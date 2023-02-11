Sunderland vs Reading LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Reading FC live, as well as the latest information from Stadium of Light. Don't miss a detail of the match Sunderland vs Reading FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sunderland vs Reading FC match live on TV and online?
The Sunderland vs Reading FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sunderland vs Reading FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Reading FC match on February 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player at Reading FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Reading FC is Jeff Hendrick, the 31 year old central midfielder born in Ireland has played 29 games so far in the EFL Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers twice and Watford FC.
Key player at Sunderland
One of the most outstanding players in Sunderland is Ross Stewart, the 26-year-old Scottish-born center forward has played 13 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has three assists and 10 goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City, Hull City, Blacknurn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Middlesbrough.
History Sunderland vs Reading FC
In total, the two sides have met 22 times, Reading FC dominate the record with nine wins, there have been five draws and Sunderland have won eight.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Sunderland with 33 goals to Reading FC's 28.
Actuality - Reading FC
Reading FC has a bad performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 29 matches they are placed in the 16th position in the standings with 38 points, this was given after 11 wins, five draws and 13 defeats, also has 33 goals for and 44 against, for a goal difference of -11.
Reading FC 2 - 0 Watford FC
- Last five matches
Reading FC 2 - 0 Watford FC
Reading FC 2 - 2 Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City 4 - 0 Reading FC
Manchester United 3 - 1 Reading FC
Reading FC 2 - 2 Watford FC
Actuality - Sunderland
Sunderland has had an acceptable performance in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing 29 matches they are in the ninth position in the standings with 42 points, this score was achieved after winning 11 matches, drawing nine and losing nine, they have also scored 42 goals and conceded 33, for a goal difference of +9.
Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough
- Last five matches
Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough
Fullham 1 - 1 Sunderland
Sunderland 2 - 3 Fullham
Millwall 1 - 1 Sunderland
Sunderland 2 - 3 Fullham
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light
The match between Sunderland and Reading will take place at the Stadium of Light in the city of Sunderland (England), the stadium is where Sunderland Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 48,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sunderland vs Reading match, valid for the 31st matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
