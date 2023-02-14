Burnley vs Watford LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
75'
Ismaila Sarr hangs it, but the rival defense clears it;
70'
Double change for Burnley with Foster and Twine
64'
Chance for Burnley after a corner kick hung by Gudmundsson and finished off by Ashley Barnes with a header, which ended up being caught by the goalkeeper;
58'
Yellow to Barnes for his hard tackle,. the second for a Burnley player
54'
Gudmundsson's shot, which was caught by Watford's goalkeeper;
49'
Anass Zaroury's shot almost came close to equalizing, but went wide;
46'
The second half begins with Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell coming on.
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added three minutes of time to this first part.
43'
Joao Pedro's shot from the edge of the area that goes high;
41'
Burnley's Jordan Beyer has gone off injured and in his place has entered Ameen Al Dakhil.
36'
Hassane Kamara gets his second yellow card and the first for a Watford player
GOOOAALL
Watford took the lead after a mistake by goalkeeper Muric, which Ken Sema took advantage of to assist Joao Pedro, who pushed the ball into the net.
22'
Wesley Hoed's pass to Sarr, but the Watford attacker did not get through and there was a goal kick in favor of Burnley;
16'
Zaroury's shot goes over the goal
13'
Connor Roberts receives the first yellow card of the match
9'
Tella's shot has been blocked by a defender
4'
Barnes's shot touched him. the goalkeeper and went to the crossbar
1'
Start the match
Close matches between Burnley and Watford
In five of the last six matches between these two teams, the game has ended in a draw or with only one goal difference on the scoreboard.
Watford return to play an EFL Championship match at Turf Moor ten years later
Although they have met several times in the Premier League, Watford had not visited Turf Moor Stadium for a game since the EFL Championship since 2013, a match that ended in a goalless draw.
Watch out for this fact
Burnley have a total of 12 consecutive home wins. They have not lost at home since May 22nd against Newcastle United.
XI Burnley
XI Watford
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Burnley and Watford will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow the Burnley vs Watford game
In a few moments we will share with you the Burnley vs Watford starting lineups as well as the latest information from Turf Moor. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Watch out for this player at Watford
Ismaila Sarr, who has been with Watford for four seasons now, stands out. The Senegalese striker has a total of eight goals and five assists this season. Although he has scored only two goals this 2023
Watch out for this player at Burnley
Nathan Tella is the third top scorer in the EFL Championship with 12 goals and two assists. In addition, the 23-year-old has scored two goals in the FA Cup. He is coming off the back of a hat-trick against Preston in Burnley's most recent game and has scored five goals in the last two games.
How are Watford coming along?
Watford have gone four consecutive games without a win and have won only one of their last six games. Right now they are in Playoff positions, as they are in the sixth position with 46 points, although Sunderland and Blackburn are both with 45 points and one game less played;
How are Burnley coming along?
Burnley in their last match beat Preston 3-0. This team has 10 consecutive wins in the EFL Championship. Right now they are the leaders of the silver category of English football with 68 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, which means that right now they are in a position of direct promotion to the Premier League;
Background
A total of 45 times Burnley and Watford have met, with Burnley winning 20 times, Watford winning 14 times and the remaining 11 matches ending in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022 in which Watford won by the minimum (1-0). Although in five of the last six meetings between these two English teams Burnley managed to draw or win.
Venue: The match will be played at Turf Moor, a stadium that was inaugurated in February 1883 and has a capacity of 2,546 spectators.
Preview of the match
Burnley and Watford meet in the 32nd round of the EFL Championship.
