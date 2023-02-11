Flamengo vs Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Al Ahly vs Flamengo on TV and in real time?
The dream of a second world championship went down the drain last Tuesday (7). Flamengo fell prematurely after a tough defeat to Al Hilal, by 3 to 2. The game was marked by a penalty kick scored by VAR, which also resulted in the expulsion of Gerson in the last kick of the first half. Behind on the scoreboard and with one less, the Rubro-Negro was dominated by the Saudi team in the second half and gave goodbye to the classification.
CHANGES AT FLAMENGO!
The changes will happen both medically and tactically. The Rubro-Negro will have three certain absences for the duel: the midfielder Gerson, sent off after committing the penalty that resulted in the second goal of Al Hilal, and defender Léo Pereira and left Filipe Luís, the latter two for being injured.
- In place of Gerson, the Chileans Vidal and Erick Pulgar compete for the spot. Vidal has a more technical style, while Pulgar has more defensive characteristics.
- Fabrício Bruno will act in place of Léo Pereira, and Ayrton Lucas will continue as the starter of the left side. Besides the changes in the lineup, Vítor Pereira also intends to change the team tactically.
TIME AND PLACE!
Flamengo disappointed in the semifinals when they were defeated by Al Hilal 3-2. The Brazilian team was favored, but saw their plans to win the title go up in smoke after Gerson was sent off against the Arabs in the first half of the game. They will now fight for third place in the World Cup and will not face Real Madrid in the final.
Speaking of Real Madrid, it was the merengues that dispatched Al Ahly to dispute the third place in the FIFA Club World Cup against Flamengo. In an evenly matched game, Real took a 2-0 lead, but the Egyptians pulled one back and even had chances to equalize, but then failed to defend and conceded two more goals, with the final score at 4-1.
Flamengo is a strong favorite, because it is considered to be a stronger team and has more stars in the squad. However, the mood factor will have total influence, since the Rubro-Negro had a big blow with the fall to Al Hilal. This can negatively influence the team. The ball starts rolling for Al Ahly x Flamengo at 11:30 am ET, at the Grand Stade de Tangier, in Tangier, Morocco.
Al Ahly vs Flamengo
FIFA Club World Cup Third Place Match
Date: 11 February 2022
Time: 12:30 (local time)
Venue: Ibn Batoutua Stadium, Tangier, Morocco
Broadcast: TV Globo and SporTV.