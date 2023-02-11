Highlights: Lecce 1-1 Roma in Serie A 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Lecce 1-1 Roma match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
5 more minutes are added.
85'
It seems that the game will no longer change and both teams are satisfied with the result.
75'
Lecce begins to make adjustments to protect the tie, the point helps them a lot to get away from relegation.
65'
Roma press to win and look for the second goal.
55'
The match maintains the same trend as the first half with Roma playing better but failing to take the lead on the scoreboard.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a 1-goal draw between both teams.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
40'
Lecce is encouraged a little more and seeks to retake the lead in the match.
30'
Very fought match in midfield, Roma has more time on the ball, but the tie remains on the scoreboard.
17'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Paulo Dybala defines from eleven steps and ties the game for Roma.
16'
PENALTY! Missing inside the area and the maximum penalty for Roma is marked.
10'
Lecce surprised with a goal from a corner kick and went ahead in the game.
7'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Federico Baschirotto's header to open the scoring for Lecce.
0'
Kick off at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Calcio Italiano.
Roma lineup!
These are the headlines of Roma for today's game:
📋 Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #LecceRoma 🐺— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) February 11, 2023
🟨 DAJE ROMA DAJE! 🟥#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/GGTBPuF0bO
Lecce starting XI!
These are the eleven that start for Lecce for today's game:
#LecceRoma #SerieATIM Così in campo! Le scelte di mister Marco Baroni. #avantilecce pic.twitter.com/INYwu6mqRZ— U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) February 11, 2023
Referee
Gianluca Aureliano will be the central referee for the duel between Roma and Lecce in Serie A 2022-2023.
Lecce is here!
The Lecce players are already in their stadium for today's game:
#LecceRoma #SerieATIM l'arrivo dei nostri ragazzi al Via del Mare ! #avantilecce pic.twitter.com/p2EmiaCEfs— U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) February 11, 2023
Here is Rome!
Roma are already at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare for today's game:
📍🏟️ #LecceRoma pic.twitter.com/oCrsrgWIod— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) February 11, 2023
Last duel!
The last duel between the two teams was in the first round of Serie A 2022-2023, where Roma prevailed at home with a 2-1 victory with goals from Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala for Roma, while Gabriel Strefezza discounted for Lecce.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Lecce and Roma kicks off at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Lecce vs Roma live from Serie A 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Lecce vs Roma online and live from the Serie A2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lecce vs Roma match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Gabriel Strefezza, a must see player!
The Lecce winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Serie A title and manage to get into to some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 20 games, where he has scored 8 goals. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Lecce get here?
The Lecce team appears in this Serie A duel with the aim of continuing to climb positions and get away from relegation. So far, the club has made several additions, with Marin Pongracic, Remi Oudin, Giuseppe Pezella and Lorenzo Colombo being the most prominent. The Italian team is in fourteenth place in its league with a record of 5 wins, 8 draws and 8 losses for a total of 23 units and will try to surprise Italy to stay away from the relegation places and stay in first place. . Lecce hopes to get a point against Roma to continue moving away from the bottom of the table.
Paulo Dybala, a must see player!
The Roma striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Argentine starts a new season in Serie A after a good season last, where he had a good year with Juventus. In that season, Ben Yedder contributed 15 goals and 6 assists in 39 games. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the forward of the capital team and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, becoming the top reference in the team's offense.
How does the Roma get here?
Roma starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Roma is one of the biggest teams in Italy and will seek to have a good year to fight Juve, Milan and Inter for being at the top of Serie A. The current UEFA Conference League champion will participate in the UEFA Europa League within Group C together with Betis, Helsinki and Ludogorets, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16 and fight for the title, in addition to Serie A and the Coppa Italia for what is expected have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nemanja Matic, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Roma is in sixth position in the table with 40 points after 12 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Comunale Via del Mare located in the city of Rome will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their Seire A 2022-2023 season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 40,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lecce vs Roma match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Serie A duel. The match will take place at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, at 12 o'clock.