Sevilla vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Mallorca live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Sevilla vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Sevilla vs Mallorca, matchday 23 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Mallorca match on February 11, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 11:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke after beating Madrid: "The team defends well. I think we can attack a little better, but it's true that today we had that dose of fortune that we had lacked in some games and the merit goes to the players. Rajkovic saved a penalty and that's not easy, it helped us to win. The 1-0 scoreline is anecdotal. It's not that we defend that advantage, but being ahead on the scoreboard gives you moral encouragement."

"Almost everything went our way, because we had two or three counterattacks that we didn't know how to take advantage of. I have three chances in my mind where we could have done something more, so it wasn't the perfect game. We also went down a lot, but that's Real Madrid, who take the ball away from you, make you go from one side to the other and shoot 17 times... but we shot once on goal and a goal was scored".

"My optics is that we play with our capabilities. We have what we have. We are a competitive team and the day we stop competing, like in Getafe, they beat you. The day we get confused and don't do what we have to do, we are vulnerable."

Sevilla Statements

Jorge Sampaoli spoke at the press conference: "En-Nesyri was too far from the box, we were looking to have two more incisive and vertical players and for Ivan to generate superiority in midfield with the rest of the midfielders. We didn't succeed and we barely had the ball". "We came here to dispute the ball with the rival, but with their quality and precision they were going to hurt us at some point. We lacked play, by not playing we made them very comfortable, we couldn't counter them". "The team felt the first goal too much, tried to readapt but could not. Beyond the defensive order that the team had in the first half, it wouldn't have been worth anything if the opponent had scored, the same thing would have happened." "We have to turn the page quickly, we don't like to lose. We have to recover and play a totally different game against a new rival on Saturday." "We wanted to freshen up up up top because En-Nesyri was very far from the rival goal and we wanted to have more of the ball, control the ball. Unfortunately, Barcelona found more spaces and took advantage of what they didn't take advantage of in the first half." "We lacked to dispute possession. We put up with the opponent in the first half and in the second half we needed variations, because otherwise what ended up happening was going to happen." "When you have to run for so long behind the opponent in such a scenario, your legs suffer and you end up paying for it. That's what happened to us in the second half".
How is Mallorca coming along?

Mallorca surprised and struck a lethal blow after beating Real Madrid by the minimum, so they will go all out to score more goals and continue to make it three out of three.|

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla lost in their last game three goals to zero against Barcelona at Camp Nou, a quite complex duel that they did not manage to come out victorious.

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs Mallorca will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Sevilla vs Mallorca live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 12:30 pm.
