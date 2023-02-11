Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Club World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Fox Sports Deportes.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FC match for the in Club World Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Bolivia.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Now Net
|
Chile
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
19:00 hours
|
In TeleCinco.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
14:00 hours
|
In TSN3
|
USA
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
14:00 hours
|
In FOX Sports Deportes.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
13:00 hours
|
In VIX.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
16:00 hours
|
Peru
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, February 11 23.
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
Mundialito champions
In the years 1960, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 last time by defeating Al Ain by 4 goals to 1.
Statements
Tchouaméni
"To come out world champion with Madrid a dream, which can be fulfilled tomorrow, last year's Champions League was a great performance, we are going to give everything to win."
"Vincius is well, in soccer there are complicated moments, we are with him, it is a great honor that he is in our gang".
"At Real Madrid we want to win all the titles, it will be a fantastic opportunity to get another title in our palmares."
Carlo Ancelotti
"We have an important challenge, close to an important title for us, getting here has been complicated, today is the day of illusion, I ask the team to enjoy the match, with the desire to win".
"A great team that has many players from the Arabian national team that did well in the World Cup, with players who have played in Europe, it is a team that we respect a lot, just like the event because it is a World Cup final, we are going to enjoy it because it doesn't happen many times."
"They came yesterday because they have the chance to play, I think they have a chance, if they didn't they wouldn't have come, today they will train and then I will choose if they can have minutes."
How do Al-Hilal FC arrive?
How are Real Madrid doing?
After this week, the activity in La Liga will be present with two games against Elche and Osasuna. On Wednesday 21 they will face Liverpool in the Champions League. After that, two direct rivals, Atletico Madrid in the derby and in March against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.
Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.