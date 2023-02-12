Marítimo vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga
Photo: Disclosure/Braga

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Marítimo vs Braga Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Marítimo vs Braga match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, José Gomes!

''I expect a very strong Braga, with a lot of technical quality, capable of taking over the game in a supported attack, in a fast attack and also in attacking the opponent; depth.   a very strong team. In order to win, we have to insist on this fight for the Maritime (…) is it?   fight for the Maritime. We know it's going to be tough.   make it hard for them too.''

''What does not destroy, strengthens. We are alive and well (…) the team is here. very strong (…) we have been working very well. Therefore, only we need to chain two or three good results to carry what we have been doing during the week (…) to the game.''

''  It is a good moment for us to continue transforming this Stadium of ours into a Cauldron. We need supporters! As a coach, I really need the fans to fill the Stadium, to (…) help the players. É a support you can feel.''

10:50 AMan hour ago

Probable Marítimo!

Marcelo Carné, Cláudio Winck, Moises Mosquera, Matheus Costa e Vitor Costa, Bruno Xadas (c) João Afonso, Rafael Brito e Léo Pereira, André Vidigal e Jesús Ramírez.
10:45 AMan hour ago

How does Marítimoarrive?

 Marítimo occupies the 17º competition placement with only 13 points conquered, in which he lost the last two duels.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Arthur Jorge!

“The team is on board. motivated. We come from a game and a result that we value a lot.   the game against CS Marítimo, who are looking to get out of their current position. Let's try to be superior and win the game".

“My team knows how difficult championship games are. We are going to have a demanding game  because we are going to face a team that is the best. very fierce, who leaves the game a lot and tries to press in high areas of the field. We believe in our potential and we know that we have a capable and competent squad to add another victory”.

“We try to recover and have the players prepared.   the championship. We have a difficult task, in a competition that is very difficult. long and where we have to fight a lot. We look at this next game very seriously. We will certainly have a strong SC Braga with its best team, with the aim of adding three more points, without thinking about what the next game on Thursday will be”.

 “They are two important players for us, but we have a capable squad with the quality to present a very competent team again. We have alternatives and capacity to keep our record”.

About the last match, the coach of Braga commented:  “Do not have any doubts that it is the best match. It is a victory and a fair pass for SC Braga. We had the opportunity in front of our fans  and once again my gratitude to them for the way they support us. Reward them for what we did over the 120 minutes. Leaving here with the ticket is the way to go. This is something extraordinary for us. We are very satisfied with what we did, overtaking this powerful and difficult opponent”.

“It helps us to change a little bit what the game was so far. then. We had an opportunity in which SL Benfica scored from set pieces. A game that was balanced at that moment, SL Benfica ended up having more possession of the ball, trying to manage that advantage. We were having a hard time going against that way of playing. By   because we are a team that likes to have the ball, to attack constantly. Not having the ball, I felt that the team was somewhat uncomfortable.   that the expulsion clearly changes the game in our favor. Fair, in my opinion”.,

“My ambition has always been to do more and better.   the result of our work. We work a lot, we sacrifice a lot, we have a lot of passion for our club, for what we do, we give ourselves daily.   As a consequence of this work, when this is not the case, the results do not appear. We always want more and more.   Another stage is concluded, already closed, so that in three days we can be in Madeira playing and trying to win the game with CS Marítimo. É what we want, but is it? consequence of our work and commitment that we deposit in the ambition and belief that we can do more and better”.

10:35 AMan hour ago

Braga likely!

Matheus; Vítor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira e Sikou Niakaté; Uroš Račić, Mutassim Al Musrati; Victor Gómez, Iuri Medeiros e Nuno Sequeira; Abel Ruíz e Simon Banza.
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Braga arrive?

– He is third in the league with 43 points, in which he arrives for the duel with a victory in the last confrontation.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

ROUND GAMES!

Photo: Disclosure/Primeira Liga
Photo: Disclosure/Primeira Liga
10:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Barreiros Stadium

The Marítimo vs Braga game will be played at Barreiros Stadium, with a capacity of 10.932 people.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Marítimo vs Braga live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo