Goals and Highlights: River Plate 2-1 Argentinos Jrs in Argentine League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING LIVE ON VAVEL
IT'S OVER
90+6
84
80
77
71
68
64
60
50
Great execution by the Colombian striker, who did not hesitate and completely fooled Lanzillotta with his shot.
END OF THE FIRST HALF
45+7
43
38
37
29
27
25
18
14
13
10
4
THE GAME BEGINS
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
ARGENTINOS JRS LINEUP LIST
#AAAJ ⚽️ ¡ACÁ ESTÁN! ¡ESTOS SON!— Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) February 12, 2023
Gabriel Milito confirmó a los 11 que saldrán a la cancha para visitar a @RiverPlate en la tercera fecha 🏟.
💪 ¡#VamosBicho! ¡#UnidosPorLosColores! 🐞 pic.twitter.com/rxlWOrhN7Y
LOOKING TO KEEP HIM IN THE TEAM
"We are already taking care of the issue. In the next few days we are going to get together to start negotiating the extension of Alfonso's contract, which was a great appearance."
RIVER PLATE IN THE LIBERATORS CUP
THE SCOREERS
LAST MATCH OF ARGENTINOS JRS
RIVER PLATE'S LAST DUEL
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here River vs Argentinos Jrs Live Score
What time is River Plate vs Argentinos Jrs match?
|
Where To Watch River Plate vs Argentinos Jrs around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 12, 2023
|
17:15 ET
|
ESPN+
|
Argentina
|
February 12, 2023
|
19:15
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Bolivia
|
February 12, 2023
|
17:15
|
Tigo Sports
|
Brasil
|
February 12, 2023
|
19:17
|
Star +
|
Chile
|
February 12, 2023
|
19:17
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Colombia
|
February 12, 2023
|
17:15
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Ecuador
|
February 12, 2023
|
17:15
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Spain
|
February 12, 2023
|
23:15
|
Movistar Liga de Campeones, Teledeporte
|
Mexico
|
February 12, 2023
|
16:15
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
February 12, 2023
|
17:15
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Watch out for this Argentino jrs. player:
Watch out for this River Plate player:
Latest lineup of Argentino jrs:
River Plate's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.