Goals and Highlights: Talleres 2-1 Boca Juniors in Argentine League 2023
9:49 PMan hour ago

Highlights

9:25 PMan hour ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Talleres and Boca Jrs.
9:24 PMan hour ago

END GAME

TALLERES 2-1 BOCA JRS
9:20 PM2 hours ago

90'

Add 5 minutes more.
9:17 PM2 hours ago

89'

Great header by Varela and a great save by Guido Herrera to prevent the equalizer.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

86'

Sosa's cross shot was saved by Romero with a saving hand.
9:11 PM2 hours ago

82'

GOAL BOCA JRS

Langoni's filtered pass in the box makes it 2-1 despite being a man down.

8:58 PM2 hours ago

68'

Bustos pumped the ball, but the defensive line denied the ball.

Zeballos and Payero came on

Romero and Fernández came off

Boca Jrs changes

8:55 PM2 hours ago

65'

Vaolyes and Bustos

Santos and Pizzini come out

Changes for Talleres.

8:52 PM2 hours ago

63'

Santos' cross shot goes wide. Talleres close.
8:51 PM2 hours ago

61'

Sosa alone in front of the box sent it over the crossbar, although his teammate had previously been fouled.
8:46 PM2 hours ago

56'

Sebastián Villa has been sent off for an aggression.
8:44 PM2 hours ago

52'

GOAL TALLERES

Pizzini with the punterazo shot and the ball miraculously ends up going in for the 2-0.

8:38 PM2 hours ago

50'

Pizzini's header at the near post goes wide of the goal.
8:38 PM2 hours ago

46'

Langoni and Fernández were added.

Varela and Ramírez came out.

8:35 PM2 hours ago

46'

Start of the second half between Talleres and Boca Jrs.
8:19 PM3 hours ago

HALF TIME

TALLERES 1-0 BOCA JRS
8:17 PM3 hours ago

46'

Romero's cross is blocked by Catalán inside the area.
8:16 PM3 hours ago

45'

Add 2 more minutes.
8:09 PM3 hours ago

38'

A header from a corner that Chiquito Romero saves and saves with his fists.
8:03 PM3 hours ago

33'

Villa's long cross is too long and he misses the target.
7:59 PM3 hours ago

28'

GOAL TALLERES

Santos scored the goal after the VAR review and concedes the 1-0.

7:58 PM3 hours ago

27'

Goal for Talleres, Santos scores first with a free kick
7:56 PM3 hours ago

24'

Santos' shot hit the post and Talleres came close to opening the scoring.
7:47 PM3 hours ago

16'

Talleres' double cross from a set piece was blocked by the Xeneize defense.
7:44 PM3 hours ago

10'

Merentiel enters and Orsini leaves, change of Boca Jrs.
7:39 PM3 hours ago

8'

Matías Catalán's shot goes over the goal.
7:34 PM3 hours ago

4'

Without a clear dominator, although the game has been overshadowed by the puddles of water due to the heavy rain that fell a few moments ago.
7:29 PM3 hours ago

0'

Game starts between Talleres and Boca Jrs.
7:24 PM3 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Talleres and Boca Jrs.
7:23 PM3 hours ago

Boca subtitutes

 31 Brandon Cortés

 29 Norberto Briasco

 41 Luca Langoni

 36 Cristian Medina

 11 Martín Payero

 2 Facundo Roncaglia

 15 Nicolás Valentini

 16 Miguel Merentiel

 21 Ignacio Fernández

 7 Exequiel Zeballos

 13 Javier García

 3 Gonzalo Sandez

7:18 PM4 hours ago

Talleres subtitutes

 14 Vicente Fernández

 13 Luis Sequeira

 31 Santiago Fernández

 1 Alan Aguerre

 30 Diego Ortegoza

 7 Diego Valoyes

 15 Valentin Depietri

 17 Christian Oliva

 10 Nahuel Bustos

 8 Julio Buffarini

 20 Maximiliano Alvez

 34 José Romero

7:13 PM4 hours ago

XI Boca Jrs

1 Sergio Romero, 4 Jorge Figal, 25 Bruno Valdez, 18 Frank Fabra 17 Luis Advíncula, 5 Alan Varela, 20 Juan Edgardo Ramírez, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 33 Nicolás Orsini, 22 Sebastián Villa, 10 Óscar Romero.
7:08 PM4 hours ago

