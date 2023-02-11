Crystal Palace vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live?
The match Crystal Palace vs Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Peacook.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League match?
This is the kickoff time for the Crystal Palace vs Brighton match on February 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM in Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma, the 25-year-old Japanese is one of Brighton's key players. In the current season, he has played 15 games, has 5 goals and 1 assist.
Key Player - Palace
Michael Olise, the 21-year-old Frenchman is one of Crystal Palace's standout performers. In the current season, he has played 20 games, has 2 goals and 4 assists.
Last lineup- Brighton
Sanchez; Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman; Lamptey, Grob, Mitoma, Gilmour; March, Welbeck, Undav.
Last Lineup- Palace
Guaita; Mitchell, Guehi, Clyne, Richards; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Hughes, Doucoure; Edouard.
How Brighton is coming
Brighton Seagulls are the sensation team of the current Premier League, they are currently in the top 6 of the competition with 34 points.
The team coached by Roberto De Zerbi has managed to form a cohesive team, very vertical and with a lot of young potential.
How Crystal Palace arrives
The Eagles have had an irregular season, at the moment they are eleventh in the standings with 24 points, but with a short margin against the relegation issue, they need to win three points to move away from the red zone.
The stadium
This Saturday's match at Selhurst Park, the home of Palace, is located in the city of London, England. It has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 at a cost of £30 million.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Crystal Palace vs Brighton, matchday 23 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Selhurst Park, at 10:00 am.