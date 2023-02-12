Toluca vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here Toluca vs Cruz Azul Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Cruz Azul match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:55 AM4 hours ago

What time is Toluca vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Cruz Azul of February 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on Las Estrellas, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

7:50 AM4 hours ago

Last games Toluca vs Cruz Azul

The history between these two teams has been very even, with three wins for Cruz Azul and two for Toluca, although La Máquina has fared well in regular season games at the "Inferno", so they have faith in being able to reverse the bad situation they are experiencing in this tournament.

Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca, Apertura 2022

Toluca 1-4 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul 4-0 Toluca, Apertura 2021

Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca, Clausura 2021

Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2021

7:45 AM4 hours ago

Key Player Cruz Azul

After the bitter pill of not being able to leave for Europe, Uriel Antuna is now focused with the team with the mission of straightening the path, being one of the most unbalanced elements on the flanks and with the mission of generating danger through crosses and reaching the end line, which will be key against the Diablos.
7:40 AM4 hours ago

Key player Toluca

Jean Meneses is one of the most unbalanced players who always generates damage every time he has the ball. If he has more contact with the ball, Toluca's offensive options will undoubtedly increase and they will be able to think about winning at home.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
7:35 AM4 hours ago

Last lineup Cruz Azul

1 José Corona, 24 Juan Escobar, 25 Ramiro Funes Mori, 28 Jordan Silva, 26 Carlos Vargas, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 6 Erik Lira, 19 Carlos Rodríguez, 29 Rodolfo Rotondi, 7 Uriel Antuna, 13 Michael Estrada.
7:30 AM4 hours ago

Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 17 Brian García, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 23 Claudio Baeza, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 16 Jean Meneses, 190 Isaías Violante, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 19 Edgar López.
7:25 AM4 hours ago

The possibility of coaching the National Team

At the end of the game against Rayados de Monterrey, Nacho Ambriz agreed to a meeting with Ares de Parga to take over the Mexican National Team, although he indicated that he is at ease at Toluca and that he wishes to continue with the Mexican institution.

"In Toluca they have helped me a lot, the talk was about soccer and what I have experienced, a youth World Cup, captain in a World Cup, being an assistant in a World Cup, I have experience to see how I can help, how I can support, we must all think that it is for Mexico", he commented.

7:20 AM5 hours ago

Cruz Azul: to keep the pressure off

With no wins and with only one point in second to last place overall, the pressure on the Cruz Azul Machine is at its peak and they need to win again to generate confidence and, especially, to save the position of Raúl Gutiérrez who, otherwise, would most likely be leaving and Francisco Palencia and Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti are sounding as options.
7:15 AM5 hours ago

Toluca: return to winning ways

After two consecutive visits in which they were barely able to rescue a point with a draw against Atlas, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca return home with the return of some players who were out due to injury, to try to return to victory, but above all to refine their aim, where they have been very erratic in recent matches.
7:10 AM5 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Toluca vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
7:05 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Toluca vs Cruz Azul!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo