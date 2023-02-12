Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)
Courtesy

11:38 AM15 minutes ago

45+4'

End of first half of Ajax defeat
11:34 AM20 minutes ago

45'

4 minutes of compensation are added
11:29 AM24 minutes ago

41'

Yellow card for Davy Klaassen
11:28 AM26 minutes ago

38'

Ajax are on the front looking for a goal on the flanks
11:22 AM32 minutes ago

33'

Ajax can't find the net, having several problems despite having the ball
11:16 AM38 minutes ago

28'

Ajax corner kick that comes to nothing, the home team wants an equalizer
11:13 AM41 minutes ago

23'

The visitors look the better side despite having very little control of the ball
11:07 AMan hour ago

18'

GOOOOL! for Waalwijk, Mats Seuntjens found a ball in the box and with a mistake in the defense made it 1-0. 
11:05 AMan hour ago

15'

The duel is getting more even, with great attacking from both clubs.
11:00 AMan hour ago

10'

The visitors come close to giving Ajax a scare, who are very weak at the back.
10:58 AMan hour ago

5'

Ajax show dominance over their opponents
10:48 AMan hour ago

The match kicks off

The match between Ajax and Waalwijk is ready, in Amsterdam Arena, where you can see a stadium with many people.
10:43 AMan hour ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Eredivisie match at the Amsterdam Arena.
10:41 AMan hour ago

Ajax's next matches

The home side are coming off a 1-0 win over Twente in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.   Thu., Feb. 16 Ajax Amsterdam vs 1. FC Union Berlin, UEFA Europa League (first leg)
Sunday, Feb. 19, Ajax Amsterdam vs Sparta Rotterdam, Dutch Eredivisie
10:33 AMan hour ago

The Waalwijk XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Amsterdam Arena, Eredivisie duel
10:28 AMan hour ago

The Ajax XI

This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Amsterdam Arena, duel corresponding to the Eredivisie.
10:23 AM2 hours ago

RKC Waalwijk's next matches

The visitors are coming off a 0-0 draw against Excelsior in their last match, but still have several matches to play.     
Fri., Feb. 17 RKC Waalwijk vs Fortuna Sittard, Dutch Eredivisie    
Sat., Feb. 25 Heerenveen vs RKC Waalwijk, Dutch Eredivisie
10:18 AM2 hours ago

Amsterdam Arena

The Amsterdam Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in this season of the Eredivisie, with capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
10:13 AM2 hours ago

Mexican duel

The knockout round of the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs will have a clash between Mexicans, Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven, where Tecatito Corona and Érick Gutiérrez will possibly meet, and Ajax, with Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, will face FC Union Berlin; while Feyenoord, with Santiago Giménez, and Real Betis, with Andrés Guardado, await their opponents in the Round of 16.
10:08 AM2 hours ago

Still in crisis

Former Aguilas del America player, Jorge Sanchez is one of those who has alarmed sports experts in Mexico, as he was once again left out of the plans and lineups of Ajax of Holland, the team he shares with Edson Alvarez, which will be his fourth game without playing minutes.
10:03 AM2 hours ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
9:58 AM2 hours ago

Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on the twenty-first matchday of the Erevidisie.
9:53 AM2 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
9:48 AM2 hours ago

9:33 AM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the 14th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 12 wins for Ajax, 1 draw and 0 wins for Waalwijk.
9:28 AM2 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between these two teams, the dominance has been for PSV, who have 5 wins, leaving 0 wins for Waalwijk and 0 draws, so the visitors will be looking for a win to put the balance with a victory in their favor.
RKC Waalwijk 1-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 22 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-2 RKC Waalwijk, 6 Mar, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 21 Nov, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 11 Apr, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 RKC Waalwijk, 20 Sep, 2020, Dutch Eredivisie
9:23 AM3 hours ago

How are Ajax doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against SC Cambuur, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
SC Cambuur 0-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 1-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 29 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1-1 FC Volendam, 26 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 22 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 0-0 FC Twente, 14 Jan, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
9:18 AM3 hours ago

How are Waalwijk coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Go Ahead Eagles, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Excelsior 0-0 RKC Waalwijk, 4 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles, 1 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 2-0 FC Emmen, 28 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0-0 RKC Waalwijk, 24 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 2-1 RKC Waalwijk, 14 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
9:13 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Ajax player

The Holland striker, Steven Bergwijn 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played his nineteenth game in all competitions, 16 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Eredivisie and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Dutch league and be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
9:08 AM3 hours ago

Keep an eye on this Waalwijk player

Holland striker Michiel Kramer, 34 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his fifteenth game in all competitions, 12 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals and 2 assists wearing that jersey, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates, but he will want to go all out in this tournament.
9:03 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ajax vs Waalwijk Eredivisie match. The match will take place at Amsterdam Arena, at 10:45 am.
