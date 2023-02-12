Highlights: Heerenveen vs Feyenoord in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
The 11
𝐀𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐤 𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐚𝐠 😬#HEEFEY pic.twitter.com/E3WMgmDDWM — sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) February 12, 2023
The 11
𝐗𝐈 𝐅𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝 🖤#heefey — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) February 12, 2023
Arrived
Boss.#heefey — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) February 12, 2023
How and where to watch the Heerenveen vs Feyenoord match live?
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Heerenveen vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
The problem of the Rotterdam City team has been the excess of draws. In the last five rounds of the Eredivisie, the team had two wins and three draws. Thus, he left six points along the way in this period and wasted the opportunity to open even more slack at the top of the Eredivisie.
Including, Feyenoord comes from two consecutive draws in the domestic league: the first against Twente (1 to 1), in the 19th round, and the second in the classic against PSV (2 to 2), in the last round.
But the tie in this derby against PSV wasn't entirely bad, especially if we consider the circumstances within the match. After all, the Eindhoven rival opened the scoring in the eighth minute and extended the score to 2-0 in the 23rd minute, minutes after having an athlete expelled. But, taking advantage of the numerical advantage, Feyenoord sought a tie with two goals from Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh, in the 36th and 50th minutes of the second half.
So it was a heroic draw, so to speak, and prevented the team from suffering a painful defeat at home.
This past half-week, Feyenoord was committed to the round of 16 of the Dutch Cup and, even with difficulties, passed NEC Nijmegen and advanced to the quarterfinals. And it was yet another demonstration of the team's power of reaction.
In the knockout match, Feyenoord lost 2-0 in the first half and went to the locker room with that disadvantage. But, with two late goals, in the 45th and 47th minutes of the second half, with Orkun Kokcu and the Brazilian Igor Paixão, the Rotterdam team forced extra time. In extra time, the team dropped behind again, turned to 4 to 3, but conceded the tie in the 28th minute. But, on penalties, they won 5-4 and put an end to the madness.
Coach Arne Slot wants his charges to now focus on keeping the top of the Eredivisie and this game is crucial for that. And the coach has prominent names such as goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, who is replacing the injured Justin Bijlow, defenders Lutsharel Geertruida, Davis Hancko and Marcus Pederson, midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Quinten Timber, and forwards Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Giménez , Alireza Jahanbakhsh and the Brazilians Igor Paixão and Danilo, this team's top scorer in the Eredivisie with eight goals, to seek three more points.
In addition to Bijlow, Feyenoord arrives with important absences due to injury such as Gernot Trauner, Sebastian Szymanski and Patrick Walemark.
Heerenveen
FC Utrecht, first within the G-7 that disputes a place in European competitions next season, has 33 points. So, if Heerenveen want to try to reduce that six-point difference, they need to take advantage of the field command.
Currently, Heerenveen comes from four defeats in the last five rounds of the Dutch, including a current sequence of three negative results. The most recent of these, on matchday 20, was a 1-0 defeat to Utrecht itself. And this was a direct confrontation to try to close the gap to the top pack.
In the middle of this last week, the 'Super Frisians' had a commitment to the Round of 16 of the Dutch Cup. And, with a 2-1 victory over NAC Breda, the team managed to move forward in the competition and maintain one more possibility of a trophy. Heerenveen was behind on the scoreboard, but tied in the first half and turned around in the second, enshrining the classification.
Now, coach Kees van Wonderen's focus is back on the domestic league, where Heerenveen is trying to fight for better positions. But, for that, the team has to improve its performance playing at home: in ten matches at Abe Lenstra, there were 14 points added, with four wins, two draws and four defeats.
In order to try to win in this round and unseat the leader, Heerenveen arrives with players such as goalkeeper Xavier Mous, defenders Jeffrey Bruma and Milan van Ewijk, midfielders Thom Haye, Simon Olsson and Anas Tahiri, and strikers Mats Kohlert and Sydney van Hooijdonk, this team's top scorer in the Dutch, with six goals scored.
Eredivisie
Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.