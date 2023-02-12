Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
45+4'
End of first half of Ajax defeat
45'
4 minutes of compensation are added
41'
Yellow card for Davy Klaassen
38'
Ajax are on the front looking for a goal on the flanks
33'
Ajax can't find the net, having several problems despite having the ball
28'
Ajax corner kick that comes to nothing, the home team wants an equalizer
23'
The visitors look the better side despite having very little control of the ball
18'
GOOOOL! for Waalwijk, Mats Seuntjens found a ball in the box and with a mistake in the defense made it 1-0.
15'
The duel is getting more even, with great attacking from both clubs.
10'
The visitors come close to giving Ajax a scare, who are very weak at the back.
5'
Ajax show dominance over their opponents
The match kicks off
The match between Ajax and Waalwijk is ready, in Amsterdam Arena, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Eredivisie match at the Amsterdam Arena.
Ajax's next matches
The home side are coming off a 1-0 win over Twente in their last match, but still have several matches remaining. Thu., Feb. 16 Ajax Amsterdam vs 1. FC Union Berlin, UEFA Europa League (first leg)
Sunday, Feb. 19, Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Rotterdam, Dutch Eredivisie
Sunday, Feb. 19, Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Rotterdam, Dutch Eredivisie
The Waalwijk XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Amsterdam Arena, Eredivisie duel
🟡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐗𝐈 🔵#ajarkc pic.twitter.com/KDFT5GXACO— RKC Waalwijk (@RKCWAALWIJK) February 12, 2023
The Ajax XI
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Amsterdam Arena, duel corresponding to the Eredivisie.
🇵🇹#ajarkc https://t.co/kSSOcAz1nd pic.twitter.com/Rfj3h3iW9J— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 12, 2023
RKC Waalwijk's next matches
The visitors are coming off a 0-0 draw against Excelsior in their last match, but still have several matches to play.
Fri., Feb. 17 RKC Waalwijk vs Fortuna Sittard, Dutch Eredivisie
Sat., Feb. 25 Heerenveen vs RKC Waalwijk, Dutch Eredivisie
Amsterdam Arena
The Amsterdam Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in this season of the Eredivisie, with capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Mexican duel
The knockout round of the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs will have a clash between Mexicans, Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven, where Tecatito Corona and Érick Gutiérrez will possibly meet, and Ajax, with Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, will face FC Union Berlin; while Feyenoord, with Santiago Giménez, and Real Betis, with Andrés Guardado, await their opponents in the Round of 16.
Still in crisis
Former Aguilas del America player, Jorge Sanchez is one of those who has alarmed sports experts in Mexico, as he was once again left out of the plans and lineups of Ajax of Holland, the team he shares with Edson Alvarez, which will be his fourth game without playing minutes.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on the twenty-first matchday of the Erevidisie.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Ajax vs Waalwijk in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Waalwijk match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Ajax vs Waalwijk match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Waalwijk of February 12nd, in several countries:
México: 09:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 11:45 horas
Chile: 10:45 horas
Colombia: 09:45 horas
Perú: 09:45 horas
EE.UU.: 10:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 09:45 horas
Uruguay: 11:45 horas
Paraguay: 10:45 horas
España: 16:45 horas
Where and how to watch Ajax vs Waalwijk live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Ajax vs Waalwijk in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Ajax vs Waalwijk in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 14th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 12 wins for Ajax, 1 draw and 0 wins for Waalwijk.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between these two teams, the dominance has been for PSV, who have 5 wins, leaving 0 wins for Waalwijk and 0 draws, so the visitors will be looking for a win to put the balance with a victory in their favor.
RKC Waalwijk 1-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 22 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-2 RKC Waalwijk, 6 Mar, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 21 Nov, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 11 Apr, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 RKC Waalwijk, 20 Sep, 2020, Dutch Eredivisie
How are Ajax doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against SC Cambuur, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
SC Cambuur 0-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 1-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 29 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1-1 FC Volendam, 26 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 22 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 FC Twente, 14 Jan, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
How are Waalwijk coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Go Ahead Eagles, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Excelsior 0-0 RKC Waalwijk, 4 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles, 1 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 2-0 FC Emmen, 28 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0-0 RKC Waalwijk, 24 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 2-1 RKC Waalwijk, 14 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Watch out for this Ajax player
The Holland striker, Steven Bergwijn 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played his nineteenth game in all competitions, 16 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Eredivisie and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
Keep an eye on this Waalwijk player
Holland striker Michiel Kramer, 34 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his fifteenth game in all competitions, 12 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals and 2 assists wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates, but he will want to go all out in this tournament.