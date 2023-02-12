Goals and Highlights: Talleres 2-1 Boca Juniors in Argentine League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME
90'
89'
86'
82'
Langoni's filtered pass in the box makes it 2-1 despite being a man down.
68'
Zeballos and Payero came on
Romero and Fernández came off
Boca Jrs changes
65'
Santos and Pizzini come out
Changes for Talleres.
63'
61'
56'
52'
Pizzini with the punterazo shot and the ball miraculously ends up going in for the 2-0.
50'
46'
Varela and Ramírez came out.
46'
HALF TIME
46'
45'
38'
33'
28'
Santos scored the goal after the VAR review and concedes the 1-0.
27'
24'
16'
10'
8'
4'
0'
Minutes away
Boca subtitutes
29 Norberto Briasco
41 Luca Langoni
36 Cristian Medina
11 Martín Payero
2 Facundo Roncaglia
15 Nicolás Valentini
16 Miguel Merentiel
21 Ignacio Fernández
7 Exequiel Zeballos
13 Javier García
3 Gonzalo Sandez
Talleres subtitutes
13 Luis Sequeira
31 Santiago Fernández
1 Alan Aguerre
30 Diego Ortegoza
7 Diego Valoyes
15 Valentin Depietri
17 Christian Oliva
10 Nahuel Bustos
8 Julio Buffarini
20 Maximiliano Alvez
34 José Romero
XI Boca Jrs
XI Talleres
🏟️ #TalleresBoca
Saturday results
San Lorenzo 1-0 Godoy Cruz | Final
Defensa 1-0 Newell's | Final
Platense 1-1 Tucumán | Second Half
Velez vs Independiente
Tune in here Talleres vs Boca Juniors Live Score in Argentine League 2023
What time is Talleres vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine League 2023?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Talleres vs Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 1-0 Talleres, season 2022
Talleres 0-0 Boca Juniors, Copa Argenitna 2021
Talleres 0-0 Boca Juniors, 2021 season
Boca Juniors 1-2 Talleres, 2021 season
Talleres 0-0 Boca Juniors, season 2020