Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Bundesliga
4:00 AM3 hours ago

3:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Live in TV and Stream

3:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 10:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 11:30AM in OneFootball
Chile: 10:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 10:30AM in ESPN+
Spain: 2:30PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 9:30AM in sBlue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 10:30AM in Star+, ESPN2

3:45 AM3 hours ago

Referee

Felix Brych will referee the match at the Weserstadion.
3:40 AM3 hours ago

Probable Borussia Dortmund

The probable Borussia Dortmund team for the match is: Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, and Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham, Brandt, Reus, and Reyna; Haller.
3:35 AM3 hours ago

Probable Werder Bremen

The probable Werder Bremen team for the match is: Pavlenka, Pieper, Veljkovic, and Stark; Weiser, Bittencourt, Grob, Stage, and Jung; Fullkrug and Ducksch.
3:30 AM3 hours ago

Injuries and suspensions

Bremen will only have Marco Friedl out of the match, suspended because of the fifth yellow card. On the Dortmund side Abdoulaye Kamara and Mateu Morey are out through injury, while Meunier is doubtful through injury. Adeyemi is also out, suspended for the fifth yellow card.
3:25 AM4 hours ago

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen are in eighth position with 27 points, one above Borussia Monchengladbach, three ahead of Leverkusen and fourth behind Cologne, and three behind Wolfsburg. Dortmund is in third place with 37 points, three behind leaders Bayern and two behind Union Berlin, and one above RB Leipzig, two behind Eintracht Frankfurt and three behind Freiburg.
3:20 AM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund on the other side come into the game with three wins in a row. The first, away, was on Sunday (29), over Bayer Leverkusen, 2-0, with goals from Adeyemi and Tapsoba, against. At home on Saturday, Dortmund beat Freiburg, 5-1, with goals from Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi, Haller, Brandt, and Reyna, while Holer scored and finally in the German Cup, Dortmund beat Bochum on Wednesday (8), 2-1, with Emre Can opening the scoring, Stoger equalizing, and Reus putting Dortmund ahead once again.
3:15 AM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen come into this match with two wins and one loss in their last games. The defeat came first within this sequence, away to Union Berlin, 2-1, on January 25, with Piper opening the scoring, Haberer equalizing and Behrens turning for Berlin. After that, on Saturday (28), the victory came over Wolfsburg, 2-1, with two goals from Fulkrug, while Paredes scored for Wolfsburg, at home and, finally, away again, on Sunday (5), the victory was over Stuttgart, 2-0, with goals from Stage and Ducksch.
3:10 AM4 hours ago

