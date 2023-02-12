Highlights and goals: Leeds 0-2 Manchester United in Premier League 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

11:03 AMan hour ago

10:56 AMan hour ago

⌚ 90+4'

End of the match! The game ended at Elland Road with Manchester United winning 2-0 over Leeds.
10:55 AMan hour ago

⌚ 90'

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
10:54 AMan hour ago

🔄 86'

Change for Leeds. Sam Greenwood replaces Weston McKennie.
10:53 AMan hour ago

⚽ 85'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Manchester United, ALEJANDRO GARNACHO! The Argentinian striker stole the ball and teamed up with Wout Weghorst to then enter the box and finish at the near post to score the second goal of the match.
10:43 AMan hour ago

⚽ 80'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! MARCUS RASHORD! The striker scores with a header from Luke Shaw's cross.
10:40 AMan hour ago

⌚ 78'

LEEDS HAD A CHANCE! DAVID DE GEA'S SHOT WAS SAVED BY DAVID DE GEA! Luke Shaw's poor return, Crysencio Summerville stole the ball and shot, but David De Gea saved well with his right foot.
10:35 AMan hour ago

🔄 74'

Change in Leeds. Brenden Aaronson replaces Jack Harrison.
10:34 AMan hour ago

🔄 73'

Change at Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot.
10:32 AMan hour ago

⌚ 70'

Leeds came close with a bicycle kick that David De Gea caught.
10:27 AMan hour ago

⌚ 66'

Leeds came close now with a shot from Wilfried Gnonto that David De Gea caught.
10:25 AMan hour ago

⌚ 65'

Manchester United came close. Fred's shot went just wide of the right post.
10:24 AMan hour ago

⌚ 63'

BALL TO THE POST! Manchester United had a chance when Diogo Dalot's shot from half distance hit the crossbar.
10:22 AM2 hours ago

🔄 61'

Double substitution for Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho come on in place of Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.
10:21 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 55'

The score remains 0-0. Leeds keeps trying.
10:17 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 51'

Leeds had it! Luke Ayling shot from outside the box, the ball deflected off an opposing defender and went just wide of the left post.
10:12 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 48'

Leeds came close with a cross from Wilfried Gnonto that was headed in by Weston McKennie, but it went wide on the left.

10:11 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 47'

Leeds had it! Crysencio Summerville shot from outside the box and David De Gea saved well.
10:09 AM2 hours ago

Second half begins

The match between Leeds and Manchester United restarts, with no changes.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 45+3'

End of the first half of the match. Partial draw between Leeds and Manchester United without goals.

9:49 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 45+1'

MANCHESTER UNITED HAD A CHANCE! ILLAN MESLIER'S GREAT SAVE! Great chance for Bruno Fernandes who stole the ball at Leeds' exit, shot cross, but the goalkeeper saved with his right foot.
9:47 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 45'

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:46 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 44'

Leeds had it! Crysencio Summerville won a ball behind the center-backs, shot across the face of goal and David De Gea saved.
9:41 AM2 hours ago

🟨 40'

Yellow card. Weston McKennie is cautioned for Leeds.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 35'

Un final sencillo para la primera parte. De momento seguimos empatados y casi no hemos tenido ocasiones de gol.
9:33 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 30'

Half an hour into the match. The match is still goalless.
9:31 AM2 hours ago

⌚ 25'

Leeds have lost some of the intensity they had in the first few minutes. The score is still 0-0.
9:23 AM3 hours ago

🟨 21'

Yellow card. Fred is cautioned for Manchester United.
9:22 AM3 hours ago

🟨 18'

Yellow card. The first of the match goes to Junior Firpo for Leeds.
9:20 AM3 hours ago

⌚ 15'

First quarter of the match. Manchester United still looks uncomfortable on the pitch, however, they are still holding on.
9:12 AM3 hours ago

⌚ 10'

At the moment, Leeds look much better at the start of the game, trying to be more intense on the flanks.
9:07 AM3 hours ago

⌚ 4'

Leeds had it! David De Gea saved a shot from Patrick Bamford and on the rebound Crysencio Summerville tried to shoot but he was disturbed by Tyrell Malacia and the ball went over the goal.
9:01 AM3 hours ago

Match starts

The match between Leeds and Manchester United gets underway.
9:00 AM3 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistant No.1: Constantine Hatzidakis

Assistant No.2: Neil Davies

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

8:55 AM3 hours ago

Last five encounters

8 February 2023: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds

20 February 2022: Leeds 2-4 Manchester United

14 August 2021: Manchester United 5-1 Leeds

25 April 2021: Leeds 0-0 Manchester United

20 December 2020: Manchester United 6-2 Leeds

8:50 AM3 hours ago

Teams on the field

Leeds and Manchester United players take the field at Elland Road.
8:45 AM3 hours ago

Players warm-up

8:40 AM3 hours ago

Substitutes - Manchester United

22. Tom Heaton (GK), 02. Victor Lindelöf, 05. Lisandro Martínez, 19. Raphaël Varane, 28. Facundo Pellistri, 29. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 36. Anthony Elanga, 49. Alejandro Garnacho, 55. Zidane Iqbal.

