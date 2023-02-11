Summary and goals of Celtic 5-1 St Mirren in the Scottish Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: CELTIC ADVANCE TO THE ROUND OF 16
GOOOAALL
Celtic's third and fifth goal was scored by Hatate after Abada's assistance;
GOOOAALL
Celtic score the fourth with Matt O'Riley's front-foot shot.
GOOOAALL
Mark O'Hara converts the penalty to close the gap on the scoreboard;
84' Penalty
The referee has awarded a penalty in favor of St Mirren;
GOOOOAALLL
Marcó Oh the third for Celtic after he took advantage of the rebound from Callum McGregor's shot.
This is how Hatate took the penalty
GOOOAALL
Hatate converts the penalty and extends Celtic's lead on the scoreboard;
72' Penalty for Celtic
Steven McLean gives Celtic a penalty after VAR review
70'
Tony Watt's header was saved by goalkeeper Hart;
67'
Keanu Baccus gets the first card of the game after fouling Taylor after he was late;
65'
Abada's shot that did not find the goalkeeper by a little;
63'
Triple change for Celtic: Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate and Hyeongyu Oh come in
61'
Watt blocked and looked for the shot, but it was blocked by a defender;
57'
Celtic keeps pressing in search of the second goal of the match
50'
Celtic's second goal almost came, but Johnston's shot hit a defender and went wide of the post;
46'
The second half begins with no changes for either team.
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added five minutes of speech to this first part.
41'
There has also been a change at St Mirren, with Alex Greive leaving and Tony Watt joining in his place.
38'
Jota hung it in the air, but the ball was cleared by the defense;
35'
Final stretch of the first half and Celtic continues to lead on the scoreboard
27'
Liel Abada's cross is headed over the goal by Maeda;
This was Maeda's goal
GOOOOAALLL
Celtic takes the lead with a goal by Meada
13'
Celtic's top scorer, Kyogo, leaves injured and Liel Abada has replaced him.
11'
Celtic almost took the lead when Greg Taylo's cross was headed in by Daizen Maeda, but the ball hit the post.
8'
St Mirren counter-attack that ended up being cleared by Carl Starfelt
2'
The first for Celtic is for Jota with a shot that touches a defender and there will be a corner for Celtic;
1'
The match is underway and the ball is rolling at Celtic Park;
All set
The players are already in the locker room ready for the start of the match;
Support for Turkey and Syria
Celtic and St Mirren will support those who have lost their lives in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria by wearing a black armband during this match;
St Mirren already at the stadium
The arrival at Celtic Park
Statements by Greg Taylor
"I would love to win the Scottish Cup and we want to win every competition we enter and this is no different. It is a big trophy in Scotland and we hope to lift it at the end of the season"
XI St Mirren
This is St Mirren's starting eleven for the match at Celtic Park.
XI Celtic
Turnbull is the only new addition to Celtic's starting eleven for today's game;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Celtic Glasgow and St. Mirren will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the match Celtic vs St Mirren in Scottish Cup?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs .
Colombia: 11:30 hrs .
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .
Spain: 18:30 hrs .
México: 11:30 hrs
Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .
Peru: 11:30 hrs .
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .
England: 17: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs .
Australia: 02:30 hrs .
India: 20:15 hrs .
Watch out for this player at St. Mirren.
Curtis Main, a 30-year-old striker, has scored six goals this season, all of them in the Scottish league. The English striker has scored three goals in his last three games;
Watch out for this player at Celtic Glasgow
Kyogo Furuhashi is the Scottish Premiership's leading scorer with 19 goals and one assist. He has also scored two goals in the Scottish Cup and another in the League Cup. The 28-year-old Japanese striker has scored six goals in his last five games;
How does St. Mirren arrive?
They have just lost their last game 0-1 in a home match against Hibernian. However, they have won three of their last four matches. In the previous round of the Cup they needed penalties to eliminate Dundee FC. Right now they are in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership with 33 points, i.e. they are in the Championship group, although one point ahead of the relegation group;
How are Celtic Glasgow coming along?
Celtic have won seven consecutive victories and are unbeaten in 15 matches. Their last defeat was on November 2 against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage. They currently lead the Scottish Premiership with 70 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Rangers;
Background
The favorable balance between these two teams is in favor of Celtic Glasgow who have won 189 times, 37 times St. Mirren have won, while 41 times the duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 18, 2023 in which Celtic won 4-0. The last time they met in the Scottish Cup was in March 2017, that time in the quarter-final round where Celtic won 4-1;
Venue: The match will be played at Celtic Park, a stadium located in the city of Glasgow, which was inaugurated in August 1892 and has a capacity for 60411 spectators.
Preview of the match
Celtic and St. Mirren will meet in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup in search of a place in the quarter-finals;
