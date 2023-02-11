Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the game Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
What time is Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund of 11th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 10:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 11:30AM in OneFootball
Chile: 10:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 10:30AM in ESPN+
Spain: 2:30PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 9:30AM in sBlue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 10:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Referee
Felix Brych will referee the match at the Weserstadion.
Probable Borussia Dortmund
The probable Borussia Dortmund team for the match is: Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, and Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham, Brandt, Reus, and Reyna; Haller.
Probable Werder Bremen
The probable Werder Bremen team for the match is: Pavlenka, Pieper, Veljkovic, and Stark; Weiser, Bittencourt, Grob, Stage, and Jung; Fullkrug and Ducksch.
Injuries and suspensions
Bremen will only have Marco Friedl out of the match, suspended because of the fifth yellow card. On the Dortmund side Abdoulaye Kamara and Mateu Morey are out through injury, while Meunier is doubtful through injury. Adeyemi is also out, suspended for the fifth yellow card.
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen are in eighth position with 27 points, one above Borussia Monchengladbach, three ahead of Leverkusen and fourth behind Cologne, and three behind Wolfsburg. Dortmund is in third place with 37 points, three behind leaders Bayern and two behind Union Berlin, and one above RB Leipzig, two behind Eintracht Frankfurt and three behind Freiburg.
Last Matches: Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund on the other side come into the game with three wins in a row. The first, away, was on Sunday (29), over Bayer Leverkusen, 2-0, with goals from Adeyemi and Tapsoba, against. At home on Saturday, Dortmund beat Freiburg, 5-1, with goals from Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi, Haller, Brandt, and Reyna, while Holer scored and finally in the German Cup, Dortmund beat Bochum on Wednesday (8), 2-1, with Emre Can opening the scoring, Stoger equalizing, and Reus putting Dortmund ahead once again.
Last Matches: Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen come into this match with two wins and one loss in their last games. The defeat came first within this sequence, away to Union Berlin, 2-1, on January 25, with Piper opening the scoring, Haberer equalizing and Behrens turning for Berlin. After that, on Saturday (28), the victory came over Wolfsburg, 2-1, with two goals from Fulkrug, while Paredes scored for Wolfsburg, at home and, finally, away again, on Sunday (5), the victory was over Stuttgart, 2-0, with goals from Stage and Ducksch.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Bundesliga match: Weder Bremen vs Borussia DortmundLive Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.