XI Talleres

22 Guido Herrera, 4 Matías Catalán, 6 Juan Rodríguez, 28 Juan Portillo, 29 Gastón Benavidez, 16 Rodrigo Garro, 18 Rodrigo Villagra, 23 Alan Franco, 9 Michael Santos, 19 Francisco Pizzini, 24 Ramón Sosa.
7:03 PM4 hours ago

There is support

Talleres had a great reception by its fans for this afternoon's game:
6:58 PM4 hours ago

Uniform ready

This is the uniform that River Plate will wear for this match.
6:53 PM4 hours ago

Saturday results

These are the scores that have been given on this Saturday:

San Lorenzo 1-0 Godoy Cruz | Final

Defensa 1-0 Newell's | Final

Platense 1-1 Tucumán | Second Half

Velez vs Independiente

6:48 PM4 hours ago

To convince

Despite the fact that Boca Jrs has not lost, the reality is that the Xeneize team is obliged to improve in its quest to convince now under the guidance of Profe Ibarra.
6:43 PM4 hours ago

Start

Talleres and Boca Jrs close the Saturday curtain of the Argentine League and here we start with the best coverage of the game for this commitment through VAVEL.
6:38 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here Talleres vs Boca Juniors Live Score in Argentine League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Talleres vs Boca Juniors match for the Argentine League 2023 on VAVEL US.
6:33 PM4 hours ago

What time is Talleres vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Talleres vs Boca Juniors of February 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

6:28 PM4 hours ago

Last games Talleres vs Boca Juniors

The series between these two clubs has been very close in the last five games, with one win each side and three draws, emphasizing that these draws have taken place at Talleres' home, with 0-0 draws in all three games.

Boca Juniors 1-0 Talleres, season 2022

Talleres 0-0 Boca Juniors, Copa Argenitna 2021

Talleres 0-0 Boca Juniors, 2021 season

Boca Juniors 1-2 Talleres, 2021 season

Talleres 0-0 Boca Juniors, season 2020

6:23 PM4 hours ago

Key Player Boca Juniors

Chiquito Romero has been key in the first two games to be able to score, although especially against Central Córdoba because, although he committed the penalty, he made up for his mistake with a great save and with several key saves to avoid losing the undefeated just in the second matchday.
6:18 PM5 hours ago

Key player Talleres

Francisco Pizzini was one of the key elements in last Sunday's victory by contributing a goal and will be looking to repeat the dose this Saturday to dent the crown for the first time to the champion in the Argentine League.
6:13 PM5 hours ago

Last lineup Boca Juniors

1 Sergio Romero, 4 Jorge Figal, 25 Bruno Valdez, 18 Frank Fabra, 17 Luis Advíncula, 5 Alan Varela, 20 Juan Edgardo Ramírez, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 27 Nicolás Orsini, 22 Sebastián Villa, 10 Óscar Romero.
6:08 PM5 hours ago

Last lineup Talleres

22 Guido Herrera, 6 Juan Rodríguez, 4 Matías Catalán, 28 Juan Portillo, 29 Gastón Benavidez, 18 Rodrigo Villagra, 23 Alan Franco, 19 Francisco Pizzini, 24 Ramón Sosa, 9 Michael Santos, 15 Valentin Depietri.
6:03 PM5 hours ago

Boca Juniors: Sharpen their aim

Although the defense has been solid in the first 180 minutes without conceding a goal, the offense has struggled to generate danger and only scored one goal, so it will be a point in the week to work on the definition to obtain positive results.
5:58 PM5 hours ago

Talleres: to be strong at home

After losing the first date against Independiente, but winning last week against Atlético Tucumán as a visitor, Talleres will be looking for their first points in front of their fans with the mission of taking a good step in the beginning of the championship and what better than doing it against the champion.
5:53 PM5 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Talleres vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Cordoba, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
5:48 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League 2023: Talleres vs Boca Juniors!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
