Sampdoria vs Inter: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

Last five matches - Inter
January 31 - Coppa Italia: 1-0 vs Atalanta (Won)
January 28 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Cremonese (Won)
January 23 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Empoli (Lost)
January 18 - Supercoppa Italia: 0-3 vs Milan (Won)
Last five matches - Sampdoria
January 28 - Serie A: 2-0 vs Atalanta (Lost)
January 22 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Udinese (Lost)
January 16 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Empoli (Lost)
January 12 - Coppa Italia: 1-0 vs Fiorentina (Lost)
In Sampdoria, the presence of Manolo Gabbiadini stands out. The 31-year-old Italian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has four goals and one assist in 19 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 1058 minutes.
Sampdoria vs Inter history
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 131 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 72 victories, while Sampdoria has won 21, for a balance of 38 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Sampdoria have played Inter at home in Serie A, there are 65 matches, where the Nerazzurri have the advantage with 30 wins over the 13 that the Blucerchiati have won, and the 22 draws that have taken place.
Inter
Inter comes into this match with the momentum of having won the derby della Madonina against Milan and is still fighting to have a chance, even if it is minimal, almost impossible, to fight Napoli for the leadership. Although there are 16 points separating them, the team is obliged to get a victory that will distance them from their pursuers. As of today, they are in second place with 43 points, the result of 14 wins and just one draw, so they must avoid at all costs that the six defeats they have accumulated continue to increase.
Sampdoria
Sampdoria comes from a draw against Monza and continues in a bad streak during the season. Every day that passes is more worrying for the team, as they cannot find a victory to give them breathing space in the league and relegation continues to haunt them in the table, where they are in 19th place, with a very poor performance, scoring just 10 points thanks to two wins and four draws.