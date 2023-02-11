Southampton vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Southampton vs Wolverhampton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Wolverhampton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Southampton vs Wolverhampton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Wolverhampton of February 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Wolverhampton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
José Sá, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Hugo Bueno, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes.
Southampton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Wolverhampton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Wolverhampton's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Rúben Neves (#8) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 5 goals in 20 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Liverpool. Next up is João Moutinho (#28), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 assists which make him the highest assister in the team. At just 36 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Daniel Podence (#10) the 27-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 5 goals in 21 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Wolverhampton in the tournament
Wolverhampton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the fifteenth position of the general table after 5 games won, 5 tied and 11 lost together with 20 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Wolverhampton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a win against Liverpool, they won 3-0 at the Molineux Stadium and thus secured their fifth win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 20 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 19 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's top scorer with 5 goals in 21 games played and we could see him score on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and is at the bottom of the tournament. After 4 wins, 3 draws and 14 losses, they have 15 points that put them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Brentford on February 4, the game ended in a 3-0 loss at Gtech Community Stadium and thus they recorded their 14th Premier League defeat. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
St. Mary's Stadium is located in the city of Southampton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,689 spectators and is the home of Southampton in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and cost £32 million to build.