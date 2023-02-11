Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 11:30 am: Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +
Peru 2 pm: Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +
Speak up, Letsch!
We know the quality of Bayern Munich. We are talking about a team that wants to win the Champions Legue and is undoubtedly one of the top 5 teams in Europe. The roles are even clearer than on Wednesday against Dortmund. I really didn't see any major weaknesses in Bayern during the preseason. For us, it's about finding the points that we need to pay special attention to. We know what's coming and we have to adapt our game accordingly. Bayern is an extremely ball-safe team, both in attack and defensively. We want to look for our chances, and if we get them, we have to take them.
For me, the result of the first leg is no longer important. What matters to us is what happens on Saturday. It's a new constellation, both at Bayern and here. There are other players here, we have a new coach. We don't want to go to Munich just to avoid a package there. We know what we can do when we give 100%. We will soon be flying from Düsseldorf to Munich. We are doing this for the first time since I have been here. Especially in view of the English week, it makes sense to fly and not sit on the bus or train so long".
Probable lineup for Bochum
Bochum's situation
Speak up, Nagelsmann!
He (Upamecano) is not feeling any more pain. The treatment was successful and we made the right decision not to play him in the last match. I hope he is feeling good enough mentally to have great performances, just like before. Leon (Goretzka) has played in his (Kimmich's) position many times before and he knows what to do. He has other qualities. We need him, because he is a player who knows how to control the midfield.
About Neuer, the content of the conversation remains internal. I know and can understand that this is a very, very thought-provoking topic. But I ask you to leave it aside. Neuer's task now is to get healthy and fit. And my job regarding Manu, is to support him as much as possible. In terms of rehabilitation or content, my hands are tied, but in general it is my job to support him. Manu is the captain of this team today, and that's good. He has tasks there. For one thing, to stay healthy. So much will happen between now and the new year. We must clear Manu's head so that he gets better. This is the beginning and the end of everything. Then he will be an excellent goalkeeper again".
