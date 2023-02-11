Sevilla vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Mallorca live online
What time is the match Sevilla vs Mallorca, matchday 23 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Mallorca Statements
"Almost everything went our way, because we had two or three counterattacks that we didn't know how to take advantage of. I have three chances in my mind where we could have done something more, so it wasn't the perfect game. We also went down a lot, but that's Real Madrid, who take the ball away from you, make you go from one side to the other and shoot 17 times... but we shot once on goal and a goal was scored".
"My optics is that we play with our capabilities. We have what we have. We are a competitive team and the day we stop competing, like in Getafe, they beat you. The day we get confused and don't do what we have to do, we are vulnerable."
Sevilla Statements
How is Mallorca coming along?
How is Sevilla coming?
Sevilla vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.