Highlights: Heerenveen vs Feyenoord in NBA
10:28 AMan hour ago

10:27 AMan hour ago

90'+5'

End of the game.
10:21 AM2 hours ago

89'

Mats Köhlert is shown a yellow card.
10:13 AM2 hours ago

78'

Orkun Kökçü is shown a yellow card.
10:12 AM2 hours ago

75'

Van Ottele finishes and scores Heerenveen's first goal with his first shot.
10:03 AM2 hours ago

68'

Van Ewijk tries for a submission, Sahraoui blocks and Van Ewijk takes a rebound with a header. The goalkeeper saves.
9:59 AM2 hours ago

62'

Timber had several options for passes and plays where there was no one. Missed opportunity.
9:45 AM2 hours ago

52'

Hartman chuta de longe e Mous defende tranquilamente.
9:39 AM2 hours ago

45'

The second half begins.
9:21 AM3 hours ago

45'+3'

End of first half.
9:13 AM3 hours ago

35'

Gimenez receives the ball and finishes from distance. The ball takes a lot of effect and goes into the goal. Another one from Feyenoord!
9:11 AM3 hours ago

23'

After a corner, Geertruida throws himself on the ball and sends it to the back of the goal. Feyenoord opens the scoring!
9:09 AM3 hours ago

17'

After a corner, Bochniewicz receives the ball and sends the ball into the back of the goal. However, VAR disallows the goal for offside.
9:00 AM3 hours ago

4'

Haye makes the first dangerous move. The midfielder shoots from close range and the ball goes wide.
8:49 AM3 hours ago

0'

Start the match.
7:37 AM4 hours ago

The 11

7:36 AM4 hours ago

7:35 AM4 hours ago

3:00 AM9 hours ago

How and where to watch the Heerenveen vs Feyenoord match live?

If you want to watch the game Heerenveen vs Feyenoord live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM9 hours ago

What time is Heerenveen vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Heerenveen vs Feyenoord of 12th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

2:50 AM9 hours ago

Turkish

2:45 AM9 hours ago

Referee

The KNVB has appointed Jochem Kamphuis as the referee for the home game against Feyenoord, which will be played on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm. Along the line, he gets help from Rens Bluemink and Charl Schaap. Alex Bos is the fourth official. Clay Ruperti is the VAR on duty and is assisted by Jan de Vries de Gytsjerk.
2:40 AM9 hours ago

Interview

"We have to see how each one does. We've already been a few games more vulnerable. Sven's injury had an impact and new players arrived. In fact, we are now working on a third preparation. There is a huge dynamic in this group. That's it. it's great. It's because of the new guys, you can see that they are having fun. We have to try to do the best we can. Some positions are standing and in other places it's a battle that fits better. I think it's interesting.", said Kees van Wonderen.
2:35 AM9 hours ago

Feyenoord

Feyenoord Rotterdam is leading the Dutch Championship at the start of the 21st round. The team has 43 points in 20 games, with a campaign of 12 wins, seven draws and only one loss. There are 45 goals scored and 18 goals conceded.

The problem of the Rotterdam City team has been the excess of draws. In the last five rounds of the Eredivisie, the team had two wins and three draws. Thus, he left six points along the way in this period and wasted the opportunity to open even more slack at the top of the Eredivisie.

Including, Feyenoord comes from two consecutive draws in the domestic league: the first against Twente (1 to 1), in the 19th round, and the second in the classic against PSV (2 to 2), in the last round.

But the tie in this derby against PSV wasn't entirely bad, especially if we consider the circumstances within the match. After all, the Eindhoven rival opened the scoring in the eighth minute and extended the score to 2-0 in the 23rd minute, minutes after having an athlete expelled. But, taking advantage of the numerical advantage, Feyenoord sought a tie with two goals from Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh, in the 36th and 50th minutes of the second half.

So it was a heroic draw, so to speak, and prevented the team from suffering a painful defeat at home.

This past half-week, Feyenoord was committed to the round of 16 of the Dutch Cup and, even with difficulties, passed NEC Nijmegen and advanced to the quarterfinals. And it was yet another demonstration of the team's power of reaction.

In the knockout match, Feyenoord lost 2-0 in the first half and went to the locker room with that disadvantage. But, with two late goals, in the 45th and 47th minutes of the second half, with Orkun Kokcu and the Brazilian Igor Paixão, the Rotterdam team forced extra time. In extra time, the team dropped behind again, turned to 4 to 3, but conceded the tie in the 28th minute. But, on penalties, they won 5-4 and put an end to the madness.

Coach Arne Slot wants his charges to now focus on keeping the top of the Eredivisie and this game is crucial for that. And the coach has prominent names such as goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, who is replacing the injured Justin Bijlow, defenders Lutsharel Geertruida, Davis Hancko and Marcus Pederson, midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Quinten Timber, and forwards Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Giménez , Alireza Jahanbakhsh and the Brazilians Igor Paixão and Danilo, this team's top scorer in the Eredivisie with eight goals, to seek three more points.

In addition to Bijlow, Feyenoord arrives with important absences due to injury such as Gernot Trauner, Sebastian Szymanski and Patrick Walemark.

2:30 AM9 hours ago

Heerenveen

SC Heerenveen enters the 21st round of the Eredivisie 2022/23 occupying eighth place in the league table. At the moment, the club has 27 points in 20 matches, obtained in seven wins, six draws and seven defeats. The team scored 20 goals and conceded another 22.

FC Utrecht, first within the G-7 that disputes a place in European competitions next season, has 33 points. So, if Heerenveen want to try to reduce that six-point difference, they need to take advantage of the field command.

Currently, Heerenveen comes from four defeats in the last five rounds of the Dutch, including a current sequence of three negative results. The most recent of these, on matchday 20, was a 1-0 defeat to Utrecht itself. And this was a direct confrontation to try to close the gap to the top pack.

In the middle of this last week, the 'Super Frisians' had a commitment to the Round of 16 of the Dutch Cup. And, with a 2-1 victory over NAC Breda, the team managed to move forward in the competition and maintain one more possibility of a trophy. Heerenveen was behind on the scoreboard, but tied in the first half and turned around in the second, enshrining the classification.

Now, coach Kees van Wonderen's focus is back on the domestic league, where Heerenveen is trying to fight for better positions. But, for that, the team has to improve its performance playing at home: in ten matches at Abe Lenstra, there were 14 points added, with four wins, two draws and four defeats.

In order to try to win in this round and unseat the leader, Heerenveen arrives with players such as goalkeeper Xavier Mous, defenders Jeffrey Bruma and Milan van Ewijk, midfielders Thom Haye, Simon Olsson and Anas Tahiri, and strikers Mats Kohlert and Sydney van Hooijdonk, this team's top scorer in the Dutch, with six goals scored.

2:25 AM9 hours ago

Eredivisie

The Eredivisie, the first division of Dutch football, is contested by 18 teams, which face each other on a round-robin basis. That way, there are 34 rounds in all in the first phase. At the end of the rounds of the qualifying phase, the first place is crowned champion and has a direct place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The runners-up then qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the third-placed team advances to the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League.

Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.

2:20 AM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Eredivisie match: Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
