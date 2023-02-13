Espanyol vs Real Sociedad: LIVE Score Updates in LaLiga (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
At home
Espanyol is already at the stadium, ready to have a great match and try to make it three out of three.
They arrived
Real Sociedad is already at the Power8, they will go all out to add points and give a great match, looking for the victory.
Watch out for this player
Despite being on the bench, Braithwaite is the player who generates the most danger and gets on the scoreboard.
It's time to add up!
Real Sociedad have failed to win in their last two games, so they will be going all out to make it three points in this match.
¡Vaya dato!
Espanyol have taken just seven of their last twelve points, so they will be looking to add to their tally in this important match.
Watch out for this player
Sorloth is who Espanyol has to pay a lot of attention to, the striker will look to generate danger and go all out in search of goals.
What a thing!
Espanyol have won three of the last four games against Real Sociedad, the home team will go all out.
We're back!
We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Epanyol and Real Sociedad. In a few moments we will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Power8. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad online live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
Espanyol vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Espanyol vs Real Sociedad, matchday 22 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Real Sociedad match on February 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Real Sociedad Statements
Imanol Alguacil spoke ahead of the match: "This is the best news we can receive at this time, because I have always said that players like Mikel make a club great and facilitate the work of a coach. I am fortunate to be in a period in which there are players like Mikel who are a reference for the youth team and who make this club feel bigger," he said and then added. "If he has decided to take this step it is because he still believes in this project, that he still feels this shirt." "It is the best news we can receive at this time, because I have always said that players like Mikel make a club great and facilitate the work of a coach. I am fortunate to be in a period in which there are players like Mikel who are a reference for the youth team and who make this club feel bigger," he said and then added. "If he has decided to take this step, it is because he still believes in this project, he still feels this shirt".
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad lost to Valladolid by the minimum, so they will go all out in this away match.
Stay tuneHow is Espanyol coming?
Espanyol arrives after a draw against Osasuna last matchday, so in this match they need to get three points to climb up the table.
The match will be played at the Power8 Stadium.
The match Espanyol vs Real Sociedad will be played at the Power8 Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Power8 Stadium, at 15:00.