Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game

Stay with us to follow Arsenal vs Brentford live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Arsenal vs Brentford live corresponding to Date 23 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Emirates Stadium.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Brentford online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Arsenal vs Brentford match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+

Ivan Toney, a must see player!
The Brentford striker is the top reference in the team's offense. Yoney seeks to continue his development in English football and be the cornerstone for Brentford up front. This is one of the great figures of the English team and his contribution to his offense is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the player has participated in 21 games with his club where he has scored 14 goals and 4 assists.
How does Brentford arrive?
Brentford continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in seventh position with 33 points, after 8 wins, 9 draws and 4 losses. The Bees are located 6 points behind the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the objective in mind of the team. These come from falling against Southampton. Some interesting names in this group are Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumbo, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva and David Raya, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise and win against Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesús, a must see player!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he came from Manchester City. Gabriel Jesús seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack. This is one of the promises of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 41 games where he got 12 assists and 13 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut for the team and has even scored 5 goals and 7 assists in 19 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the Premier and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Arsenal continues with its preparation in the USA and this will be a very important duel, since Chelsea is a direct rival of the Premier.
Where’s the game?
The Emirates Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 60,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Brentford match, corresponding to Date 23 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The match will take place at Emirates Stadium, at 10 o'clock.