Almeria vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Almeria vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Power Horse Stadium.
What time is the match of Almeria vs Betis, matchday 23 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the match Almeria vs Betis on February 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:15 am
Bolivia: 11:15 a.m.
Brazil: 11:15 am
Chile: 11:15 a.m.
Colombia: 09:15 hours
Ecuador: 9:15 a.m.
Spain: 14:15 hours
United States: 9:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:15 hours
Paraguay: 11:15 a.m.
Peru: 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:15 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:15 a.m.
Japan: 10:15 a.m.
India: 9:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:15 a.m.
South Africa: 9:15 a.m.
Australia: 0915 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:15 a.m.
Betis Statement
Juanmi spoke after the defeat and before this match: "When you come out of these injuries, you usually have some minor discomfort in moments of acceleration. We try to keep those after-effects to a minimum and not limit me in my game. One manages to free oneself and now I feel pretty good and calm. I want to get back to the level I left with". "I already spoke after the game. These are plays that need to be reviewed. The VAR referee must see that Luiz Felipe doesn't hit him in the face. It's not aggression. If there is a tool like the VAR, you have to take advantage of it on these occasions." "It's unusual, we are the team with the most send-offs and the team that gets the most fouls. In the end there's no point in talking about it, we're thinking about Saturday and getting the three points. In soccer, cheating has always existed, but with the VAR it's different. You can't pretend to have been assaulted." "We are strong, in a year we go through the worst and the best moments. We know the way, we have been working on this dynamic for years and with hard work everything will come."
How are Betis coming?
In a very intense duel, Betis ended up losing at home to Celta in a very tight match, as well as with a lot of emotions on the field.
How is Almeria coming?
Almeria lost against Rayo Vallecano two goals to one, in a very impressive duel where they failed to score. Therefore, they will be looking for goals and points in this match.
The match will be played at the Power Horse Stadium.
The match Almeria vs Betis will be played at the Power Horse Stadium, located in Almeria, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
