Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Club World Cup 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC live, as well as the latest information from the Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Who will be the champion of this Mundialito? The Merengues or the self-styled leaders. 
How to watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 11 23.

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Fox Sports Deportes.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

What time is Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC match for the in Club World Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC of Saturday, February 11 23. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 11 23.

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bolivia

Saturday, February 11 23.

15:00 hours

 In Tigo Sports Bolivia.

Brazil

Saturday, February 11 23.

16:00 hours

 In Now Net

Chile

Saturday, February 11 23.

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia

Saturday, February 11 23.

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

Ecuador

Saturday, February 11 23.

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.

Spain

Saturday, February 11 23.

19:00 hours

 In TeleCinco.

Canada

Saturday, February 11 23.

14:00 hours

 In TSN3

USA

Saturday, February 11 23.

14:00 hours

In FOX Sports Deportes.

Mexico

Saturday, February 11 23.

13:00 hours

 In VIX.

Paraguay

 Saturday, February 11 23.

16:00 hours

  

Peru

Saturday, February 11 23.

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay

Saturday, February 11 23.

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela

Saturday, February 11 23.

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player

Vinicius Junior is the player to follow that you should not miss the mark, the Brazilian winger in this tournament has scored 1 goal in 1 game. But throughout the season with Los Blancos he has scored 14 goals, 6 assists in 32 games across all competitions.
Mundialito champions

Real Madrid has won the Club World Cup tournament seven times, this time seeking its eighth title.

In the years 1960, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 last time by defeating Al Ain by 4 goals to 1.

 

Statements

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the game and were very excited to win another Club World Cup title tomorrow.

Tchouaméni

"To come out world champion with Madrid a dream, which can be fulfilled tomorrow, last year's Champions League was a great performance, we are going to give everything to win."

"Vincius is well, in soccer there are complicated moments, we are with him, it is a great honor that he is in our gang".

"At Real Madrid we want to win all the titles, it will be a fantastic opportunity to get another title in our palmares."

 

Carlo Ancelotti

"We have an important challenge, close to an important title for us, getting here has been complicated, today is the day of illusion, I ask the team to enjoy the match, with the desire to win".

"A great team that has many players from the Arabian national team that did well in the World Cup, with players who have played in Europe, it is a team that we respect a lot, just like the event because it is a World Cup final, we are going to enjoy it because it doesn't happen many times."

"They came yesterday because they have the chance to play, I think they have a chance, if they didn't they wouldn't have come, today they will train and then I will choose if they can have minutes."

How do Al-Hilal FC arrive?

The team known as the leaders come from a great game against Flamengo, defeating them by 3 goals to 2, with a brace from one of the revelations of the World Cup, Salem Al-Dawsari and a former La Liga acquaintance, Luciano Vietto, who already knows what it is like to play against the white team.
How are Real Madrid doing?

The Merengues are once again finalists of this tournament, seeking their eighth title of the well-known Mundialito. They defeated Al-Ahly in the semifinals by a score of 4 goals to 1. Scores from Valverde, Rodrygo, the canterano Arribas and Vinicius. It should be noted that Madrid did not travel with Benzema, Militao and Courtois.

After this week, the activity in La Liga will be present with two games against Elche and Osasuna. On Wednesday 21 they will face Liverpool in the Champions League. After that, two direct rivals, Atletico Madrid in the derby and in March against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

