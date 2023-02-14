Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score Updates: Italian setback (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
81'
Spurs substitution, Son Heung-Min and Clément Lenglet for Ben Davies and Arnaut Danjuma
80'
Milan is in front, as they want to finish the game and have an advantage in the second leg.
Yellow card for Sandro Tonali
77'
Substitution for Milan, Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers for Junior Messias and Charles De Ketelaere.
71'
Cambio de los Spurs, sale Dejan Kulusevski por Richarlison
68'
Spurs remain constant in attack, they want the equalizer but can't get it, while Milan are dangerous on every counter attack.
63'
Eric Dier receives yellow card
59'
Physical exhaustion is evident as the Milan goalkeeper is left sprawled after a collision with Harry Kane
54'
Milan don't give in to attack, but the English look for an equalizer
49'
Cristian Gabriel Romero receives a yellow card
45'
Second half of Milan vs Tottenham partial win begins
45+3'
End of the first half of Milan vs Tottenham partial win
45'
3 minutes of compensation are added.
42'
Milan's forward line is constantly on Tottenham's defense, looking for the goal that will give them confidence on the scoreboard.
37'
Tottenham are giving Milan a good fight, with the match being fairly even, but they are on the verge of the cards.
32'
Sandro Tonali received an impact and is taken off the field for a medical check-up.
27'
Tempers start to flare up, but the referee does not yet consider it appropriate to calm the game down
22'
The match is starting to even out, but the attack is rossoneri
17'
Tottenham try to respond to the Italian goal, but the match is very evenly matched
12'
Tottenham are having great attack, but in defense they are having problems, making mistakes.
7'
GOOOOOL! from Milan, Brahim Diaz headed in a mix-up in the English defense.
5'
The English have the attack up front, but they are unable to break down the defense and the Italians are starting to feel confident.
The match kicks off
The match between Milan and Tottenham is ready, at San Siro, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Champions League match at San SIro.
Tottenham's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the San Siro, a Champions League clash
Your Spurs team in the #UCL tonight 👊 pic.twitter.com/Hwt4aCNiyW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2023
Milan's starting XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the San Siro, in the Champions League duel
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 14, 2023
Forza ragazzi! 👊#ACMTOT #UCL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/D9Dwx8aMyi
Tottenham Hotspur's next matches
The visitors are coming off a 4-1 draw against Leicester City in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Sun., Feb. 19 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United, English Premier League
Sun., Feb. 26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, English Premier League
Giuseppe Meazza
The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, also known as San Siro Football Stadium, is a sports stadium located in the city of Milan, Italy, in the San Siro district, in which A. C. Milan and F. C. Internazionale, who are sporting rivals, play as locals, having a capacity for 80018 fans.
Leão could be the news of the year
Rafael Leão is the name of the day in Italian soccer where it is reported that the 23-year-old Portuguese winger and AC Milan are doomed to understand each other in the transfer market in the summer of 2023. La Gazzetta dello Sport is the one who claims that not only the talks are at an impasse, but that Milan are aware that time is pressing, where the player who in 10 months will be a free agent.
Klinsmann bets on Kane
Jurgen Klinsmann was full of praise when it came to Harry Kane. Klinsmann, who spent two seasons in the 90s, did not hesitate to praise the English striker in Stats Perform, Klinsmann said that "Harry Kane is exceptional. He dedicated his entire career to Tottenham and is not only their symbol, but the symbol of English soccer."
"He breaks one record after another, but unfortunately he didn't win anything so far and this is a bit sad because a player like him, when he leaves soccer, with at least a couple of trophies in his pocket," he asserted.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Champions League.
What time is AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur of February 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount.
If you want to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the English have the balance on their side with 3 wins, 0 for Milan and 2 draws, so the balance is very loaded to the English side.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan, 31 Jul, 2018, International Champions Cup
AC Milan 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 5 Aug, 2015, Friendly
Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 AC Milan, 9 Mar, 2011, UEFA Champions League
AC Milan 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 15 Feb, 2011, UEFA Champions League
How are Milan coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Torino, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AC Milan 1-0 Torino, 10 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 AC Milan, 5 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 2-5 Sassuolo, 29 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lazio 4-0 AC Milan, 24 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
AC Milan 0-3 Internazionale, 18 Jan, 2023, Supercoppa d'Italia
How are Tottenham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Preston North End, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 11 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City, 5 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 23 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 19 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Watch out for this Milan player
The French striker, Olivier Giroud of 36 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the tournament and 4 assists in Serie A, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
The South Korean striker, 30-year-old Son Heung-Min has performed well, the striker has played 20 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals and 3 assists in the Premier League, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will look to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates and have the opportunity to get in front in this duel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League match. The match will take place at San Siro, at 14:00.