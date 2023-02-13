Goal and Highlights: Hellas Verona 1-0 Salernitana in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Thanks!
Thank you here for listening to another Serie A match here on VAVEL. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
END OF MATCH
With a Ngonge goal, Hellas Verona beat Salernitana at home and add three more points in Serie A!
45'
We will have six more minutes of extra time in the match. Dia risked a shot from outside the box and sent it just outside the goal!
43'
Yellow for Verdi, for a strong foul in the attack field.
42'
Double substitution at Hellas Verona: Duda and Doig left to enter Farapni and Verdi. And in the next move Bonazzoli came face to face with Montipo and got the shot, but on the left side of the goal!
35'
Duda played with Lasagna and managed to get a shot to the left corner, but Sepe sprawled and got the rebound!
34'
Lazovic's hard shot from outside the box sent the ball into Sepe's hands.
30'
Vilhena risked his shot from outside the area and sent it over the goal. And in Verona left Ngonge and entered Lasagna.
23'
Doig broke into the area from the right and was brought down, earning the penalty, but then the referee was called to VAR and overturned the penalty! And in the next throw Pirola made the foul and received a yellow in the midfield.
20'
Double substitution at Hellas Verona: Gaich and Magnani leave for Dawidowicz and Abildgaard.
12'
Triple substitution in Salernitana: Nicolussi, Candreva and Crnigoj left to the entrance of Piatek, Sambia and Coulibaly.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Gaich makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
The teams return to the field to start the second half of the match. Both teams make changes at halftime.
END OF FIRST HALF
With a goal by Ngonge, Hellas Verona wins the match against Salernitana and gains three important points in Serie A!
45'
Dia received the ball inside the area, on the right, and managed to get a shot off, but sent it across, missing the chance to tie the game!
32' GOAL FOR HELLAS VERONA
Lazovic took off down the left and crossed the ball into the box, where it passed through the defense, arriving at Ngonge, who hit it hard into the back of the net, opening the score!
28'
Lazovic received the ball in the box, alone, and shot hard, with deviation, to the bottom of the goal, but the offside was marked and the goal disallowed.
21'
Lazovic appeared alone in the box and shot, but over the defense, getting the rebound and getting the shot, but on the right side of the goal!
20'
Yellow for Bronn, for a strong arrival in the field of attack.
16'
Ngonge's strong shot from outside the box was sent to the right of the goal from a corner, which was taken in the area and headed by Magnani, to the left of the goal.
HERE WE GO
Bonazzoli takes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
The teams take the field to start the match!
Salernitana lined-up!
The Salernitana team has been selected and will field: Sepe, Bronn, Troost, Pirola and Bradaric; Candreva, Crnigoj, Nicolussi and Bilhena; Dia and Bonazzoli.
Hellas Verona lined-up!
Hellas Verona is scheduled to play with:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Salernitana!
Tune in here Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hellas Verona vs Salernitana match.
How to watch Hellas Verona vs SalernitanaLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Hellas Verona vs Salernitana live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Hellas Verona vs Salernitana match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Hellas Verona vs Salernitana of 13th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Argentina: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Bolivia: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Brazil: 2:30PM in Star+
Chile: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Colombia: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Ecuador: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 1:30PM in Paramount+
Mexico: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 2:30PM in Star+
Peru: 12:30PM 00 PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Uruguay: 2:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Venezuela: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Referee
Paolo Valeria will referee the match, with Mauro Vivenzi and Pasquale de Meo as assistants, and Eugenio Abbattista in charge of VAR.
Probable Salernitana
The probable Salernitana team for the match is: Ochoa, Sambia, Troost-Ekong, Bronn and Bradaric; Candreva, Coulibaly, Bohinen and Vilhena; Dia and Bonazzoli.
Probable Hellas Verona
The probable Hellas Verona team for the match is: Montipo, Magnani, Hien and Ceccherini; Depaoli, Duda, Tameze and Doig; Lazovic, Ngonge and Lasagna.
Injuries
Miguel Veloso, Milan Djuric and Thomas Henry are absent for Hellas Verna, while for Salernitana Mazzocchi, Fazio and Gyomber remain out.
Serie A
Hellas Verona and Salernitana are close to relegation in Serie A. Salernitana are in 16th place with 21 points, three below Lecce, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, and one above Spezia, the first team out of the Z-3. Hellas Verona is first in the relegation zone, with 14 points, four above Sampdoria and six above last-placed Cremonese.
Last Matches: Salernitana
The Salernitana come into the game with two losses and one win in their last games. The first defeat came also on the 21st, 2-0 at home to Napoli, with goals from Di Lorenzo and Osimhen. After this, on the 27th, away from home, the victory was 2-1 against Lecce, with Dia opening the scoring, Tonny Vilhena extending the score and Strefezza reducing the score and, finally, the new defeat came on Tuesday (7), 3-0 at home to Juventus, with two goals from Vlahovic and one from Kostic.
Last Matches: Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona come into this game with two draws and one win in their last games. The victory was over Lecce, at home, on January 21st, with goals from Depaoli and Lazovic, by 2-0. After that, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Udinese, on Monday (30), with Rodrigo Becão opening the scoring for Verona with an own goal and Samardzic equalizing. Finally, on Monday (6), the draw was at home against Lazio, 1-1, with goals from Pedro opening the scoring for Lazio and Ngonge equalizing.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Serie A match: Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.