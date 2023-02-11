Summary and goals of Celtic 5-1 St Mirren in the Scottish Cup
Photo: Getty Images

2:35 PM8 hours ago

2:35 PM8 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH: CELTIC ADVANCE TO THE ROUND OF 16

 

2:33 PM8 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Celtic's third and fifth goal was scored by Hatate after Abada's assistance;
2:30 PM8 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Celtic score the fourth with Matt O'Riley's front-foot shot.
2:25 PM8 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Mark O'Hara converts the penalty to close the gap on the scoreboard;
 
2:25 PM8 hours ago

84' Penalty

The referee has awarded a penalty in favor of St Mirren;
2:22 PM8 hours ago

GOOOOAALLL

Marcó Oh the third for Celtic after he took advantage of the rebound from Callum McGregor's shot.
 
2:17 PM9 hours ago

This is how Hatate took the penalty

 

2:13 PM9 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Hatate converts the penalty and extends Celtic's lead on the scoreboard;
2:12 PM9 hours ago

72' Penalty for Celtic

Steven McLean gives Celtic a penalty after VAR review
2:07 PM9 hours ago

70'

Tony Watt's header was saved by goalkeeper Hart;
2:06 PM9 hours ago

67'

Keanu Baccus gets the first card of the game after fouling Taylor after he was late;
2:02 PM9 hours ago

65'

Abada's shot that did not find the goalkeeper by a little;
2:00 PM9 hours ago

63'

Triple change for Celtic: Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate and Hyeongyu Oh come in
1:58 PM9 hours ago

61'

Watt blocked and looked for the shot, but it was blocked by a defender;
1:54 PM9 hours ago

57'

Celtic keeps pressing in search of the second goal of the match 
1:50 PM9 hours ago

50'

Celtic's second goal almost came, but Johnston's shot hit a defender and went wide of the post;
1:46 PM9 hours ago

46'

The second half begins with no changes for either team.
1:23 PM9 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

1:18 PM10 hours ago

45'

The referee has added five minutes of speech to this first part.
1:17 PM10 hours ago

41'

There has also been a change at St Mirren, with Alex Greive leaving and Tony Watt joining in his place.
1:12 PM10 hours ago

38'

Jota hung it in the air, but the ball was cleared by the defense;
1:11 PM10 hours ago

35'

Final stretch of the first half and Celtic continues to lead on the scoreboard 
1:02 PM10 hours ago

27'

Liel Abada's cross is headed over the goal by Maeda;
1:01 PM10 hours ago

This was Maeda's goal

 

1:00 PM10 hours ago

GOOOOAALLL

Celtic takes the lead with a goal by Meada 
12:47 PM10 hours ago

13'

Celtic's top scorer, Kyogo, leaves injured and Liel Abada has replaced him.
 
12:46 PM10 hours ago

11'

Celtic almost took the lead when Greg Taylo's cross was headed in by Daizen Maeda, but the ball hit the post.
12:42 PM10 hours ago

8'

St Mirren counter-attack that ended up being cleared by Carl Starfelt
12:36 PM10 hours ago

2'

The first for Celtic is for Jota with a shot that touches a defender and there will be a corner for Celtic;
12:34 PM10 hours ago

1'

The match is underway and the ball is rolling at Celtic Park;
12:23 PM10 hours ago

All set

The players are already in the locker room ready for the start of the match;
12:18 PM11 hours ago

Support for Turkey and Syria

Celtic and St Mirren will support those who have lost their lives in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria by wearing a black armband during this match;
12:13 PM11 hours ago

St Mirren already at the stadium

The arrival at Celtic Park

 

12:08 PM11 hours ago

Statements by Greg Taylor

"I would love to win the Scottish Cup and we want to win every competition we enter and this is no different. It is a big trophy in Scotland and we hope to lift it at the end of the season"
Photo: Celtic
Photo: Celtic
12:03 PM11 hours ago

XI St Mirren

This is St Mirren's starting eleven for the match at Celtic Park.
Photo: St Mirren
Photo: St Mirren
11:58 AM11 hours ago

XI Celtic

Turnbull is the only new addition to Celtic's starting eleven for today's game;
Photo: Celtic
Photo: Celtic
11:53 AM11 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Celtic Glasgow and St. Mirren will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
 
11:48 AM11 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Celtic vs St Mirren

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Celtic vs St Mirren, as well as the latest news from Celtic Park. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:43 AM11 hours ago

Where and how to watch Celtic vs St Mirren?

The match between Celtic and St Mirren will be available on ESPN+.

However,  a good option is to follow it through  VAVEL

11:38 AM11 hours ago

What time is the match Celtic vs St Mirren in Scottish Cup?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 11:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.

Brazil: 12:30 hrs.

Chile: 11:30 hrs .

Colombia: 11:30 hrs .

Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .

Spain: 18:30 hrs .

México: 11:30 hrs

Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .

Peru: 11:30 hrs .

Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .

England: 17: 30 hrs

EEUU:12:30 hrs .

Australia: 02:30 hrs .

India: 20:15 hrs .

11:33 AM11 hours ago

Watch out for this player at St. Mirren.

Curtis Main, a 30-year-old striker, has scored six goals this season, all of them in the Scottish league. The English striker has scored three goals in his last three games;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
11:28 AM11 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Celtic Glasgow

Kyogo Furuhashi is the Scottish Premiership's leading scorer with 19 goals and one assist. He has also scored two goals in the Scottish Cup and another in the League Cup. The 28-year-old Japanese striker has scored six goals in his last five games;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
11:23 AM11 hours ago

How does St. Mirren arrive?

They have just lost their last game 0-1 in a home match against Hibernian. However, they have won three of their last four matches. In the previous round of the Cup they needed penalties to eliminate Dundee FC. Right now they are in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership with 33 points, i.e. they are in the Championship group, although one point ahead of the relegation group;
 
11:18 AM12 hours ago

How are Celtic Glasgow coming along?

Celtic have won seven consecutive victories and are unbeaten in 15 matches. Their last defeat was on November 2 against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage. They currently lead the Scottish Premiership with 70 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Rangers;
11:13 AM12 hours ago

Background

The favorable balance between these two teams is in favor of Celtic Glasgow who have won 189 times, 37 times St. Mirren have won, while 41 times the duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 18, 2023 in which Celtic won 4-0. The last time they met in the Scottish Cup was in March 2017, that time in the quarter-final round where Celtic won 4-1;
11:08 AM12 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at Celtic Park, a stadium located in the city of Glasgow, which was inaugurated in August 1892 and has a capacity for 60411 spectators.

Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
11:03 AM12 hours ago

Preview of the match

Celtic and St. Mirren will meet in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup in search of a place in the quarter-finals;
 
10:58 AM12 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Celtic vs St Mirren in the Scottish Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
