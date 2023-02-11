Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Huddersfield's final line-up
Mark Fotheringham may field the following starting XI. Huddersfield's possible lineup may be as follows: Schofield, Lees, Helik, Pearson, Hogg, High, Lowton, Ruffels, Holmes, Rudoni and Rhodes.
Possible Wigan lineup
Shaun Maloney may field the following starting eleven. The possible Wigan lineup may be as follows: Amos, Kelly, Whatmough, Rekik, Tiéhi, Power, Darikwa, Mcclean, Lang, Sinani and Keane.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town of 11h February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Fotheringham leading Huddersfield
Where to Watch
The match between Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town can be seen on the Huddersfield channel and Sky Sport.
Huddersfield standings
Huddersfield is positioned in 22nd position in the relegation places. These positions are very close in terms of points, but the teams above the English third division are moving further and further away. The English team is one point clear of the second-last and two points behind the last-placed team. Their nearest rivals, Cardiff City, are one point behind them in the drop zone. As visitors, they have won two games, four draws and eight defeats in 14 rounds, being the worst visitor of the category.
Wigan Ranking
Wigan is in last position with 26 points, three points away from the relegation places. They have a two-point difference with their opponents, so this match is an early final for relegation. At home, they have played 15 games, winning two, drawing three and losing ten, being the worst home team in the competition.
Huddersfield's last game
In the last matchday Huddersfield played against QPR, where they drew 1-1 in the matchday 30 of the EFL Championship. The draw earned them a point to close the gap on Cardiff City and move to within one point of the relegation places.
The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. All the goals were scored in the first 45 minutes. First the visitors took the lead with Lowe's goal, before the first quarter of an hour of the match. At the end of the first half, Waghorn equalized to leave the game tied at one until the end of the match. In the end, both teams shared the points with a 1-1 draw.
Wigan's last match
Wigan is going through a bad run of results, ten matchdays without a win. In their last match they drew at Ewood Park where they drew 0-0 against Blackburn Rovers.
Throughout the match both teams had great chances to score the first goal of the game. Blackburn shot nine times and Wigan had 11 chances but neither could open the scoring and the two sides played out a goalless draw and, as a result, both sides shared the points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town this Saturday, February 11 at 16:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 31st round of the EFL Championship.