Pachuca vs Chivas LIVE Score Updates (0-1)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:51 PMa few seconds ago

38'

To the crossbar

The ball hits the crossbar, Ríos hits it from outside the area. Pachuca is saved.

10:48 PM4 minutes ago

The law of ex

This is how Pocho Guzmán's goal made Chivas win by 1 goal to 0.
10:40 PM12 minutes ago

27'

Avilés attempted a shot inside the box, a low shot and Jiménez saved Chivas.
10:30 PM22 minutes ago

17'

Avilés attempted a shot inside the box, a low shot and Jiménez saved Chivas.
10:30 PM22 minutes ago

17'

Avilés intento un tiro dentro del área, tiro raso y Jiménez salva a las Chivas.
10:29 PM23 minutes ago

15'

Chivas tried to attack, but Pachuca's defense was strong at the back, seconds later Avilés attempted a bicycle kick but was unable to do so.
10:21 PM30 minutes ago

8'

What a goal it was going to be!
Individual play by Roberto de la Rosa, who hits it from outside the area, after getting past the rivals, it goes just wide.
10:20 PM32 minutes ago

7'

Nothing new
Although the pace of intensity is not yet noticeable, Pachuca has possession, but loses it, Chivas recovers, but is quickly stripped of the ball.
10:13 PM39 minutes ago

0'

The ball is rolling at the Hidalgo Stadium.
9:55 PMan hour ago

Lineups

This is how Chivas and Pachuca start. With the reunion of Víctor Guzmán and Chofis López with their former teams.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Refereeing corps

Tonight's referees are Adonai Escobedo González, Oscar Macías Romo, Jose Ibrahim Martinez Chavarria and Michel Caballero Galicia.
9:45 PMan hour ago

Cold reception

Víctor Guzmán was booed when he came out onto the field, his former home, the Hidalgo Stadium. He left for Chivas after winning the championship.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Pachuca vs Chivas of the 6th round of the Liga MX.
9:35 PMan hour ago

The locker room

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

9:30 PMan hour ago

They have already arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after which the actions will begin in this matchday 6 game.
9:25 PMan hour ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Hidalgo Stadium, waiting for their team to warm up.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Great challenge to face the champion

For Chivas coach Veljko Paunović, he considers it a great challenge to face the Tuzos.
 "For a team for us that is under construction, to measure ourselves against the champion, the motivation is going to be tremendous." 
 "When you play against the champion you have to be very brave."

9:15 PM2 hours ago

We are back!

We are back to the minute-by-minute coverage of Pachuca vs Chivas. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Pachuca vs Chivas Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Mazatlan vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Kraken, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

 

9:05 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023.

USA Time: 10:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:00 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs Chivas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Chivas: of Friday, February 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Claro Sports

Bolivia

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Claro Sports

Brazil

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

22:05 hours

 no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Claro Sports

Colombia

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

20:05 hours

In Claro Sports

Ecuador

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

20:05 hours

 In Claro Sports

Spain

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

1:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

20:05 hours

 In Univision Canada

USA

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

20:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

19:05 hours

 In Fox Sports and Claro Sports.

Paraguay

 Saturday, February 11, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Claro Sports

Peru

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Claro Sports

Uruguay

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Claro Sports

Venezuela

Saturday, February 11, 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Claro Sports

 

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Statements from Chivas

Veljko Paunovic spoke to the media after the draw against Querétaro.

"We didn't get the result we wanted, we had enough possession, but we lacked striking, being more decisive in the final meters, we didn't find the chances to score a goal. With the changes we started to arrive with more danger, which gave us more opportunities."

"People applauded the team's reaction, this team is under construction, in general terms the whole team is giving it, I am very happy for the group's commitment, there are many matches left, we are going to improve, that is our goal day by day".

8:50 PM2 hours ago

Statements from Pachuca

Guillermo Almada spoke at a press conference prior to the game, after their victory over León.

"We couldn't play as well as we had been doing, we lacked possession of the ball, we kept a clean sheet. There are things to correct, these matches will teach me a lot.

On Chofis: "He was convinced of the things we prepared for him, he is a great player, the previous match he was the player who recovered the most balls, he is contributing in another place, he has a wonderful talent and is a great player that we are enjoying, he deserves it, he was beaten at some points in his career, we are happy for him".

8:45 PM2 hours ago

The match

Javier Eduardo la 'chofis' López, former Chivas player, will be reunited with his team after his last tournament in Mexico with the 'rebaño' in 2020. He did not score a goal with the flock in his last U-20 game against Leon. Now a new referent for the Tuzos.

Víctor Alfonso Guzmán, the new captain of the flock, former champion of the Tuzos, will return to what was his home, where he finished his time lifting the cup. El Pocho had already had a spell at Chivas, but the signing fell through due to off-field issues.

Another fact is that both players have already scored goals in the tournament, Chofis has 4 goals and Pocho only 1.

Photo: Chivas
Photo: Chivas
8:40 PM2 hours ago

How are Chivas doing?

The herd has not won since matchday 4 against Juárez, and the pressure is on at Verde Valle for not getting 3 points. Against Gallos they tied 1 goal, with a goal by Mayorga, who saved Chivas from their second defeat at home.

On this next double date, Chivas will face Tijuana at home and Pumas away, and will continue to play away until date 9 against Tigres.

 Chivas are currently in position 7 with 8 points, and in front of them are San Luis, tied with the same number of points. Below them are América with 7 points.

Photo: Chivas
Photo: Chivas
8:35 PM2 hours ago

How are the Tuzos doing?

Pachuca is in the number 2 position, has started in the best way, arriving to this game against Chivas with a win by the minimum against León. With a goal by Chofis López. It should be noted that the Hidalgo team will be without Erick Sánchez due to expulsion. Pachuca has not lost since matchday 2 against Tigres by 4 goals to 1. After this game, they will face Mazatlán on the road and Toluca on February 19.
8:30 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Pachuca vs Chivas LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo