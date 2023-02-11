Flamengo vs Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2023
Where and how to watch Al Ahly vs Flamengo on TV and in real time?

 

Al Ahly vs Flamengo
FIFA Club World Cup Third Place Match

Date: 11 February 2022

Time: 12:30 (local time)

Venue: Ibn Batoutua Stadium, Tangier, Morocco
Broadcast: TV Globo and SporTV.

When is the match between Al Ahly x Flamengo and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al Ahly x Flamengo will start at 11:30 pm (ET), being played at the Ibn Batoutua Stadium in Tangier, Morocco, valid for the dispute of third place in the FIFA Club World Cup. The duel will be broadcast on the SporTV pay-TV service and on TV Globo, open channel. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE FLAMENGO:

Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz e Ayrton; Thiago Maia, Erick Pulgar, Everton Ribeiro e Arrascaeta; Gabigol e Pedro.
PROBABLE AL AHLY:

El Shenawy; Hany, Metwaly, Abdelmonem e Maaloul; El Solia, Dieng, El Shahat e Abdelkader; Afsha e Sherif.
MONEY AWARDS!

It is worth remembering that a win on Saturday guarantees Flamengo's coffers an extra 2.5 million dollars. But for the duel, the team of Vitor Pereira already has two guaranteed absences. The Portuguese coach will not be able to count on the defender Léo Pereira, who left injured in the match against Al Hilal, and Gerson, who is suspended.
AL AHLY:

Meanwhile, Al Ahly arrive for the duel against Flamengo after losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in the other semi-final. In the preliminary stages, the African giants overcame Auckland City in the round of 16 with a 3-0 win, and later secured their place in the semi-finals with a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders.
FLAMENGO:

After the embarrassing defeat in the Club World Cup debut, Flamengo does not have much time to mourn. Next Saturday (11), at 11:30 am (ET), the Rubro-Negro takes the field against Al Ahly, at Ibn Batouta Stadium, for the third place match.

The dream of a second world championship went down the drain last Tuesday (7). Flamengo fell prematurely after a tough defeat to Al Hilal, by 3 to 2. The game was marked by a penalty kick scored by VAR, which also resulted in the expulsion of Gerson in the last kick of the first half. Behind on the scoreboard and with one less, the Rubro-Negro was dominated by the Saudi team in the second half and gave goodbye to the classification.

CHANGES AT FLAMENGO!

Flamengo will take the field against Al Ahly, tomorrow (11), for the dispute of 3rd and 4th places in the Club World Cup, with a modified team in relation to the defeat to Al Hilal, 3-2, in the semifinals.

The changes will happen both medically and tactically. The Rubro-Negro will have three certain absences for the duel: the midfielder Gerson, sent off after committing the penalty that resulted in the second goal of Al Hilal, and defender Léo Pereira and left Filipe Luís, the latter two for being injured.

  • In place of Gerson, the Chileans Vidal and Erick Pulgar compete for the spot. Vidal has a more technical style, while Pulgar has more defensive characteristics.
  • Fabrício Bruno will act in place of Léo Pereira, and Ayrton Lucas will continue as the starter of the left side. Besides the changes in the lineup, Vítor Pereira also intends to change the team tactically.
Foto: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Al Ahly and Flamengo is a match for third place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Flamengo disappointed in the semifinals when they were defeated by Al Hilal 3-2. The Brazilian team was favored, but saw their plans to win the title go up in smoke after Gerson was sent off against the Arabs in the first half of the game. They will now fight for third place in the World Cup and will not face Real Madrid in the final.

Speaking of Real Madrid, it was the merengues that dispatched Al Ahly to dispute the third place in the FIFA Club World Cup against Flamengo. In an evenly matched game, Real took a 2-0 lead, but the Egyptians pulled one back and even had chances to equalize, but then failed to defend and conceded two more goals, with the final score at 4-1.

Flamengo is a strong favorite, because it is considered to be a stronger team and has more stars in the squad. However, the mood factor will have total influence, since the Rubro-Negro had a big blow with the fall to Al Hilal. This can negatively influence the team. The ball starts rolling for Al Ahly x Flamengo at 11:30 am ET, at the Grand Stade de Tangier, in Tangier, Morocco.

Welcome and welcome to the Al Ahly x Flamengo live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it is time for the decisive match to find out who is the third best club in the world! On one side a Brazilian and powerful Flamengo. On the other, the strong and Egyptian Al Ahly. Both teams are competing for third place in the FIFA Club World Cup. The match between the teams, eliminated by Al Hilal and Real Madrid, respectively, in the semifinals of the World Cup, takes place at the Grand Stade de Tangier, in Tangier, Morocco, at 11:30 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Brazilians and Egyptians here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
