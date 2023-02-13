Espanyol vs Real Sociedad: LIVE Score Updates in LaLiga (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:49 PM4 minutes ago

At home

Espanyol is already at the stadium, ready to have a great match and try to make it three out of three.

2:49 PM4 minutes ago

They arrived

Real Sociedad is already at the Power8, they will go all out to add points and give a great match, looking for the victory.
2:35 PM19 minutes ago

Watch out for this player

Despite being on the bench, Braithwaite is the player who generates the most danger and gets on the scoreboard.
2:30 PM24 minutes ago

It's time to add up!

Real Sociedad have failed to win in their last two games, so they will be going all out to make it three points in this match.
2:25 PM29 minutes ago

¡Vaya dato!

Espanyol have taken just seven of their last twelve points, so they will be looking to add to their tally in this important match.
2:20 PM34 minutes ago

Watch out for this player

Sorloth is who Espanyol has to pay a lot of attention to, the striker will look to generate danger and go all out in search of goals.
2:15 PM39 minutes ago

What a thing!

Espanyol have won three of the last four games against Real Sociedad, the home team will go all out.
2:10 PM44 minutes ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Epanyol and Real Sociedad. In a few moments we will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
2:05 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Power8. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
2:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad online live streaming

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:55 PMan hour ago

What time is the match Espanyol vs Real Sociedad, matchday 22 of the Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Real Sociedad match on February 12, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

1:50 PMan hour ago

Real Sociedad Statements

Imanol Alguacil spoke ahead of the match: "This is the best news we can receive at this time, because I have always said that players like Mikel make a club great and facilitate the work of a coach. I am fortunate to be in a period in which there are players like Mikel who are a reference for the youth team and who make this club feel bigger," he said and then added. "If he has decided to take this step it is because he still believes in this project, that he still feels this shirt." "It is the best news we can receive at this time, because I have always said that players like Mikel make a club great and facilitate the work of a coach. I am fortunate to be in a period in which there are players like Mikel who are a reference for the youth team and who make this club feel bigger," he said and then added. "If he has decided to take this step, it is because he still believes in this project, he still feels this shirt".
1:45 PMan hour ago

How is Real Sociedad coming along?

Real Sociedad lost to Valladolid by the minimum, so they will go all out in this away match.

1:40 PMan hour ago

Stay tuneHow is Espanyol coming?

Espanyol arrives after a draw against Osasuna last matchday, so in this match they need to get three points to climb up the table.

1:35 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Power8 Stadium.

The match Espanyol vs Real Sociedad will be played at the Power8 Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
1:30 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Espanyol vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Power8 Stadium, at 15:00.
VAVEL Logo