera will be on the bench. 
9:16 PM10 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Xolos vs San Luis live stream.

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Xolos vs San Luis live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
9:11 PM10 hours ago

9:01 PM10 hours ago

St. Louis Statements

Gustavo Leal, Jardine's assistant coach, spoke at a press conference: "We are proud of what the team and the players are doing. I think we are getting closer and closer to the stamp we want to give the team for future tournaments. This is our third tournament here in Mexico and what we are doing is a work that takes time; the first tournament we arrived here we started on the fifth day, without preseason or anything else. In the last one we had a short preparation and many matches in a row; but in the current one we managed to have several weeks of training, matches, a tour, in short, that is helping us a lot to face our opponents better".

"There are things that we don't control, André is a very intense guy, especially in today's game I didn't see that there was anything extra to take the red. There is always a limit and I didn't see him go beyond it, but well, we will have to see what can be done and try to prevent this kind of thing from happening".

8:56 PM10 hours ago

How does San Luis arrive?

Under the guidance of Jardine, San Luis has found an excellent game and arrives after an important victory against Puebla, so they will be looking to keep on winning.

8:51 PM10 hours ago

How will Xolos arrive?

Xolos arrives after a bad start, in their last match they tied against Necaxa to one goal, but they were not able to give a good performance, so they will go all out to get three points in this match.

8:46 PM10 hours ago

The match will be played at Estadio Caliente.

The Xolos vs San Luis match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
8:41 PM10 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Xolos vs San Luis, corresponding to Day 6 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 22:00 hrs.
