Villarreal vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Villarreal vs Barcelona Live Score in LaLiga 2023
What time is Villarreal vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Villarreal vs Barcelona
Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal, 2022 LaLiga season
Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal, season 2022 LaLiga
Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona, 2021 LaLiga season
Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona, 2021 LaLiga season
Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal, 2020 LaLiga season
Key Player Barcelona
Key player Villarreal
Last lineup Barcelona
Last lineup Villarreal
Not to be overconfident
"What you look at is the points difference and how we are playing. We have been undefeated for many games. It is difficult to win, to play well. I'm satisfied because the players have done an immense job. I'm satisfied in general with how we've come out to play. And things are working out. We are eight points ahead. Today was an important day, but there's a world left. There are 18 rounds left," he commented.