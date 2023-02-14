Goal and highlights: Birmingham City 0-2 Cardiff City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
95' FT
Match ends. Birmingham 0-2 Cardiff.
94' GOAL!
CARDIFF GOAL! Scored by Callum Robinson.
91'
Yellow card for Dean.
90'
The referee adds five minutes to the match.
88'
Birmingham goal disallowed for offside.
87' Substitution
Birmingham: Dean goes out and James comes in.
84' GOAL!
CARDIFF GOAL! Scored by Perry NG.
81'
Final stretch of the match. The locals improve in possession and begin to arrive, but without much depth.
78'
Wickham denied a debut goal. Fine save from Ruddy to keep out his low strike.
73' Substitution
Cardiff: Sory Kaba, Mahlon Romeo and Kion Etete are out; Connor Wickham, Robinson, and Philogene are in.
72' Substitution
Birmingham: Hannibal, Bacuna, Chong, Jutkiewickz out; Hall, Gardner, Longelo, Deeney in.
68'
Close! Sory Kaba volleys just over.
62'
We reached the hour mark. The visitors continue to press in search of the first goal of the match.
60'
Yellow card for Bielik.
57'
CLOSE! Etete gets a powerful header straight at the goal, but the goalkeeper saves and deflects it for a corner kick.
53'
Yellow card for Etete.
50'
Yellow card for Mejbri.
46'
The second half begins.
45'+1 HT
First half ends. Birmingham 0-0 Cardiff.
45'
The referee adds one minute to the first half.
40'
Final stretch of the match. Birmingham begins to press the accelerator to reach the opponent's area.
30'
We reached the half hour mark. Few important arrivals, but Cardiff has been closer to score.
26'
Great through ball from Cardiff that ends in a cross where the ball is passed into the box. The visitors close to scoring.
19'
Sory Kaba tries something, but his acrobatic half-volley goes wide.
17'
Trusty heads off target for the hosts.
15'
The first fifteen minutes were slightly better for the home team.
12'
Hogan's shot passes very close to the crossbar.
10'
First ten minutes of the match. Both teams are still shy to reach the opponent's area.
0'
The match has started!
Calentamiento
Both teams have already finished their warm-up exercises prior to the match that is just minutes away from kicking off at St. Andrew's Stadium.
Lineup Cardiff
Allsop, Romeo, Kipré, Mcguiness, NG, O'Dowda, Sawyers, Wintle, Rinomhota, Etete, Kaba.
Lineup Birmingham
Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Dean, Trusty, Bielik, Hannibal, Bacuna, Chong, Jutkiewicz, Hogan.
Absences Cardiff
On the other hand, the visitors will not be able to count on two players: Collins and Adams will not be available for this game. The former cannot play due to a torn cruciate ligament; the latter has a muscle injury that will keep him out for a few days.
Absences Birmingham
For this match, coach John Eustace will be without German midfielder Reda Khadra, who suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him until mid-March this year.
The arrival!
They have arrived! Both the home and visiting players have arrived at St. Andrew's stadium for this matchday 32 game.
Background
In the extensive head-to-head history between Birmingham and Cardiff, the Blues have the record slightly in their favor with 30 wins, three more than Birmingham. Only 18 draws have been recorded.
The stadium
The venue for this match will be St Andrew's Stadium, a soccer stadium located in the city of Birmingham, England. This stadium has been home to Birmingham City since its long-ago inauguration in 1906, when it had a capacity of 75,000 fans. As the stadium was remodeled, its capacity was reduced and nowadays it can hold a little more than 30 thousand spectators.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the 32nd round of the EFL Championship. St. Andrew's Stadium will witness this match between Birmingham vs Cardiff, two teams that need to get three points to climb up the table. Will either team be able to get the victory? Follow our result on VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Cardiff City
Allsop; Ng, McGuinness, Kipre, Simpson; Wintle, Ralls, Sawyers; Ojo, Robinson, Harris.
Last lineup Birmingham City
John Ruddy, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong y Troy Deeney.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Birmingham City vs Cardiff City will be Gavin Ward; first row, Philip Dermot; second row, Nigel Lugg; Darren Drysdale; fourth assistant.
How does Birmingham City arrive?
On the other hand, the hosts in this match, Birmingham City, have had a bad start of the season in the EFL Championship, and are a bit below the mid-table of the tournament. Up to week 30 of the competition they have a total of 38 points after 10 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They are currently in seventeenth position in the overall table and if they want to continue climbing positions, they need a victory in this match; even with a series of combinations they could climb up to 13th place. In their most recent encounter, a match played three days ago, ended in a 2-0 home victory over Albion to get their tenth win of the season.
How does Cardiff City arrive?
Cardiff City, one of the longest-running teams in England, led by Mark Hudson, is not having a good season and is still looking to climb positions as it finds itself at the bottom of the standings. Currently, Cardiff City are in 21st position, accumulating 29 points in 31 games, the result of seven wins, eight draws and 16 defeats, the most recent of which was last week, when, after finding a 1-1 draw 5 minutes after going behind, Cardiff City suffered a painful defeat at home against Middlesbrough that ended in a resounding 1-3 victory in favor of the visitors, thus ruining the victory of the Blue and Whites.
Matchday 32
We have midweek activity in some soccer leagues around the world and, this Valentine's Day, the EFL Championship in England will be active with a match that promises to be attractive and evenly matched between Birmingham City and Cardiff City. Both teams live similar realities, while the locals are at the bottom of the league standings, the visitors are also, even lower than Birmingham, so both need to win in this key match.
The match will be played at the St. Andrew's Stadium
The match Birmingham City vs Cardiff City will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium, in Birmingham, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 hrs (ET).
