Goals and Highlights: PSV 6-0 Groningen in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT

4:54 PM6 hours ago

Summary:

4:04 PM7 hours ago

Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM

We hope you enjoyed the PSV vs Groningen Eredivisie match. Keep checking back on VAVEL.COM for updates throughout the day.
3:59 PM7 hours ago

It's over

PSV beat Groningen 6-0, in an Eredivisie match, the locals, despite having the upper hand and not giving up, the farmers managed to get the goal that gave them the victory, showing a superiority.
3:54 PM7 hours ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added
3:49 PM7 hours ago

88'

GOOOOL! for PSV, Guus Til back-heeled home the sixth goal.
3:44 PM7 hours ago

84'

GOOOOOL1 for PSV, Fabio Silva scores the fifth and further dampens the spirits of the visitors.
3:39 PM7 hours ago

80'

Discouragement is evident in the visitor's box
3:34 PM7 hours ago

75'

PSV substitution, Ibrahim Sangaré replaces Erick Gutierrez
Groningen substitution, Elvis Manu off for Ragnar Oratmangoen
3:29 PM7 hours ago

73'

GOOOOL for PSV, Johan Bakayoko makes it 4-0!
3:24 PM7 hours ago

69'

GOOOOL! for PSV, Jarrad Branthwaite's header from a three corner hits both posts and goes in.
3:19 PM8 hours ago

67'

Groningen try to come out with clearances or on the flanks, but end up giving the ball away or losing the 1 vs. 1
3:14 PM8 hours ago

62'

PSV substitute Patrick van Aanholt for Mauro Júnior
3:09 PM8 hours ago

57'

Groningen can't get out of their own area, it's getting too difficult for them
3:04 PM8 hours ago

52'

Groningen substitute Tomáš Suslov for Aimar Sher
2:59 PM8 hours ago

46'

GOOOOL! from PSV, Xavi Simons in a collaborative play that he started, he blasted a shot that put the second one. Groningen substitution, Daleho Irandust for Oliver Antman
2:54 PM8 hours ago

45'

Second half of PSV's partial win over Groningen kicks off
2:49 PM8 hours ago

45'

End of first half of PSV's partial win over Groningen
2:44 PM8 hours ago

45'

3 minutes of compensation are added
2:39 PM8 hours ago

43'

Groningen tries to respond with a free kick, but it stays in the goalkeeper's hands.
2:34 PM8 hours ago

38'

The visitors don't know how to counter the farmer's attack
2:29 PM8 hours ago

33'

The game starts to slow down a bit as with PSV's goal, their confidence has gone up.
2:24 PM8 hours ago

28'

GOOOOOOOOL! for PSV, Luuk de Jong found a ball in the box and makes it 1-0.
2:19 PM9 hours ago

25'

The Red Farmers are on the front looking for the goal on the flanks
2:14 PM9 hours ago

20'

The visitors are finding it hard, PSV are taking advantage of the fact that the visitors are not having a good start to the game.
2:09 PM9 hours ago

15'

PSV corner kick that ends in nothing, the visitors' defense clears as best they can
2:04 PM9 hours ago

10'

The more time passes, the more possession of the ball remains with PSV.
1:59 PM9 hours ago

5'

PSV started the match with the upper hand, having their first dangerous opportunity
1:54 PM9 hours ago

The match kicks off

The match between PSV and Groningen is ready, at Philips Stadion, where you can see a stadium with many people.
1:49 PM9 hours ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Eredivisie match at Philips Stadion.
1:44 PM9 hours ago

PSV's upcoming matches

The home side are coming off a 3-1 win over Emmen in their last match, but still have several games in hand.    
Thu., Feb. 16, Sevilla FC vs PSV Eindhoven, (first leg) UEFA Europa League, 
Sun., Feb. 19 FC Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven, Dutch Eredivisie
1:39 PM9 hours ago