8:35 AM3 hours ago

Starting XI - Manchester United

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. David De Gea |
| 20. Diogo Dalot | 05. Harry Maguire | 23. Luke Shaw | 12. Tyrell Malacia |
| 15. Marcel Sabitzer | 17. Fred |
| 25. Jadon Sancho | 18. Bruno Fernandes | 10. Marcus Rashford |
| 27. Wout Weghorst |

Coach: Erik ten Hag

8:30 AM3 hours ago

Substitutes - Leeds

22. Joel Robles (GK), 07. Brenden Aaronson, 18. Darko Gyabi, 24. Georginio Rutter, 25. Rasmus Kristensen, 34. Diogo Monteiro, 42. Sam Greenwood, 49. Mateo Joseph, 62. Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

8:25 AM3 hours ago

Starting XI - Leeds

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Illan Meslier |
| 02. Luke Ayling | 05. Robin Koch | 39. Maximilian Wöber | 03. Junior Firpo |
| 28. Weston McKennie | 12. Tyler Adams |
| 10. Crysencio Summerville | 11. Jack Harrison | 29. Wilfried Gnonto |
| 09. Patrick Bamford |

Coach: Michael Skubala

8:20 AM4 hours ago

How the teams arrived at Elland Road

8:15 AM4 hours ago

Last five matches - Manchester United

February 8 - Premier League: 2-2 vs Leeds

February 4 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Crystal Palace (Won)

January 28 - EFL Cup: 2-0 vs Nottingham (Won)

January 22 - FA Cup: 3-1 vs Reading (Won)

January 18 - EFL: 0-3 vs Nottingham (Won)

8:10 AM4 hours ago

Last five matches - Leeds

February 8 - Premier League: 2-2 vs Manchester United

February 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Nottingham (Lost)

January 28 - FA Cup: 1-3 vs Accrington (Won)

January 22 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Brentford

January 18 - FA Cup: 5-2 vs Cardiff (Won)

8:05 AM4 hours ago

All set at Elland Road

8:00 AM4 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Leeds vs Manchester United on matchday 23 of the Premier League 2022-23. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
7:55 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here Leeds vs Manchester United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leeds vs Manchester United live match, as well as the latest information from the Elland Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:50 AM4 hours ago

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester United Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Leeds vs Manchester United live on TV, your options is: USA Network and Telemundo.

If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:45 AM4 hours ago

What time is Leeds vs Manchester United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Leeds vs Manchester United of February 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

7:40 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Manchester United

In Manchester United, the presence of Marcus Rashford stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 11 goals and three assists in 22 games played, where he has started 20 of them. He has 1,800 minutes in total.
7:35 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Leeds

Leeds have a standout presence in the form of Rodrigo. The 31-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 10 goals and one assist in 18 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has 1307 minutes in total.

7:30 AM4 hours ago

Leeds vs Manchester United history

These two teams have met 113 times. The statistics are in favor of Manchester United, who have come out victorious on 50 occasions, while Leeds have won on 26 occasions, leaving a balance of 37 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 91 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 37 victories, while Leeds has won 22, for a balance of 32 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Leeds has been at home against Manchester United in the Premier League, there are 45 matches, where the numbers are completely even, as each team has won 15 matches and there have also been 15 draws.

7:25 AM4 hours ago

Manchester United

Manchester United rescued a draw against Leeds, in one of the postponed Premier League matches, and lost an important chance to catch Manchester City in second place. Although there is still a long way to go before the end of the season, a victory will be important to allow them to dream of fighting for the title.
7:20 AM5 hours ago

Leeds

Leeds is coming from a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but is not going through a good moment in the season. The results have not been favorable in recent times and therefore began a new process after firing Jesse Marsch. The relegation is in a hurry and they cannot afford to lose any more points.
7:15 AM5 hours ago

The match will be played at Ellan Road

The Leeds United vs Manchester United match will be played at the Ellan Road, located in the city of Leeds, in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. It has a capacity for approximately 40,000 people.

7:10 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Leeds vs Manchester United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo