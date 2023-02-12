Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE Score Updates (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:53 AMa few seconds ago

20'

Haaland's shot inside the penalty area goes wide.
11:52 AM2 minutes ago

19'

Jack Grealish's flash with a slight deflection and it will be a corner again.
11:46 AM8 minutes ago

13'

Gundogan with the goal, but it is disallowed for a collision of Haaland with the goalkeeper.
11:43 AM11 minutes ago

10'

Gundogan in the one-on-one was unable to beat Martinez because Dibu made the deflection to save his goal.
11:36 AM18 minutes ago

4'

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL

Rodri's header to the near post from a corner kick where Dibu could do little to make it 1-0.

11:35 AM19 minutes ago

23'

A service inside the area that Dibu Martínez controls without major problems.
11:32 AM22 minutes ago

0'

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa game kicks off
11:21 AM33 minutes ago

Minutes away

The game between Manchester City and Aston Villa will kick off in a few minutes.
11:20 AM35 minutes ago

Aston Villa substitutes

 23 Philippe Coutinho

 7 John McGinn

 15 Álex Moreno

 48 Oliwer Zych

 2 Matty Cash

 32 Leander Dendoncker

 50 Sil Swinkels

 38 Viljami Sinisalo

11:15 AM40 minutes ago

Manchester City substitutes

 6 Nathan Aké

 21 Sergio Gómez

 4 Kalvin Phillips

 82 Rico Lewis

 18 Stefan Ortega

 19 Julián Álvarez

 47 Phil Foden

 25 Manuel Akanji

 80 Cole Palmer

11:10 AMan hour ago

XI Aston Villa

1 Emiliano Martínez, 16 Calum Chambers, 4 Ezri Konsa, 27 Lucas Digne, 18 Ashley Young, 6 Douglas Luiz, 44 Boubacar Kamara, 10 Emiliano Buendía, 41 Jacob Ramsey, 11 Ollie Watkins, 31 Leon Bailey.
11:05 AMan hour ago

XI Manchester City

31 Ederson, 3 Rúben Dias, 14 Aymeric Laporte, 2 Kyle Walker, 8 Ilkay Gündogan, 16 Rodri, 10 Jack Grealish, 26 Riyad Mahrez, 9 Erling Haaland, 20 Bernardo Silva, 17 Kevin De Bruyne.
11:00 AMan hour ago

Black bracelets

As a mark of respect for those killed in Turkey and Syria, both clubs will wear black armbands this Sunday.
10:55 AMan hour ago

They have arrived

Some images of Manchester City's arrival at their stadium in search of victory.
10:50 AMan hour ago

What happens if they win?

If Manchester City wins, they could regain second place and move within 3 points of Arsenal with a game to spare. Aston Villa could tie Chelsea on points in ninth place.
10:45 AMan hour ago

In suspense

Manchester City was accused this week of not exercising the Financial Fair Play and 10 Premier League teams have already shown their position to analyze the case, which could result in the loss of points or titles and even loss of the category.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Start

A great match to close this Premier League Sunday when Manchester City hosts Aston Villa for Matchday 23. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Score in Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Aston Villa match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:30 AMan hour ago

What time is Manchester City vs Aston Villa match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Aston Villa of February 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:25 AMan hour ago

Last games Manchester City vs Aston Villa

City have taken the measure of Aston Villa where they have won four of their last five and the other result was a draw. The last time they were beaten was in the 2013 away campaign when they lost 3-2 on September 28 in the league.

Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City, 2022 Premier League season

Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa, 2022 Premier League season

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City, 2021 Premier League season

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City, 2021 Premier League season

Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa, 2021 Premier League season

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Aston Villa

Despite conceding four goals last week, Argentine Emiliano Martinez is the current world champion and one of the best goalkeepers in the league, a fact that should be reflected this Sunday to try to get a good result as visitors and continue climbing positions, as they have been doing for a few weeks.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Key player Manchester City

In just his first season he has broken any kind of record and will look to keep on scoring, so for this game, but in most of the campaign the Norwegian Erling Haaland is the element to follow, especially when he has the ball in front of the opponent's goal.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Aston Villa

1 Emiliano Martinez, 5 Tyrone Mings, 4 Ezri Konsa, 27 Lucas Digne, 18 Ashley Young, 6 Douglas Luiz, 44 Boubacar Kamara, 10 Emiliano Buendia, 41 Jacob Ramsey, 11 Ollie Watkins, 31 Leon Bailey.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Manchester City

31 Ederson, 25 Manuel Akanji, 6 Nathan Aké, 2 Kyle Walker, 16 Rodri, 82 Rico Lewis, 10 Jack Grealish, 26 Riyad Mahrez, 9 Erling Haaland, 19 Julian Alvarez, 20 Bernardo Silva.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa: to make a splash

Little by little Aston Villa has been able to get back on track after the departure of Stiven Gerard and they are already at mid-table, where they have won three of the last five and such results have generated confidence in the squad. Last week they lost to Leicester City, but this Sunday they will be looking for the upset of the week.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City: stalking the prey

Manchester City, even though Pep Guardiola has said that he is resigned to the title, the difference between them and Arsenal is only 5 points for the lead and the season still has a lot of rope left, so anything can happen and, after their defeat against Tottenham last week where they were not good, they have to make their home conditions count to get three points.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
9:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Manchester City vs Aston Villa!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo