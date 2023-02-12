Highlights and goals: Leeds 0-2 Manchester United in Premier League 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
Leeds came close with a cross from Wilfried Gnonto that was headed in by Weston McKennie, but it went wide on the left.
Second half begins
End of the first half of the match. Partial draw between Leeds and Manchester United without goals.
Match starts
Match officials
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistant No.1: Constantine Hatzidakis
Assistant No.2: Neil Davies
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: Michael Salisbury
Assistant VAR: Simon Long
Last five encounters
8 February 2023: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds
20 February 2022: Leeds 2-4 Manchester United
14 August 2021: Manchester United 5-1 Leeds
25 April 2021: Leeds 0-0 Manchester United
20 December 2020: Manchester United 6-2 Leeds
Teams on the field
Players warm-up
Substitutes - Manchester United
22. Tom Heaton (GK), 02. Victor Lindelöf, 05. Lisandro Martínez, 19. Raphaël Varane, 28. Facundo Pellistri, 29. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 36. Anthony Elanga, 49. Alejandro Garnacho, 55. Zidane Iqbal.
Starting XI - Manchester United
Coach: Erik ten Hag
Substitutes - Leeds
22. Joel Robles (GK), 07. Brenden Aaronson, 18. Darko Gyabi, 24. Georginio Rutter, 25. Rasmus Kristensen, 34. Diogo Monteiro, 42. Sam Greenwood, 49. Mateo Joseph, 62. Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.
Starting XI - Leeds
Coach: Michael Skubala
How the teams arrived at Elland Road
Last five matches - Manchester United
February 4 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Crystal Palace (Won)
January 28 - EFL Cup: 2-0 vs Nottingham (Won)
January 22 - FA Cup: 3-1 vs Reading (Won)
January 18 - EFL: 0-3 vs Nottingham (Won)
Last five matches - Leeds
February 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Nottingham (Lost)
January 28 - FA Cup: 1-3 vs Accrington (Won)
January 22 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Brentford
January 18 - FA Cup: 5-2 vs Cardiff (Won)
All set at Elland Road
Welcome back
What time is Leeds vs Manchester United match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Manchester United
Key player - Leeds
Leeds have a standout presence in the form of Rodrigo. The 31-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 10 goals and one assist in 18 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has 1307 minutes in total.
Leeds vs Manchester United history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 91 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 37 victories, while Leeds has won 22, for a balance of 32 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Leeds has been at home against Manchester United in the Premier League, there are 45 matches, where the numbers are completely even, as each team has won 15 matches and there have also been 15 draws.
Manchester United
Leeds
The match will be played at Ellan Road
The Leeds United vs Manchester United match will be played at the Ellan Road, located in the city of Leeds, in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. It has a capacity for approximately 40,000 people.
