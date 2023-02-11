Bristol City vs Norwich LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Norwich match live?
What time is Bristol City vs Norwich match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Stadium
Wagner
"Everyone is fine. Marquinhos had some muscle problems, but I don't think it's very serious."
"We analyzed and talked about the game earlier in the week. It was a normal meeting, what went wrong was clear and obvious"
"It was a clear conversation, it was very clear what went wrong, especially the three goals. It shouldn't have happened, we missed a chance to make a statement. We have another big game now against Bristol, there's no point in focusing too much on Burnley."
“It is a team that likes to play football, they are very confident with the race they are doing. We show the guys what they need to know, we give them an idea and a solution.
“We have almost 2,500 fans rooting for us and we hope to get another good result. It's different going to a stadium away from home when you feel the energy of your own fans.
"I'm more than ready to go, I'm sure the guys will be too. We're looking forward to it."
Norwich likely lineup
Bristol City likely lineup
Bristol City
However, playing away from home in the last round against a direct rival in the standings (Preston), the Bristol City team entered the field willing to surprise their opponent. Just after 6 minutes of the first half, the team opened the scoring. Despite suffering pressure from the home team, Bristol managed to hold on and when it looked like the first half would end 1-0, the team found another goal in the 48th minute. Winning by 2 goals, Bristol played defending to secure the result. The home team pressed and managed to score in the 16th minute of the second half. However, despite the pressure, the result ended with a 2-1 victory for Bristol.
Therefore, being motivated by the 2 consecutive victories, the Bristol team will have the support of the fans in search of the 3 points. Even far from sixth place, the team knows they have to win this match to shorten the distance and get close to Norwich itself. However, Bristol knows that it cannot play only defending itself, it needs to press and attack the opponent to win the victory and continue with the dream of the playoffs.
Norwich
However, in the last round the Norwich team received the leader Burnley. However, he had no chance of winning. After all, the visiting team started the game as expected, putting pressure on Norwich with and without the ball. So, at 8 minutes of the first half, Burnley opened the scoring. Unable to react, Norwich went into the break defeated by 1-0. However, in the second half the game was more disputed, with the home team having more possession of the ball. However, the greater possession of the ball had no effect on the scoreboard, and to make matters worse, Norwich conceded two more goals. Heavy defeat at home.
For the next match, Norwich knows that they cannot leave possession of the ball with the opponent and need to press to win the 3 points. Despite the defeat in the last round, away from home Norwich won the last two games. Of course, this can influence the issue of trust. Therefore, a little more motivated by the victories away from home and by scoring 4 goals in both games, Norwich knows they need to win to touch the G-6, to continue dreaming of access to the Premier League.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!