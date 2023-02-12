Juventus vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
It won't be long now!
Less than an hour to go until the start of this important match between these two teams.
Watch out for this player
Di Maria is the one that Fiorentina has to pay close attention to, the player will go all out in search of important points.
We're back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Juventus and Fiorentina. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Stay tuned for the Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Fiorentina live, as well as the latest information from the Juventus Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online live streaming
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Juventus vs Fiorentina can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
What time is Juventus vs Fiorentina, matchday 22 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Mallorca match on February 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30
Bolivia: 13:30
Brazil: 13:30
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Juventus Statement
Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "The boys responded well and played a very good 60 minutes. After going 3-0 up, we were a bit sloppier and they took too many shots on us. We have to improve in that aspect and do better than we did in that phase of the game." "When you do well, the whole team plays better. When you start to lose concentration, that also affects the whole team. That shouldn't happen, because you risk the other team getting back into the game. It's important to always stay focused and stay in the game. We have to keep working on that. "Today was a must-win game. In terms of our goals, we are focused on getting into the top half of the table." "Our reality is that we've dropped 12 points and there's nothing we can do about it. We have to get to 40 points to avoid relegation, it makes me laugh but it's the reality. The nearest objective is to take the points and overtake 12th in the standings, and then move on." "We were static, we didn't move enough, and the players know we need to improve. The team did well for an hour, they were aggressive and pressed, but when we started to control the ball in our own half, passing it to Szczesny, taking too many touches, we let Salernitana back into the game." "That's not acceptable. We saw it too many times this season, for example against Monza and Salernitana at the beginning of the season, where we didn't have the right approach." "It's noticeable physically, he moves better, and today he also played well on a technical level." "Di Maria was excellent for 45 minutes, and if he can continue like that for 60, he will give us a big advantage". "It's not about having a certain number of strikers, it's about them being ready to do the job. Di Maria did very well helping the defense during the first half today, for example." "By doing that, we will win games, and we will be able to keep the tension high ahead of the Europa League and Coppa Italia." "We have to set mini-targets and take one step after another, first catching up with Fiorentina and then the other teams ahead."
How is Fiorentina coming in?
Fiorentina lost their last Serie A match against Bologna, two goals to one, and also knocked Torino out of the Coppa Italia, qualifying for the quarterfinals of that competition, so they will go all out to make it three in this important match.
How are Juventus coming?
Juventus had a great match against Salernitana where they managed to beat the Salerno team three goals to zero, making it three and giving a strong blow to the table, demonstrating that they can continue to make it three out of three. The team coached by Allegri will go all out to give a joy to their fans at home.
The match will be played at Juventus Stadium.
Juventus vs Fiorentina will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Turin, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Turin, at 12:30 pm.