Groningen's next matches

The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against Twente in their last match, but still have several games in hand.    
Sat., Feb. 18 FC Groningen vs FC Emmen, Dutch Eredivisie
Sat., Feb. 25 FC Groningen vs Excelsior, Dutch Eredivisie
1:34 PM9 hours ago

Groningen XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie.
1:29 PM9 hours ago

The PSV XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie.
1:24 PM9 hours ago

Philips Stadion

The Philips Stadion is a soccer stadium located in the city of Eindhoven, Netherlands. Inaugurated on December 12, 1910 as Philips Sportpark, located in the Philipsdorp area, inside the Philips company. It is used by PSV Eindhoven, an Eredivisie club, with a capacity for 36,500 fans.
1:19 PM10 hours ago

Mexican duel

The knockout round of the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs will have a clash between Mexicans, Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven, where Tecatito Corona and Érick Gutiérrez will possibly meet, and Ajax, with Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, will face FC Union Berlin; while Feyenoord, with Santiago Giménez, and Real Betis, with Andrés Guardado, await their opponents in the Round of 16.
1:14 PM10 hours ago

Want to armor Simons

The Farmers are more than satisfied with the arrival of Xavi Simons from PSG last summer. Despite his youth, the midfielder has established himself as undisputed at PSV and there are now fears that the Parisian club may exercise the buy-back option for €12 million.
"We see Xavi Simons as a key player in the construction of this PSV. That's why he and his agents are discussing a possible extension. We have to see how it goes, but I am sure we will make it happen," said Van Nistelrooy, PSV coach.
1:09 PM10 hours ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
1:04 PM10 hours ago

Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on the twenty-first matchday of the Erevidisie.
12:59 PM10 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
12:54 PM10 hours ago

Tune in here PSV vs Groningen in Eredivisie

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Groningen match in the Eredivisie.

 

12:49 PM10 hours ago

What time is PSV vs Groningen match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game PSV vs Groningen of February 11th, in several countries:

México: 13:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:00 horas

Chile: 15:00 horas

Colombia: 13:00 horas

Perú: 13:00 horas

EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 15:00 horas

Uruguay: 15:00 horas

Paraguay: 14:00 horas

España: 20:00 horas

 

12:44 PM10 hours ago

Where and how PSV vs Groningen and live stream

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

If you want to watch PSV vs Groningen in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:39 PM10 hours ago

Background

This will be the 113th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 67 wins for PSV, 25 draws and 21 wins for Groningen.
12:34 PM10 hours ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 duels between these two teams, the dominance has been for PSV, who have 4 wins, leaving 1 win for Groningen and 0 draws, so the visitors will be looking for a win to put the balance a little on their side.

FC Groningen 4-2 PSV Eindhoven, 23 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie

FC Groningen 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, 16 Jan, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie

PSV Eindhoven 5-2 FC Groningen, 28 Aug, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 FC Groningen, 24 Apr, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie

FC Groningen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven, 13 Sep, 2020, Dutch Eredivisie

12:29 PM10 hours ago

How are PSV coming along?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Emmen, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 FC Emmen, 8 Feb, 2023, Netherlands Cup

Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles, 28 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

FC Emmen 1-0 PSV Eindhoven, 24 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Vitesse, 21 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

12:24 PM10 hours ago

How are Groningen coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Twente, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.

FC Groningen 1-1 FC Twente, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

FC Volendam 3-2 FC Groningen, 29 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

FC Groningen 0-1 SC Cambuur, 26 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

Heerenveen 3-1 FC Groningen, 22 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

FC Groningen 0-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 15 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie

12:19 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this PSV player

Holland's striker, 19 year old Xavi Simons has had a good performance, the striker has played his 20th game in all competitions, 20 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the Eredivisie and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and be able to harvest one more title, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.

12:14 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this Groningen player

The United States striker, Ricardo Pepi, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his fifteenth game in all competitions, 14 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals and 3 assists wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates, but he will want to go all out in this tournament.

12:09 PM11 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the PSV vs Groningen match, corresponding to the Eredivisie. The match will take place at Philips Stadion, at 14:00.
VAVEL Logo