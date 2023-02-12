Marítimo vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Marítimo vs Braga Live Score Here
Speak up, José Gomes!
''What does not destroy, strengthens. We are alive and well (…) the team is here. very strong (…) we have been working very well. Therefore, only we need to chain two or three good results to carry what we have been doing during the week (…) to the game.''
'' It is a good moment for us to continue transforming this Stadium of ours into a Cauldron. We need supporters! As a coach, I really need the fans to fill the Stadium, to (…) help the players. É a support you can feel.''
Probable Marítimo!
How does Marítimoarrive?
Speak up, Arthur Jorge!
“My team knows how difficult championship games are. We are going to have a demanding game because we are going to face a team that is the best. very fierce, who leaves the game a lot and tries to press in high areas of the field. We believe in our potential and we know that we have a capable and competent squad to add another victory”.
“We try to recover and have the players prepared. the championship. We have a difficult task, in a competition that is very difficult. long and where we have to fight a lot. We look at this next game very seriously. We will certainly have a strong SC Braga with its best team, with the aim of adding three more points, without thinking about what the next game on Thursday will be”.
“They are two important players for us, but we have a capable squad with the quality to present a very competent team again. We have alternatives and capacity to keep our record”.
About the last match, the coach of Braga commented: “Do not have any doubts that it is the best match. It is a victory and a fair pass for SC Braga. We had the opportunity in front of our fans and once again my gratitude to them for the way they support us. Reward them for what we did over the 120 minutes. Leaving here with the ticket is the way to go. This is something extraordinary for us. We are very satisfied with what we did, overtaking this powerful and difficult opponent”.
“It helps us to change a little bit what the game was so far. then. We had an opportunity in which SL Benfica scored from set pieces. A game that was balanced at that moment, SL Benfica ended up having more possession of the ball, trying to manage that advantage. We were having a hard time going against that way of playing. By because we are a team that likes to have the ball, to attack constantly. Not having the ball, I felt that the team was somewhat uncomfortable. that the expulsion clearly changes the game in our favor. Fair, in my opinion”.,
“My ambition has always been to do more and better. the result of our work. We work a lot, we sacrifice a lot, we have a lot of passion for our club, for what we do, we give ourselves daily. As a consequence of this work, when this is not the case, the results do not appear. We always want more and more. Another stage is concluded, already closed, so that in three days we can be in Madeira playing and trying to win the game with CS Marítimo. É what we want, but is it? consequence of our work and commitment that we deposit in the ambition and belief that we can do more and better”.