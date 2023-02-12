Celta vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

11:51 AM3 minutes ago

75'

Perez's mid-range shot and great save by Oblak
11:48 AM6 minutes ago

72'

Aspas' free kick hits the crossbar.
11:47 AM6 minutes ago

71'

Diego Simeone has been cautioned for complaining.
11:47 AM7 minutes ago

70'

Atletico's Savic has been sent off.
11:42 AM11 minutes ago

66'

Correa and Witzel

Griezmann and Llorente come out

Atlético de Madrid changes

11:39 AM15 minutes ago

63'

Seferovic enters and Larsen leaves, Celta change.
11:38 AM16 minutes ago

61'

Depay came on and Morata came off for Atlético de Madrid.
11:33 AM21 minutes ago

56'

Aspas's shot was getting away from Oblak and on the line he prevented the first.
11:23 AM30 minutes ago

48'

Carrasco misses a very clear opportunity, but he was offside.
11:22 AM32 minutes ago

46'

The second half begins.

Carrasco enters and Barrios comes out, Atlético changes.

11:08 AMan hour ago

HALF TIME

CELTA 0-0 ATLETICO 
11:04 AMan hour ago

45'

Add 2 more minutes.
10:59 AMan hour ago

41'

Mandava of Atlético de Madrid has been cautioned.
10:57 AMan hour ago

37'

Atlético's dominance in possession continues, but not in opportunities where they have lacked clarity.
10:45 AMan hour ago

27'

Griezmann's shot from inside the area goes over the goal.
10:36 AMan hour ago

18'

Llorente's shot at the far post is saved by the Celta defense.
10:33 AMan hour ago

16'

Mingueza's mid-range shot goes wide.
10:27 AMan hour ago

10'

Morata's header goes wide.
10:25 AMan hour ago

8'

Gabri Veiga of Celta de Vigo has also been cautioned.
10:21 AM2 hours ago

4'

Aidoo has already been cautioned in the match.
10:19 AM2 hours ago

1'

Álvaro Morata out of place
10:17 AM2 hours ago

0'

The game between Celta and Atlético de Madrid begins.
10:09 AM2 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Celta and Atlético de Madrid.
10:08 AM2 hours ago

Atletico substitutes

 10 Ángel Correa

 11 Thomas Lemar

 1 Ivo Grbic

 2 José María Giménez

 20 Axel Witsel

 4 Geoffrey Kondogbia

 21 Yannick Carrasco

 17 Saúl Ñíguez

 9 Memphis Depay

 12 Matt Doherty

 3 Sergio Reguilón

10:03 AM2 hours ago

Celta substitutes

 26 Carlos Domínguez

 5 Óscar Rodríguez

 34 Christian Sánchez

 11 Franco Cervi

 37 Hugo Sotelo

 20 Kevin Vázquez

 9 Gonçalo Paciência

 21 Augusto Solari

 25 Diego Alves

 19 Williot Swedberg

 22 Haris Seferovic

 2 Hugo Mallo

9:58 AM2 hours ago

XI Atletico

13 Jan Oblak, 22 Mario Hermoso, 15 Stefan Savic, 23 Reinildo Mandava, 16 Nahuel Molina, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 24 Pablo Barrios, 14 Marcos Llorente, 19 Álvaro Morata, 8 Antoine Griezmann.
9:53 AM2 hours ago

XI Celta

13 Iván Villar, 14 Renato Tapia, 15 Joseph Aidoo, 17 Javier Galán, 3 Óscar Mingueza, 24 Gabriel Veiga, 8 Fran Beltrán, 23 Luca de la Torre, 7 Carles Pérez, 18 Jorgen Strand Larsen, 10 Iago Aspas.
9:48 AM2 hours ago

The dressing room

This is how the dressing room of the colchonero team looks like for this Sunday's away game, with their traditional attire.
9:43 AM2 hours ago

Arrival

This is how the Celta team arrived at home in Balaídos.
9:38 AM2 hours ago

What happens if they win?

Atletico would remain in the same third position but would already be only one point behind Real Sociedad; while Celta could reach 11th position and move 7 points away from the non-relegation zone.
9:33 AM2 hours ago

Sunday Billboard

This is the Sunday schedule in LaLiga:

Getafe 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Celta vs Atlético

Valladolid vs Osasuna

Villarreal vs Barcelona

9:28 AM2 hours ago

Start

Celta Vigo will be looking to extend Atlético de Madrid's losing streak when they meet next on Matchday 21 of LaLiga and we begin our VAVEL coverage of the game.
9:23 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
9:18 AM3 hours ago

What time is Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid of February 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:15 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:15 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 12:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:15 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

9:13 AM3 hours ago

Last games Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid

The colchonero squad has taken a clear advantage in the last five matches in any court against Celta with a record of three wins, for a draw and a loss, remembering that their last setback against those from Balaídos was in 2018 2-0 in this same property.

Atlético de Madrid 4-1 Celta de Vigo, season 2022 LaLiga

Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Celta de Vigo, season 2022 LaLiga

Celta de Vigo 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, season 2021 LaLiga

Atlético de Madrid 2-2 Celta de Vigo, 2021 LaLiga season

Celta de Vigo 0-2 Atlético de Madrid, season 2020 LaLiga

9:08 AM3 hours ago

Key Player Atletico Madrid

Despite the fact that the team has not been up to the circumstances, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann continues to maintain a good level and at any time is capable of making the difference either with a pass or through a shot to be able to tip the balance in their favor.
9:03 AM3 hours ago

Key player Celta Vigo

Gabriel Veiga has been one of the best players in recent games by providing balance in the midfield and, in addition, he comes from scoring a brace against Betis for the victory, highlighting his qualities with mid-range shots and his ability to add in the air game.
Foto: DAZN
8:58 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Atletico Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 22 Mario Hermoso, 15 Stefan Savic, 23 Reinildo Mandava, 16 Nahuel Molina, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 11 Thomas Lemar, 10 Ángel Correa, 19 Álvaro Morata, 8 Antoine Griezmann.
8:53 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Celta Vigo

13 Iván Villar, 4 Unai Núñez, 15 Joseph Aidoo, 17 Javier Galán, 3 Óscar Mingueza, 8 Fran Beltrán, 24 Gabriel Veiga, 23 Luca de la Torre, 7 Carles Perez, 18 Jorgen Strand, 10 Iago Aspas.
8:48 AM3 hours ago

Atlético de Madrid: focus and plug in

Atletico Madrid seems to be living its last months under Diego Simeone, as they were eliminated from all international competitions and the team has failed to pick up with victories. Last week they had the table served and settled for a draw against Getafe, which is the reason why they are fourth in the general table and if they do not improve they could lose their direct ticket to the UEFA Champions League.
8:43 AM3 hours ago

Celta de Vigo: to make it three in a row

Despite Agustín Marchesín's injury, Celta de Vigo seems to be slowly finding its way and already has two wins in a row, the last one in a goal-fest against Betis, so they must continue with this plan to avoid the relegation issue as soon as possible, where they are only four points above 18th place.
8:38 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Balaidos Stadium, in Celta, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
8:33 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo