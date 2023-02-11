Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Tune in here Leicester vs Tottenham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leicester vs Tottenham live match, as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham Live Stream on TV and Online?

Leicester vs Tottenham will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Leicester vs Tottenham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Leicester vs Tottenham of February 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM en Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM en Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Tottenham

In Tottenham, the presence of Harry Kane stands out. The 29-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 17 goals and one assist in 22 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1968 minutes.
Key player - Leicester

In Leicester, the presence of James Maddison stands out. The 26-year-old English midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and four assists in 15 games played, where he has started 14 of them. He has 1188 minutes in total.
Leicester vs Tottenham history

These two teams have met 119 times. The statistics are in favor of Tottenham, who have been victorious on 61 occasions, while Leicester have been victorious on 37 occasions, leaving a balance of 21 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 91 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Tottenham with 45 victories, while Leicester has won 31, for a balance of 15 draws.

If we take into account the times that Leicester has been at home against Tottenham in the Premier League, there are 45 matches, where the Spurs have the advantage with 23 wins over the 16 that the Foxes have achieved, and the six draws that have been given.

Tottenham

Tottenham has shown improvement in the last few games and is coming from a very important victory against Manchester City, which put them in the European competition places. Antonio Conte's team will try to get one more victory that will keep them in the top of the table.

Leicester

Leicester is coming from a win away to Aston Villa to shake off a bad streak in the Premier League. The team led by Brendan Rodgers will have to multiply their efforts to have a positive streak that will allow them to get out of the last places and avoid being linked to relegation.

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium

The Leicester vs Tottenham match will be played at the King Power Stadium, located in the city of Leicester, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity of 32,262 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Leicester vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
