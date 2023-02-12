Toluca vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toluca vs Cruz Azul Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Toluca vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Las Estrellas, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Toluca vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca, Apertura 2022
Toluca 1-4 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2022
Cruz Azul 4-0 Toluca, Apertura 2021
Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca, Clausura 2021
Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2021
Key Player Cruz Azul
Key player Toluca
Last lineup Cruz Azul
Last lineup Toluca
The possibility of coaching the National Team
"In Toluca they have helped me a lot, the talk was about soccer and what I have experienced, a youth World Cup, captain in a World Cup, being an assistant in a World Cup, I have experience to see how I can help, how I can support, we must all think that it is for Mexico", he commented.