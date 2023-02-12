Villarreal vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
What time is Villarreal vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Villarreal vs Barcelona of February 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Villarreal vs Barcelona

The dominance of the blaugranas has been more than evident in the last five matches with a balance of four wins and one loss in any field. Their last away defeat came in 2007 when they lost 3-1.

Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal, 2022 LaLiga season

Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal, season 2022 LaLiga

Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona, 2021 LaLiga season

Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona, 2021 LaLiga season

Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal, 2020 LaLiga season

Key Player Barcelona

The wonder kid who has already been registered as part of the first team, like Gavi, continues to show his talent and each game he ends up becoming more established, in fact last week in the 3-0 win over Sevilla he scored one of the goals.
Key player Villarreal

He is one of the best goalkeepers in the present millennium due to his great experience, but that will have to be reflected under the three posts because Pepe Reina is expected to be demanded against a Catalan team that is one of the best offenses in the league.
Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 15 Andreas Christensen, 4 Ronald Araújo, 18 Jordi Alba, 23 Jules Koundé, 5 Sergio Busquets, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 8 Pedri, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 6 Gavi, 22 Raphinha.
Last lineup Villarreal

1 Pepe Reina, 5 Jorge Cuenca, 3 Raúl Albiol, 12 Johan Mojica, 8 Juan Foyth, 10 Dani Parejo, 16 Álex Baena, 6 Étienne Capoue, 7 Gerard Moreno, 21 Yeremy Pino, 11 Samu Chukwueze.
Not to be overconfident

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona's helmsman, commented that he is satisfied with what his team has done, but that does not mean that they have already won something and they will have to continue to redouble their efforts because there is still a long way to go.

"What you look at is the points difference and how we are playing. We have been undefeated for many games. It is difficult to win, to play well. I'm satisfied because the players have done an immense job. I'm satisfied in general with how we've come out to play. And things are working out. We are eight points ahead. Today was an important day, but there's a world left. There are 18 rounds left," he commented.

Barcelona: consolidating their position at the top

Little by little, the good squad assembled by Barcelona is being reflected both in positive results and in a good collective performance that has given them an 8-point lead over Real Madrid before the start of the matchday, remembering that in the middle of the week they have UEFA Europa League action against Manchester United.
Villarreal: looking for European places

Villarreal's mission, taking advantage of the fact that they are having a good season, is to fight for the European places and specifically for those of the UEFA Champions League and, for this, they cannot afford to let any more points go at home and they must start this Sunday by beating the general leader to give a blow of authority.
The Kick-off

The Villarreal vs Barcelona match will be played at the El Madrigal Stadium, in Villarreal, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
