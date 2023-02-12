Goals and Highlights: Juarez 3-1 Santos in Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:25 PM27 minutes ago

Highlights

10:10 PM43 minutes ago

END GAME

JUÁREZ 3-1 SANTOS
10:05 PMan hour ago

95'

Red card for Cecilio Domínguez of Santos Laguna.
10:00 PMan hour ago

90'

Add 7 more minutes.
9:55 PMan hour ago

89'

Campos leaves and Dória enters

Rodríguez and Molina leave

Barra and Lainez come in

Tigres changes

9:50 PMan hour ago

81'

GOAL BY JUÁREZ

Molina's cross header to make it 3-1 and seal the victory.

9:45 PMan hour ago

70'

Alvarado enters and Arribas leaves, Juárez substitution.

Rivaldo Rodríguez enters and Cervantes leaves.

9:40 PMan hour ago

GOAL JUAREZ 2-1

9:35 PMan hour ago

63'

Urzi enters and Sierra leaves, Juárez substitution.

Medina enters and Gonzalez leaves, Santos substitution.

9:30 PMan hour ago

62'

JUAREZ GOAL

Once again a corner kick is headed in, this time by Fernández to make it 2-1.

9:25 PMan hour ago

60'

Molina's solid header hits the crossbar.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

GOL JUAREZ 1-1

9:15 PM2 hours ago

50'

JUAREZ GOAL

Fernandez, on a corner kick, gets in a stunning header to finally beat the goalkeeper's net.

9:10 PM2 hours ago

49'

Brunetta's shot hit weakly into the goalkeeper's hands.
9:05 PM2 hours ago

48'

Dueñas' shot from half distance goes over the goal.
9:00 PM2 hours ago

46'

Second half begins between Juarez and Santos
8:55 PM2 hours ago

HALF TIME

Juárez 0-1 Santos Laguna
8:50 PM2 hours ago

45'

Add 6 more minutes.
8:45 PM2 hours ago

45'

Jordan Sierra's shot goes wide.
8:40 PM2 hours ago

43'

Salcedo's shot into the goalkeeper's hands.
8:35 PM2 hours ago

42'

Dueñas' shot from half distance goes wide.
8:30 PM2 hours ago

39'

Acevedo's save was saved on the goal line when it appeared to be the home team's first goal.
8:25 PM2 hours ago

36'

Molina's shot was saved by Acevedo and the Bravos came close.
8:20 PM3 hours ago

33'

Molina was left with the rebound inside the area and fired a shot that went over the goal.
8:15 PM3 hours ago

GOAL SANTOS 1-0

8:10 PM3 hours ago

25'

Brunetta's shot was saved by the defender.
8:05 PM3 hours ago

21'

SANTOS GOAL

Preciado takes advantage of the ball inside the box after the ball hit the post following Correa's shot to take the shot and make it 1-0.

8:00 PM3 hours ago

20'

Acevedo makes a good start to keep the ball.
7:55 PM3 hours ago

17'

Heavy collision in the area where Hugo Rodríguez is left lying on the field.
7:50 PM3 hours ago

11'

The ball slipped away from Gonzalez, who was unable to put in the cross from the touchline.
7:45 PM3 hours ago

5'

Preciado's shot went wide, but the game started very lively and with a good rhythm.
7:40 PM3 hours ago

3'

Nevarez's shot from half distance hits Acevedo's right post.
7:35 PM3 hours ago

0'

The game between Juarez and Santos Laguna of the Liga MX begins.
7:30 PM3 hours ago

Minutes away

We are seconds away from the start of the game between Juarez and Santos.
7:25 PM3 hours ago

