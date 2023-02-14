Goal and highlights: Birmingham City 0-2 Cardiff City in EFL Championship
Photo: Cardiff City FC

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:41 PM3 minutes ago

95' FT

Match ends. Birmingham 0-2 Cardiff.
4:41 PM3 minutes ago

94' GOAL!

CARDIFF GOAL! Scored by Callum Robinson.
4:36 PM8 minutes ago

91'

Yellow card for Dean.
4:36 PM8 minutes ago

90'

The referee adds five minutes to the match.
4:31 PM13 minutes ago

88'

Birmingham goal disallowed for offside.
4:31 PM13 minutes ago

87' Substitution

Birmingham: Dean goes out and James comes in.
4:30 PM14 minutes ago

84' GOAL!

CARDIFF GOAL! Scored by Perry NG.
4:27 PM17 minutes ago

81'

Final stretch of the match. The locals improve in possession and begin to arrive, but without much depth.
4:21 PM23 minutes ago

78'

Wickham denied a debut goal. Fine save from Ruddy to keep out his low strike.
4:21 PM23 minutes ago

73' Substitution

Cardiff: Sory Kaba, Mahlon Romeo and Kion Etete are out; Connor Wickham, Robinson, and Philogene are in.
4:18 PM26 minutes ago

72' Substitution

Birmingham: Hannibal, Bacuna, Chong, Jutkiewickz out; Hall, Gardner, Longelo, Deeney in.
4:14 PM30 minutes ago

68'

Close! Sory Kaba volleys just over. 
4:09 PM34 minutes ago

62'

We reached the hour mark. The visitors continue to press in search of the first goal of the match.
4:07 PM37 minutes ago

60'

Yellow card for Bielik.
4:06 PM38 minutes ago

57'

CLOSE! Etete gets a powerful header straight at the goal, but the goalkeeper saves and deflects it for a corner kick.
4:04 PM40 minutes ago

53'

Yellow card for Etete.
3:58 PMan hour ago

50'

Yellow card for Mejbri.
3:50 PMan hour ago

46'

The second half begins.
3:34 PMan hour ago

45'+1 HT

First half ends. Birmingham 0-0 Cardiff.
3:33 PMan hour ago

45'

The referee adds one minute to the first half.
3:30 PMan hour ago

40'

Final stretch of the match. Birmingham begins to press the accelerator to reach the opponent's area.
3:21 PMan hour ago

30'

We reached the half hour mark. Few important arrivals, but Cardiff has been closer to score.
3:17 PMan hour ago

26'

Great through ball from Cardiff that ends in a cross where the ball is passed into the box. The visitors close to scoring.
3:13 PM2 hours ago

19'

Sory Kaba tries something, but his acrobatic half-volley goes wide.
3:12 PM2 hours ago

17'

Trusty heads off target for the hosts. 
3:09 PM2 hours ago

15'

The first fifteen minutes were slightly better for the home team.
3:04 PM2 hours ago

12'

Hogan's shot passes very close to the crossbar.
2:56 PM2 hours ago

10'

First ten minutes of the match. Both teams are still shy to reach the opponent's area.
2:50 PM2 hours ago

0'

The match has started!
2:34 PM2 hours ago

Calentamiento

Both teams have already finished their warm-up exercises prior to the match that is just minutes away from kicking off at St. Andrew's Stadium.
2:31 PM2 hours ago

Lineup Cardiff

Allsop, Romeo, Kipré, Mcguiness, NG, O'Dowda, Sawyers, Wintle, Rinomhota, Etete, Kaba.
2:27 PM2 hours ago

Lineup Birmingham

Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Dean, Trusty, Bielik, Hannibal, Bacuna, Chong, Jutkiewicz, Hogan. 
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Absences Cardiff

On the other hand, the visitors will not be able to count on two players: Collins and Adams will not be available for this game. The former cannot play due to a torn cruciate ligament; the latter has a muscle injury that will keep him out for a few days.
2:10 PM3 hours ago

Absences Birmingham

For this match, coach John Eustace will be without German midfielder Reda Khadra, who suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him until mid-March this year.
2:03 PM3 hours ago

The arrival!

They have arrived! Both the home and visiting players have arrived at St. Andrew's stadium for this matchday 32 game.

1:57 PM3 hours ago

Background

In the extensive head-to-head history between Birmingham and Cardiff, the Blues have the record slightly in their favor with 30 wins, three more than Birmingham. Only 18 draws have been recorded.
1:52 PM3 hours ago

The stadium

The venue for this match will be St Andrew's Stadium, a soccer stadium located in the city of Birmingham, England. This stadium has been home to Birmingham City since its long-ago inauguration in 1906, when it had a capacity of 75,000 fans. As the stadium was remodeled, its capacity was reduced and nowadays it can hold a little more than 30 thousand spectators.
1:47 PM3 hours ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the 32nd round of the EFL Championship. St. Andrew's Stadium will witness this match between Birmingham vs Cardiff, two teams that need to get three points to climb up the table. Will either team be able to get the victory? Follow our result on VAVEL USA.
11:00 AM6 hours ago

Tune in here Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Live Score in EFL Championship 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Birmingham City vs Cardiff City match for the EFL Championship 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM6 hours ago

How to watch Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Tuesday, February 14

USA Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): Sky Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): To be confirmed

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM6 hours ago

Last lineup Cardiff City

Allsop; Ng, McGuinness, Kipre, Simpson; Wintle, Ralls, Sawyers; Ojo, Robinson, Harris.
10:45 AM6 hours ago

Last lineup Birmingham City

John Ruddy, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong y Troy Deeney.
10:40 AM6 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Birmingham City vs Cardiff City will be Gavin Ward; first row, Philip Dermot; second row, Nigel Lugg; Darren Drysdale; fourth assistant.
10:35 AM6 hours ago

How does Birmingham City arrive?

On the other hand, the hosts in this match, Birmingham City, have had a bad start of the season in the EFL Championship, and are a bit below the mid-table of the tournament. Up to week 30 of the competition they have a total of 38 points after 10 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They are currently in seventeenth position in the overall table and if they want to continue climbing positions, they need a victory in this match; even with a series of combinations they could climb up to 13th place. In their most recent encounter, a match played three days ago, ended in a 2-0 home victory over Albion to get their tenth win of the season.

 

10:30 AM6 hours ago

How does Cardiff City arrive?

Cardiff City, one of the longest-running teams in England, led by Mark Hudson, is not having a good season and is still looking to climb positions as it finds itself at the bottom of the standings. Currently, Cardiff City are in 21st position, accumulating 29 points in 31 games, the result of seven wins, eight draws and 16 defeats, the most recent of which was last week, when, after finding a 1-1 draw 5 minutes after going behind, Cardiff City suffered a painful defeat at home against Middlesbrough that ended in a resounding 1-3 victory in favor of the visitors, thus ruining the victory of the Blue and Whites.

 

10:25 AM6 hours ago

Matchday 32

We have midweek activity in some soccer leagues around the world and, this Valentine's Day, the EFL Championship in England will be active with a match that promises to be attractive and evenly matched between Birmingham City and Cardiff City. Both teams live similar realities, while the locals are at the bottom of the league standings, the visitors are also, even lower than Birmingham, so both need to win in this key match.
10:20 AM6 hours ago

The match will be played at the St. Andrew's Stadium

The match Birmingham City vs Cardiff City will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium, in Birmingham, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 hrs (ET).
10:15 AM6 hours ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 EFL Championship match: Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo