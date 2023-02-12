Goals and Highlights: River Plate 2-1 Argentinos Jrs in Argentine League 2023
Photo: VAVEL

9:20 PMan hour ago

SUMMARY

7:37 PM3 hours ago

Thank you for following River Plate vs Argentinos Jrs on VAVEL. 
7:30 PM3 hours ago

IT'S OVER

The match is over, River Plate beats Argentinos Jrs and gets its second victory of the tournament. 
7:24 PM3 hours ago

90+6

River slows down. Martín Demichelis' team is very close to the three points.
7:10 PM3 hours ago

84

Rondón gets to his area and clears the ball to prevent the attackers from shooting.
7:05 PM4 hours ago

80

Nacho Fernández hangs up the ball. The cross was good, but no attacker was able to finish.
7:04 PM4 hours ago

77

Dangerous foul for River on the edge of the area. Torren arrived late and hit Paradela.
6:55 PM4 hours ago

71

RIVEER'S GOAL!!! THE HOME TEAM PULLS IT BACK!!!!
6:53 PM4 hours ago

68

The referee is going to review the possible penalty.
6:52 PM4 hours ago

64

Cabral steals easily in the midfield and sets up the visitors' attack.
6:45 PM4 hours ago

60

Enzo Díaz is cautioned with a card.
6:38 PM4 hours ago

50

Borja ties it up

Great execution by the Colombian striker, who did not hesitate and completely fooled Lanzillotta with his shot.

6:17 PM4 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

Argentinos takes the first round. El Bicho made the first half very difficult for Demichelis' team. Kevin Mac Allister was the cleverest in a hanging ball, and headed his team ahead. Now, the Millonario will have to row for points in their first home game of the season.
6:10 PM4 hours ago

45+7

Borja misses it. Great ball from Nacho to the penalty spot, and the Colombian shot wide.
6:04 PM5 hours ago

43

GOAL OF ARGENTINOS!!! GOAL OF MAC ALLISTER!!!!!
6:00 PM5 hours ago

38

What a great intention by Paradela! About to set up Solari one-on-one.
5:59 PM5 hours ago

37

Maidana hesitated to volley, but finally headed the ball to Armani, who started the possession.
5:52 PM5 hours ago

29

The VAR ratifies the referee's decision. The offside is very fair but it exists.
5:51 PM5 hours ago

27

The VAR checks the action. It may be offside for Verón, depending on Armani's position, as Herrera was behind the back line trying to cut out the previous cross.
5:51 PM5 hours ago

25

Goal disallowed against Argentinos. The referee denies the goal after several rebounds in the small area.
5:40 PM5 hours ago

18

El Millonario controls the ball in their own half. Milito's boys are waiting for their chance, well organized.
5:37 PM5 hours ago

14

Enzo Pérez, very attentive, cuts a pass behind the back of the River Plate defense.
5:34 PM5 hours ago

13

Ávalos...What a save by Armani! Despite the goalkeeper's great intervention, the play was disallowed for offside.
5:32 PM5 hours ago

10

River tries through Borja. First warning from Millonario.
5:29 PM5 hours ago

4

Verón was looking for Ávalos with an inside pass. The line raises the flag and disallows the action.
5:21 PM5 hours ago

THE GAME BEGINS

The match between River and Argentino Jrs, matchday 3 of the Argentine League, kicks off. 
5:08 PM5 hours ago

5:07 PM6 hours ago

ARGENTINOS JRS LINEUP LIST

These are the 11 men that Argentinos Jrs sends to the field with the hope of getting the three points and return home with glory
4:45 PM6 hours ago

LOOKING TO KEEP HIM IN THE TEAM

The promising appearance of the daring 20-year-old attacking midfielder in Demichelis' team generated River's leaders to move with the same speed with which the kid faces rivals.
"We are already taking care of the issue. In the next few days we are going to get together to start negotiating the extension of Alfonso's contract, which was a great appearance."
4:41 PM6 hours ago

RIVER PLATE IN THE LIBERATORS CUP

The Copa Libertadores is about to begin another edition in South America for 47 teams that will seek eternal glory in this new campaign. In this new edition, River Plate is one of the Argentinean teams waiting for the draw of the Copa Libertadores to define their future and the rivals they will face in the group stage. 
4:37 PM6 hours ago

THE SCOREERS

At the moment the scorers of the tournament are Bruno Sepúlveda of Barrancas Central, Luciano Emilio Gondu of Sarmiento and Mateo Tetegui of Tigre with 3 goals, in second place Gabriel Gudiño of Huracán, Ignacio Martín Fernández of River Plate, Nicolás Cordero of Huracán, Nicolás Fernández of Defensa y Justicia, Pablo Vegetti of Belgrano and Walter Bou of Vélez with 2 goals scored.
4:27 PM6 hours ago

LAST MATCH OF ARGENTINOS JRS

On the other side, Argentinos Jrs opened the doors of its stadium to receive a Racing that was looking for three points to position itself at the top of the table, Argentinos Jrs was able to make its home ground valid to recover from the loss they had in matchday 1 and start to get back on track with a victory, as after playing 38 minutes with an extra man on the field, Rodrigo Cabral scored to open the score 1-0 and give Argentinos Jrs the victory by the minimum. 
4:22 PM6 hours ago

RIVER PLATE'S LAST DUEL

In the second date of the Argentinean first division League, River Plate visited the Julio César Stadium to face Club Atlético Belgrano and try to continue with their undefeated record to add their second victory of the season, however, River did not expect things to get out of hand because at 38, Pablo Vegetti would score the 1-0 in favor of the locals and at 67, he would increase the advantage with a double for the locals. At the end, Nacho Martín Fernández scored the equalizer for the Millonarios, but it was not enough for them to tie the score and they suffered a 2-1 defeat. 
4:15 PM6 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in the Argentine League, River Plate opens the doors of the Monumental Stadium to face Argentinos Jrs for the 3rd date of the Argentine first division championship, both teams are looking for their second three points in the tournament and continue climbing in the general table. On the one hand, Los Millonarios are playing in front of their home and their people after two consecutive away games, so winning has become an obligation, on the other hand, Argentinos Jrs will try to give the blow on the table and beat River in a full Monumental. 
1:00 PM10 hours ago

12:55 PM10 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Argentinos Jrs match?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Argentinos Jrs of 12th February in several countries:

Where To Watch River Plate vs Argentinos Jrs around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 12, 2023

17:15 ET

ESPN+

Argentina

February 12, 2023

19:15

DIRECTV Sports (610-619)

Bolivia

February 12, 2023

17:15

Tigo Sports

Brasil

February 12, 2023

19:17

Star +

Chile

February 12, 2023

19:17

DIRECTV Sports (610-619)

Colombia

February 12, 2023

17:15

DIRECTV Sports (610-619)

Ecuador

February 12, 2023

17:15

DIRECTV Sports (610-619)

Spain

February 12, 2023

23:15 

Movistar Liga de Campeones, Teledeporte

Mexico

February 12, 2023

16:15

Sky Sports

Peru

February 12, 2023

17:15 

DIRECTV Sports (610-619)

 

12:50 PM10 hours ago

Watch out for this Argentino jrs. player:

The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Francisco González Metilli, the current striker is a piece for Argentino jrs and proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
12:45 PM10 hours ago

Watch out for this River Plate player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Martín Fernández, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for River Plate and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

12:40 PM10 hours ago

Latest lineup of Argentino jrs:

F. Lanzillota; K. Mac Allister, M. Torrén, L. Villalba, L. Sánchez; T. Nuss, F. Moyano, R. Cabral; F. González; G. Verón, G. Ávalos.
12:35 PM10 hours ago

River Plate's last lineup:

F. Armani; M. Casco, E. Díaz, J. Maidana, M. Herrera; E. Pérez, R. Aliendro; P. Solari, I. Fernández, J. Paradela; M. Borja.   
12:30 PM10 hours ago

Background:

River Plate and Argentino Jrs have met on a total of 64 occasions (22 wins for River Plate, 26 draws, 16 wins for Argentinos jrs) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, River has the advantage with 85 goals to Jrs' 72. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 22 of the last tournament where River beat Argentinos jrs 3-0.
12:25 PM10 hours ago

About the Stadium:

The Monumental Stadium or Estadio Monumental de Núñez is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Argentina, it is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the home of the River Plate Football Club, a team that plays its home matches there in the Argentine first division or Primera División. It has a capacity for more than 72,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938.

It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.

12:20 PM10 hours ago

They don't want complications

On the other hand, River Plate returned to the actions of the Argentine league to take a setback in day 2 of the championship, because after having debuted with the right foot 2-0 against Central Cordoba, it was the turn to visit Belgrano with the hopes of continuing adding 3 points, however, fate had other plans for the Ruver Plate as Belgrano took the result 2-1, giving them their first defeat of the year and of the competition.
12:15 PM10 hours ago

They want to surprise

The Argentinos Jrs team wants to give a blow on the table for this date 3 of the Argentine first division championship, because after a bad start of the tournament with a defeat, the visiting team managed to recover getting the victory against Racing by the minimum difference, to add their first three points of the tournament. Now, they will try to extend the good results, however, River Plate will not give so easy to twist the arm because they will want to add another victory after the defeat in the last day.
12:10 PM10 hours ago

Argentine league action continues

The Argentinean league continues with all the emotions that the start of the first division championship brings, the teams made and brought reinforcements to face this beginning of the tournament where they seek to start with the right foot and quickly gain confidence to start tracing a winning path throughout the season. In this duel, River Plate and Argentinos Jrs will face each other, two clubs that are looking to position themselves quickly at the top of the table and have an excellent performance at the beginning of this new adventure.
12:05 PM11 hours ago

Kick-off time

The River Plate vs Argetinos Jrs match will be played at Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:15 pm ET.
12:00 PM11 hours ago

VAVEL Logo