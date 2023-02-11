Highlights: Lazio 0-2 Atalanta in Serie A 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Lazio 0-2 Atalanta match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
85'
The game is more than resolved and Atalanta will manage to climb several positions.
75'
Pressure from Lazio to try to get into the game and reduce the difference.
64'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Error in midfield that Atalanta takes advantage of so that Rasmus Hojlund scores the second.
55'
Lazio comes out motivated in this second half and looks for a tie.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We are going to rest with a partial victory for Atalanta by the minimum.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
40'
Lazio manages to excel at the pressure of Atalanta and looks for a tie.
30'
After the goal, Atalanta is the absolute owner of the ball and is looking for the second. Lazio still hasn't recovered from the goal.
23'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Great goal from Davide Zappacosta to put the first for Atalanta.
20'
Atalanta is already better than Lazio on the pitch and is looking for the goal to be present on the scoreboard.
10'
Strong start from Atalanta that tries to open the scoring quickly to take the lead.
0'
Start the game at the Olympic Stadium.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Calcio Italiano.
Lazio lineup!
These are the Lazio headlines for today's game:
These are the Lazio headlines for today's game:
Atalanta lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Atalanta for today's game:
These are the eleven that start for Atalanta for today's game:
⚡️ Here's our line-up!@Plus500 | #LazioAtalanta #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/WFaU99DiRG
Referee
Daniele Orsato will be the central referee for the duel between Lazio and Atalanta in Serie A 2022-2023.
All set!
Everything ready at the Olympic Stadium for today's game:
Everything ready at the Olympic Stadium for today's game:
📍 Rome
⏳ Duemila minuti a #LazioAtalanta (circa)#SerieA #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/64yyfGrObb
Here is Atalanta!
Atalanta are already at the Olympic Stadium for today's game:
Atalanta are already at the Olympic Stadium for today's game:
🏟📍 Here we are!#LazioAtalanta #SerieA #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/MH7gtKdmxL
Last duel!
The last duel between the two teams was in the first round of Serie A 2022-2023, where Lazio won the visit with a 2-0 victory with goals from Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Lazio and Atalanta to kick off at the Stadio Olímpico. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Lazio vs Atalanta live from Serie A 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Lazio vs Atalanta online and live in Serie A 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lazio vs Atalanta match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ademola Lookman, a must see player!
The Atalanta winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Serie A title and manage to get into to some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 15 games, where he has scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Atalanta arrive?
The Atalanta team appears in this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of Serie A and they can get closer to the leaders and consecrate their qualification to a UEFA tournament. So far, the club has made several additions, with Merih Demiral, Jeremie Boga, Ederson Ademola Lookman and Rasmus Höjlund being the most prominent. The Italian team is in sixth place in its league with a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for a total of 27 units and will try to surprise Italy to continue in the fight for a place in European competition.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the highest promises within the Italian team and his team. During last season he played 40 games, where he contributed 32 goals and 4 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Lazio get among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Immobile will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight for the Calcio Italiano scoring title and continue to show that he is one of the best.
How does Lazio get here?
Il Biancocelsti starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A with the best intentions of fighting for the ticket positions for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in fifth place with 64 points, after 18 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. With this, the team qualified for the Group Stage of the Europa League, where they will try to be one of the teams to follow in the tournament. Some interesting names in this group are Ciro Immobile, Alessio Romagnoli, Felipe Anderson, Luiz Felipe and Luis Maximiano, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Lazio started positively in Serie A with victories over Bologna and Inter, but two draws against Torino and Sampdoria for a total of 8 points.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Olímpico located in the city of Rome will host this duel between two teams seeking to win the Coppa Italia 2022-2023 title. This stadium has a capacity for 70,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1907.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lazio vs Atalanta match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Serie A duel. The match will take place at the Stadio Olímpico, at 2:45 p.m. sharp.