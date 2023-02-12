Goals and Highlights: Juarez 3-1 Santos in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
END GAME
95'
90'
89'
Rodríguez and Molina leave
Barra and Lainez come in
Tigres changes
81'
Molina's cross header to make it 3-1 and seal the victory.
70'
Rivaldo Rodríguez enters and Cervantes leaves.
GOAL JUAREZ 2-1
¡DOOOOS A UNO! ¡DOOOS A UNO! 🔥
Otra vez a balón parado, #BravosxFSMX pone el segundo a su favor y ya le dieron la vuelta a Santos. @calientesports pic.twitter.com/WXsmguwtUN — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 12, 2023
63'
Medina enters and Gonzalez leaves, Santos substitution.
62'
Once again a corner kick is headed in, this time by Fernández to make it 2-1.
60'
GOL JUAREZ 1-1
¡GOOOOOOL DE JUÁREZ!⚽
Acevedo no pudo hacer nada ante este remate de cabeza que pone el empate ante Santos. #BravosxFSMX @calientesports pic.twitter.com/ULc0JHjxLm — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 12, 2023
50'
Fernandez, on a corner kick, gets in a stunning header to finally beat the goalkeeper's net.
49'
48'
46'
HALF TIME
45'
45'
43'
42'
39'
36'
33'
GOAL SANTOS 1-0
¡GOOOOOOL DE LOS GUERREROS! ⚽
Preciado abre el marcador ante #BravosxFSMX y Santos ya lo gana por la mínima de momento. @calientesports pic.twitter.com/seZpLsII4Y — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 12, 2023
25'
21'
Preciado takes advantage of the ball inside the box after the ball hit the post following Correa's shot to take the shot and make it 1-0.
20'
17'
11'
5'
3'
0'
Minutes away
Juarez substitutes
20 Mauro Laínez
16 Agustín Urzi
2 Adrián Mora
197 Jose Reyes
13 Diego Chávez
5 Jaime Valencia
33 Carlos Rodríguez
31 Ventura Alvarado
Santos Laguna subtitues
24 Diego Medina
11 Emerson Rodríguez
26 Oscar Manzanares
21 Dória
25 Gibrán Lajud
18 José Lozano
17 José Ávila
15 Eduardo Pérez
10 Cecilio Domínguez
XI Santos
XI Juarez
The stadium
Definitivamente la frontera más fabulosa y bella del mundo. 🤩📸#ContigoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/LUsjtGXuoD— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) February 12, 2023
There is support
¡A la cancha del Benito Juárez llegamos con toda la actitud! 🙌🏽⚔️ #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/SXwKqWOVxx— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) February 12, 2023
Taking care of advantages
Adding confidence
Start
Tune in here FC Juarez vs Santos Laguna Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Juarez vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games Juarez vs Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna 2-0 FC Juárez, Apertura 2022
FC Juarez 0-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2022
Santos Laguna 2-0 FC Juárez, Apertura 2021
Santos Laguna 3-2 FC Juárez, Clausura 2021
FC Juarez 1-1 Santos Laguna, Opening 2020