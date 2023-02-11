West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League 2023 Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Great Entrance
We will have an almost full house at Wembley Stadium for this match that promises to be one of the best of the day.
Lineup Chelsea
This is Chelsea's lineup
Lineup West Ham
This is the lineup of the locals:
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already at Wembley Stadium and are getting ready in the dressing room to warm up in a few minutes.
Fans
Little by little the fans are arriving at the London Olympic Stadium for this Premier League match, a great entry is expected for a match that promises excitement and goals.
Stay tuned to follow West Ham vs Chelsea live on Match day 22 of the Premier League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Ham vs Chelsea live on Match day 22 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Olympic Stadium in London.
West Ham vs Chelsea can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Craig Pawson, who will have an important task tomorrow at the London Olympic Stadium.
Absences
In this match Chelsea is the only team that will not be able to count on some players such as Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, goalkeeper Mendy and Kante, all due to injury, while West Ham will be able to count on a full squad as it has no injured or suspended players, so the two teams arrive to another round of matches in the English league.
Background
The record leans towards Chelsea as they have met on 14 occasions leaving a record of 7 matches won by Chelsea, 2 draws and 5 matches won by West Ham, so tomorrow Chelsea will be the favorite to take the 3 points in another Premier League match day.
How does Chelsea arrive?
Chelsea also comes from a scoreless draw against Fulham, a match that had a lot of intensity but lacked the main author which is the goal, in the general table is in 9th position with 30 points and a record of 8 wins, 6 draws and 7 defeats, will seek to get out of the bad streak and climb in the standings, something they need if they want to fight for European positions.
How is West Ham coming along?
West Ham comes from a one-goal draw against Newcastle, a match that was even but in the end they had to share the points, in the general table they are in 17th position with 19 points and a record of 5 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses, they will look to get the 3 points and get out of the relegation places against one of the best teams in the Premier League.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of West Ham vs Chelsea, match day 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in London, at 06:30 am.