Monaco vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Monaco vs PSG game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monaco vs PSG as well as the latest information from the Stade Louis II. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Monaco vs PSG?
If you want to watch the Monaco vs PSG match, you can follow it on TV through Bein Sports
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Monaco vs PSG in Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 10:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
England: 16:00 hrs
EEUU:11:00 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Reassuring message from Galtier on Leo Messi
The PSG coach sent a message to reassure Paris fans about Leo Messi's fitness ahead of the clash against Monaco: "Leo Messi will return to training on Monday, in the run-up to Bayern, so you can remove the label of 'doubt' for the match. He will be in care for 48 hours and his return to training is scheduled for Monday. We know how important Leo is to our game. He is the architect and the scorer. He is decisive. It's clear that when you go to Monaco without him, it's annoying". He also pointed out that the job now "is to recover the team, it's no use being angry, we have to work to correct mistakes," despite the fact that the team is very affected after being eliminated from the Coupe de France.
Watch out for this player at Paris Saint-Germain
After the absence of Galacticos Mbappe and Messi, both out for this match due to injury, it is Neymar's turn to shine. The Brazilian is the fourth top scorer in Ligue 1 with 12 goals and 10 assists, plus a goal and three assists in the Coupe de France, and two goals and three assists in European competition;
Watch out for this player at Monaco
Wisam Ben Yedder is in great form, the 32-year-old French striker has 17 goals and six assists this season. In addition, he has scored seven goals in the last six games he has played;
How are Paris Saint-Germain coming along?
Paris Saint-Germain are coming off the back of a heavy blow after being eliminated for the second year in a row in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France, this time against Marseille 2-1. However, in Ligue 1, they are well clear at the top of the table with 54 points and eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Galtier's team will have a decisive match in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League next February 14 against Bayern Munich;
How is Monaco coming along?
Monaco are coming off a 2-0 win at Clermont in their last match, thanks to goals from Embolo and Maripan. They have now won two consecutive victories and seven consecutive matches without defeat in the French league. Their last defeat in this competition was on November 13 at home 2-3 against Marseille. They are currently in fourth place in Ligue 1 with 44 points, but only two points behind second place, which gives access to play in the UEFA Champions League next season;
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two French clubs, Mó naco has won 44 times, 33 times PSG has won and 22 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Although the last two times that Monaco and PSG have met at the Stade Louis the victory has fallen in favor of the Monegasque side;
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Louis II, which was inaugurated in 1939 and has a capacity of 18,523 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mó naco and PSG meet in the match corresponding to the 23rd round of Ligue 1
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Monaco vs PSG in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.