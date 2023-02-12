Pachuca vs Chivas LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
38'
😍⚽️🔥 ¡Gool de @Chivas!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) February 12, 2023
Señor GOLAZO de Pocho Guzmán. ¡La Ley del Ex en el Hidalgo! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
27'
17'
17'
15'
8'
Individual play by Roberto de la Rosa, who hits it from outside the area, after getting past the rivals, it goes just wide.
7'
Although the pace of intensity is not yet noticeable, Pachuca has possession, but loses it, Chivas recovers, but is quickly stripped of the ball.
0'
Lineups
Partidazo que cierra la actividad sabatina, desde el Estadio Hidalgo @Tuzos quiere recuperar la cima y seguir con la racha perfecta como local. @Chivas quiere quitarle el invicto a los hidalguenses en la 'Bella Airosa' y meterse en el Top4.— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 12, 2023
Refereeing corps
Cold reception
Already warming up
The locker room
They have already arrived
The fans have arrived
Great challenge to face the champion
"For a team for us that is under construction, to measure ourselves against the champion, the motivation is going to be tremendous."
"When you play against the champion you have to be very brave."
We are back!
Follow here Pachuca vs Chivas Live Score
How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs Chivas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Spain
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In Univision Canada
|
USA
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
19:05 hours
|
In Fox Sports and Claro Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Peru
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In Claro Sports
Statements from Chivas
"We didn't get the result we wanted, we had enough possession, but we lacked striking, being more decisive in the final meters, we didn't find the chances to score a goal. With the changes we started to arrive with more danger, which gave us more opportunities."
"People applauded the team's reaction, this team is under construction, in general terms the whole team is giving it, I am very happy for the group's commitment, there are many matches left, we are going to improve, that is our goal day by day".
Statements from Pachuca
"We couldn't play as well as we had been doing, we lacked possession of the ball, we kept a clean sheet. There are things to correct, these matches will teach me a lot.
On Chofis: "He was convinced of the things we prepared for him, he is a great player, the previous match he was the player who recovered the most balls, he is contributing in another place, he has a wonderful talent and is a great player that we are enjoying, he deserves it, he was beaten at some points in his career, we are happy for him".
The match
Víctor Alfonso Guzmán, the new captain of the flock, former champion of the Tuzos, will return to what was his home, where he finished his time lifting the cup. El Pocho had already had a spell at Chivas, but the signing fell through due to off-field issues.
Another fact is that both players have already scored goals in the tournament, Chofis has 4 goals and Pocho only 1.
How are Chivas doing?
On this next double date, Chivas will face Tijuana at home and Pumas away, and will continue to play away until date 9 against Tigres.
Chivas are currently in position 7 with 8 points, and in front of them are San Luis, tied with the same number of points. Below them are América with 7 points.
The ball hits the crossbar, Ríos hits it from outside the area. Pachuca is saved.