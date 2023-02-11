Crystal Palace vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Photo: Brighton Hove Albion Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Crystal Palace vs Brighton live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Brighton live, as well as the latest information from Selhurst Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live?

The match Crystal Palace vs Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Peacook.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League match?

This is the kickoff time for the Crystal Palace vs Brighton match on February 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM in Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
5:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma, the 25-year-old Japanese is one of Brighton's key players. In the current season, he has played 15 games, has 5 goals and 1 assist.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Key Player - Palace

Michael Olise, the 21-year-old Frenchman is one of Crystal Palace's standout performers. In the current season, he has played 20 games, has 2 goals and 4 assists.
5:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup- Brighton

Sanchez; Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman; Lamptey, Grob, Mitoma, Gilmour; March, Welbeck, Undav.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Last Lineup- Palace

Guaita; Mitchell, Guehi, Clyne, Richards; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Hughes, Doucoure; Edouard.

 

5:25 AM2 hours ago

How Brighton is coming

Brighton Seagulls are the sensation team of the current Premier League, they are currently in the top 6 of the competition with 34 points. 

The team coached by Roberto De Zerbi has managed to form a cohesive team, very vertical and with a lot of young potential. 

5:20 AM2 hours ago

How Crystal Palace arrives

The Eagles have had an irregular season, at the moment they are eleventh in the standings with 24 points, but with a short margin against the relegation issue, they need to win three points to move away from the red zone.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

This Saturday's match at Selhurst Park, the home of Palace, is located in the city of London, England. It has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 at a cost of £30 million.
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
5:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Crystal Palace vs Brighton, matchday 23 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Selhurst Park, at 10:00 am.
VAVEL Logo