Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Photo:  Bochum

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Bochum match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM4 hours ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs Bochum match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Bochum of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +

2:50 AM4 hours ago

Speak up, Letsch!

"The staff situation is still good. Only Paul Grave, Michael Esser and Cristian Gamboa are still out. Bruno has already trained with the team again this week and will be fully involved again next week. This is another highlight for us. It is an extremely encouraging English week. It's only been about 40 hours since the game against Dortmund ended. The mental freshness is definitely there, we'll be off our tired legs.

We know the quality of Bayern Munich. We are talking about a team that wants to win the Champions Legue and is undoubtedly one of the top 5 teams in Europe. The roles are even clearer than on Wednesday against Dortmund. I really didn't see any major weaknesses in Bayern during the preseason. For us, it's about finding the points that we need to pay special attention to. We know what's coming and we have to adapt our game accordingly. Bayern is an extremely ball-safe team, both in attack and defensively. We want to look for our chances, and if we get them, we have to take them.

For me, the result of the first leg is no longer important. What matters to us is what happens on Saturday. It's a new constellation, both at Bayern and here. There are other players here, we have a new coach. We don't want to go to Munich just to avoid a package there. We know what we can do when we give 100%. We will soon be flying from Düsseldorf to Munich. We are doing this for the first time since I have been here. Especially in view of the English week, it makes sense to fly and not sit on the bus or train so long".

2:45 AM4 hours ago
Photo: Bochum
Photo: Bochum
2:40 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bochum

Riemann; Janko, Ordets, Masovic, Soares; Stöger, Losilla, Kunde; Asano, Hofmann, Antwi-Adjei.
2:35 AM4 hours ago

Bochum's situation

Thomas Letsch will be without Esser, due to a muscle problem, Gamboa, a knee injury, and Grave, a shoulder injury.
2:30 AM4 hours ago

Speak up, Nagelsmann!

"Gravenberch is out. He will train on Sunday to be available for the game against PSG. Goretzka will play in place of Kimmich. We need to be focused. Bochum is an important game in the Bundesliga. The result can always have an impact on the next match, even in the Champions League. Our performance tomorrow can have an impact on our performance in Paris.

He (Upamecano) is not feeling any more pain. The treatment was successful and we made the right decision not to play him in the last match. I hope he is feeling good enough mentally to have great performances, just like before. Leon (Goretzka) has played in his (Kimmich's) position many times before and he knows what to do. He has other qualities. We need him, because he is a player who knows how to control the midfield.

About Neuer, the content of the conversation remains internal. I know and can understand that this is a very, very thought-provoking topic. But I ask you to leave it aside.  Neuer's task now is to get healthy and fit. And my job regarding Manu, is to support him as much as possible. In terms of rehabilitation or content, my hands are tied, but in general it is my job to support him. Manu is the captain of this team today, and that's good. He has tasks there. For one thing, to stay healthy. So much will happen between now and the new year. We must clear Manu's head so that he gets better. This is the beginning and the end of everything. Then he will be an excellent goalkeeper again".

2:25 AM4 hours ago
Foto: Bayern de Munique
Photo: Bayern Munich
2:20 AM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Musiala, Goretzka; Sane Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting.
2:15 AM5 hours ago

Bayern's situation

Kimmich is out for the first time this season, having become the 100th Bayern player to receive a red card in the top flight. Julian Nagelsmann will also be without Gravenberch and Lucas Hernández with knee injuries, Mazraoui with a heart problem, and Mané and Neuer with a leg injury.
2:10 AM5 hours ago

Bochum

Bochum climbed one position, specifically to 15th, after beating Mainz and reach 19 points, three more than Stuttgart, the team situated in the relegation playoff. With a 33% success rate, the blue and white team has a sequence of three wins and two losses.
2:05 AM5 hours ago

Bayern

After three straight draws, Bayern Munich returned to winning ways against Wolfsburg. With a 70% success rate, the Bavarians are leading the competition with 40 points, one ahead of Union Berlin, second place in the competition.
2:00 AM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Bayern Munich vs Bochum live this Saturday (10), at the Allianz Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 20th round of the competition
1:55 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Bayern Munich vs Bochum Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo