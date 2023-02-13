Sampdoria vs Inter: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
2:52 PMa few seconds ago

⌚ 2'

First approach by Inter. Romelu Lukaku's shot was saved by Emil Aduero.
2:49 PM4 minutes ago

Match starts

The match between Sampdoria and Inter gets underway.
2:46 PM6 minutes ago

Match officials

2:46 PM7 minutes ago

Teams on the field

The Sampdoria and Inter players take the field at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
2:44 PM8 minutes ago

Players warm-up

2:42 PM10 minutes ago

Substitutes - Inter

2:42 PM10 minutes ago

Starting XI - Inter

2:42 PM11 minutes ago

Subtitutes - Sampdoria

2:42 PM11 minutes ago

Starting XI - Sampdoria

2:25 PM28 minutes ago

This is what the teams' locker rooms look like

2:20 PM33 minutes ago

Last five matches - Inter

February 5 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Milan (Won)

January 31 - Coppa Italia: 1-0 vs Atalanta (Won)

January 28 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Cremonese (Won)

January 23 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Empoli (Lost)

January 18 - Supercoppa Italia: 0-3 vs Milan (Won)

2:15 PM38 minutes ago

Last five matches - Sampdoria

February 6 - Serie A: 2-2 vs Monza

January 28 - Serie A: 2-0 vs Atalanta (Lost)

January 22 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Udinese (Lost)

January 16 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Empoli (Lost)

January 12 - Coppa Italia: 1-0 vs Fiorentina (Lost)

2:10 PM43 minutes ago

This is how the Luigi Ferraris Stadium looks like for the match

2:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the action of Sampdoria vs Inter matchday 22 of Serie A 2022-23 match. Stay with us and find out here everything that happens in this match.
2:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Sampdoria vs Inter Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sampdoria vs Inter live match, as well as the latest information from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Sampdoria vs Inter Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sampdoria vs Inter match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Sampdoria vs Inter match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Sampdoria vs Inter of February 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +

1:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Inter

In Inter, the presence of Lautaro Martinez stands out. The 25-year-old Argentine striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this Serie A season, he has 12 goals and three assists in 21 games played, where he has started 19 of them. He has a total of 1,681 minutes.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Sampdoria

In Sampdoria, the presence of Manolo Gabbiadini stands out. The 31-year-old Italian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has four goals and one assist in 19 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 1058 minutes.

1:35 PMan hour ago

Sampdoria vs Inter history

These two teams have met 141 times. The statistics are in favor of Inter, who have emerged victorious on 76 occasions, while Sampdoria have won on 24 occasions, leaving a balance of 41 draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 131 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 72 victories, while Sampdoria has won 21, for a balance of 38 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Sampdoria have played Inter at home in Serie A, there are 65 matches, where the Nerazzurri have the advantage with 30 wins over the 13 that the Blucerchiati have won, and the 22 draws that have taken place.

1:30 PMan hour ago

Inter

Inter comes into this match with the momentum of having won the derby della Madonina against Milan and is still fighting to have a chance, even if it is minimal, almost impossible, to fight Napoli for the leadership. Although there are 16 points separating them, the team is obliged to get a victory that will distance them from their pursuers. As of today, they are in second place with 43 points, the result of 14 wins and just one draw, so they must avoid at all costs that the six defeats they have accumulated continue to increase. 

1:25 PMan hour ago

Sampdoria

Sampdoria comes from a draw against Monza and continues in a bad streak during the season. Every day that passes is more worrying for the team, as they cannot find a victory to give them breathing space in the league and relegation continues to haunt them in the table, where they are in 19th place, with a very poor performance, scoring just 10 points thanks to two wins and four draws.

1:20 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The Sampdoria vs Inter match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, located in the suburb of Marassi, in the city of Genoa, capital of Liguria, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1911, has a capacity for 36,600 people.

1:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Sampdoria vs Inter Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