Juarez substitutes

 215 Martín Barra

 20 Mauro Laínez

 16 Agustín Urzi

 2 Adrián Mora

 197 Jose Reyes

 13 Diego Chávez

 5 Jaime Valencia

 33 Carlos Rodríguez

 31 Ventura Alvarado

7:20 PM4 hours ago

Santos Laguna subtitues

 193 Salvador Mariscal

 24 Diego Medina

 11 Emerson Rodríguez

 26 Oscar Manzanares

 21 Dória

 25 Gibrán Lajud

 18 José Lozano

 17 José Ávila

 15 Eduardo Pérez

 10 Cecilio Domínguez

7:15 PM4 hours ago

XI Santos

1 Carlos Acevedo, 2 Omar Campos, 23 Raúl López, 5 Félix Torres, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 221 Jair González, 16 Aldo López, 6 Alan Cervantes, 29 Juan Brunetta, 7 Harold Preciado, 9 Marcelo Correa.
7:10 PM4 hours ago

XI Juarez

1 Alfredo Talavera, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 4 Alejandro Arribas, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 23 Jordan Sierra, 21 Francisco Javier Nevare, 25 Denzell García, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 7 Tomás Molina, 19 Gabriel Fernández.
7:05 PM4 hours ago

The stadium

The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez is in excellent condition to host this game.
7:00 PM4 hours ago

There is support

Despite the distance, Santos fans are present to support their team.
6:55 PM4 hours ago

Taking care of advantages

In the last two matches, Santos Laguna has had an advantage on the scoreboard and has not been able to manage it, a situation that Eduardo Fentanes should have worked on.
6:50 PM4 hours ago

Adding confidence

The Bravos de Juárez need to win to gain confidence and also to link victories that will help them get out of the percentage issue.
6:45 PM4 hours ago

Start

The Bravos of Ciudad Juárez are looking for back-to-back victories and will host Santos Laguna this afternoon on Matchday 6 of Liga MX 2023. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
6:40 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here FC Juarez vs Santos Laguna Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs Santos Laguna match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
6:35 PM4 hours ago

What time is Juarez vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Juarez vs Santos Laguna of February 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

6:30 PM4 hours ago

Last games Juarez vs Santos Laguna

The team from the lagoon has taken the measure of the frontier team in the last five matches, not having lost and having won three times and drawn twice on any field.

Santos Laguna 2-0 FC Juárez, Apertura 2022

FC Juarez 0-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022

Santos Laguna 2-0 FC Juárez, Apertura 2021

Santos Laguna 3-2 FC Juárez, Clausura 2021

FC Juarez 1-1 Santos Laguna, Opening 2020

6:25 PM4 hours ago

Key Player Santos Laguna

Juan Brunetta has made a difference in the first games of the tournament as he has been an unbalanced player in the final zone of the field and has already provided several goal assists, so the more he has the ball at his feet, the more he will increase the volume of play for Los Laguneros.
6:20 PM5 hours ago

Key player Juarez

The Bravos' goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera, continues to be key despite his seniority with leadership and some key saves, especially in the game against Mazatlán, which have meant valuable points for Hernán Cristante's team.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
6:15 PM5 hours ago

Last lineup Santos Laguna

1 Carlos Acevedo, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 23 Raúl López, 9 Marcelo Correa, 6 Alan Cervantes, 16 Aldo López, 7 Harold Preciado, 29 Juan Brunetta, 221 Jair González.
6:10 PM5 hours ago

Last lineup Juarez

1 Alfredo Talavera, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 4 Alejandro Arribas, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 25 Denzell García, 23 Jordan Sierra, 5 Jaime Valencia, 19 Gabriel Fernández, 7 Tomás Molina.
6:05 PM5 hours ago

Santos Laguna: knowing how to handle advantages

One of the big problems that Santos Laguna has had in the most recent two duels in which they both drew 2-2 against Atlas and América is that they have not known how to hold advantages despite being ahead on the scoreboard, so it will be one of the points to work on in order to continue at the top of the general table, as they were in fourth place at the beginning of this matchday.
6:00 PM5 hours ago

Juárez FC: to get back on track

The Bravos of Ciudad Juárez have struggled at the beginning of the championship with only two wins and three defeats, remembering that they have just beaten Mazatlán and that they are in danger of paying a fine due to the percentage issue, but that if they win a few matches they will get out of the lower zone. Now they are on a mission to be strong at home.
5:55 PM5 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Juarez vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
5:50 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Juarez vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo