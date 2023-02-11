Sheffield United vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
What time is Sheffield United vs Swansea City in EFL Championship?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

Watch out for this player at Swansea City

Piroe, who has 12 goals and one assist in the 2022-23 season, is the team's most outstanding player. The 23-year-old Dutch striker is coming off a brace, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat;
Watch out for this player at Sheffield United

Ndiaye has this season a total of 10 goals and seven assists in the EFL Championship, placing him in the sixth position of top scorers. In addition, we must add to this an assist in the FA Cup;
How are Swansea City coming along?

Swansea City lost 3-4 against Birmingham City in their most recent match and have now gone three consecutive matches without a win. They have won only one match in this 2023 in the EFL Championship and that was last January 14 at Sunderland's home by 1-3. They are currently thirteenth with 39 points in the standings, five points behind the playoff places for promotion;
How are Sheffield United coming along?

Sheffield United are coming off a 3-1 win over Wrexham in the last 32 of the FA Cup. They have now won 12 consecutive matches and have not been defeated since November 8, 2022. They are currently in second place with 58 points in the EFL Championship, just seven points behind the leaders;
Background

In the balance of clashes between these two English teams is in favor of Sheffield United who has won 19 times, 12 times Swansea City, while nine have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams have met was in September 2022 in which Sheffield United won 0-1. In the last three meetings, Sheffield United have managed to win or draw;
Venue: The match will be played at Bramall Lane, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1855 and has a capacity of 32050 spectators.

Preview of the match

Sheffield United and Swansea City meet in the 31st round of the EFL Championship.
 
